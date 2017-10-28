2017 Frontstretch Cup: First Data 500 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: First Data 500
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|Jimmie Johnson
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Denny Hamlin
|Mark Howell
|Kyle Larson
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Dustin Albino
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|Jimmie Johnson
|Dan Greene
|Chase Elliott
|Kyle Larson
|Denny Hamlin
|Davey Segal
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Larson
|Bryan Gable
|Denny Hamlin
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
|Michael Massie
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|Chase Elliott
|Christian Koelle
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Brad Keselowski
|Brad Keselowski
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kyle Larson
|Chase Elliott
|Jimmie Johnson
|Frank Velat
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|Chase Elliott
|Clayton Caldwell
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Jimmie Johnson
|Huston Ladner
|Kyle Busch
|Matt Kenseth
|Jimmie Johnson
Results: Hollywood Casino 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Total Points
|Amy Henderson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|1st
|5
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|1st
|5
|Mark Howell
|Kevin Harvick
|Ryan Blaney
|Jimmie Johnson
|11th
|0
|Dustin Albino
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex Jr.
|1st
|5
|Dan Greene
|Kevin Harvick
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney
|3rd
|3
|Davey Segal
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|10th
|1
|Bryan Gable
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|1st
|5
|Michael Massie
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|1st
|5
|Christian Koelle
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|39th
|-3
|Jeff Wolfe
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Busch
|10th
|1
|Frank Velat
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|3rd
|3
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|70
|—
|32
|5
|14
|21
|Amy Henderson
|68
|-2
|32
|5
|16
|23
|Davey Segal
|64
|-6
|32
|7
|14
|21
|Bryan Gable
|57
|-13
|29
|6
|11
|19
|Dustin Albino
|56
|-14
|32
|4
|15
|19
|Michael Massie
|52
|-18
|30
|6
|10
|15
|Mark Howell
|48
|-22
|32
|0
|13
|20
|Dan Greene
|47
|-23
|26
|2
|13
|17
|Clayton Caldwell
|46
|-24
|31
|2
|11
|17
|Huston Ladner
|41
|-29
|28
|2
|10
|12
|Jeff Wolfe
|40
|-30
|29
|4
|9
|15
|Vito Pugliese
|35
|-35
|20
|4
|6
|11
|Joseph Wolkin
|33
|-37
|21
|1
|9
|13
|Frank Velat
|28
|-42
|21
|2
|8
|10
|John Haverlin
|18
|-52
|6
|1
|4
|5
|John Douglas
|17
|-53
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Samarth Kanal
|13
|-57
|10
|2
|2
|4
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-58
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Greg Davis
|10
|-60
|12
|0
|4
|7
|Michael Finley
|3
|-67
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Christian Koelle
|1
|-69
|8
|0
|2
|3
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-70
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-71
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-72
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-73
|1
|0
|0
|0