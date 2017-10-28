Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: First Data 500 Predictions

Frontstretch Staff October 28, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content Leave a comment

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: First Data 500

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonKyle BuschDenny HamlinJimmie Johnson
Corey BrewerMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Denny Hamlin
Mark HowellKyle LarsonDale Earnhardt Jr.Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Dustin AlbinoKyle BuschBrad KeselowskiJimmie Johnson
Dan GreeneChase ElliottKyle LarsonDenny Hamlin
Davey SegalKyle BuschKyle LarsonKyle Larson
Bryan GableDenny HamlinKyle BuschJimmie Johnson
Michael MassieKyle BuschDenny HamlinChase Elliott
Christian KoelleMartin Truex Jr.Brad KeselowskiBrad Keselowski
Jeff WolfeKyle LarsonChase ElliottJimmie Johnson
Frank VelatBrad KeselowskiKyle BuschChase Elliott
Clayton CaldwellKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Jimmie Johnson
Huston LadnerKyle BuschMatt KensethJimmie Johnson

Results: Hollywood Casino 400

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonMartin Truex Jr.Kyle LarsonMartin Truex Jr.1st5
Corey BrewerMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.1st5
Mark HowellKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyJimmie Johnson11th0
Dustin AlbinoMartin Truex Jr.Kevin HarvickMartin Truex Jr.1st5
Dan GreeneKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyRyan Blaney3rd3
Davey SegalMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschKyle Busch10th1
Bryan GableKevin HarvickMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.1st5
Michael MassieMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.1st5
Christian KoelleMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Kyle Larson39th-3
Jeff WolfeMartin Truex Jr.Ryan BlaneyKyle Busch10th1
Frank VelatMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Ryan Blaney3rd3

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer703251421
Amy Henderson68-23251623
Davey Segal64-63271421
Bryan Gable57-132961119
Dustin Albino56-143241519
Michael Massie52-183061015
Mark Howell48-223201320
Dan Greene47-232621317
Clayton Caldwell46-243121117
Huston Ladner41-292821012
Jeff Wolfe40-30294915
Vito Pugliese35-35204611
Joseph Wolkin33-37211913
Frank Velat28-42212810
John Haverlin18-526145
John Douglas17-537055
Samarth Kanal13-5710224
Matteo Marcheschi12-584222
Greg Davis10-6012047
Michael Finley3-673011
Christian Koelle1-698023
Phil Allaway0-701000
Zach Catanzareti-1-712000
Tom Bowles-2-722000
Danny Peters-3-731000

 

 

