2017 Frontstretch Cup: First Data 500 Predictions

Each writer picks the drivers they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: First Data 500

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Jimmie Johnson Corey Brewer Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin Mark Howell Kyle Larson Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dustin Albino Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Jimmie Johnson Dan Greene Chase Elliott Kyle Larson Denny Hamlin Davey Segal Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Kyle Larson Bryan Gable Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson Michael Massie Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Chase Elliott Christian Koelle Martin Truex Jr. Brad Keselowski Brad Keselowski Jeff Wolfe Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Jimmie Johnson Frank Velat Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Chase Elliott Clayton Caldwell Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Jimmie Johnson Huston Ladner Kyle Busch Matt Kenseth Jimmie Johnson

Results: Hollywood Casino 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Total Points Amy Henderson Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. 1st 5 Corey Brewer Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. 1st 5 Mark Howell Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Jimmie Johnson 11th 0 Dustin Albino Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. 1st 5 Dan Greene Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Ryan Blaney 3rd 3 Davey Segal Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 10th 1 Bryan Gable Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. 1st 5 Michael Massie Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. 1st 5 Christian Koelle Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson 39th -3 Jeff Wolfe Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch 10th 1 Frank Velat Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney 3rd 3

