Chase Briscoe Wins Pole for Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series took to Martinsville Speedway under a chilly grey sky to qualify for the Texas Roadhouse 200. Chase Briscoe took the pole with a lap of 19.774 seconds (95.762 mph), edging out two-time series champion Matt Crafton for the top spot. Ben Rhodes, Johnny Sauter and Noah Gragson rounded out the top 5.

Also posting top-10 speeds were Austin Cindric, Ryan Truex, Kaz Grala, Mason Diaz and Harrison Burton. 17-year-old Diaz is making his series debut this weekend, while Burton makes his second Martinsville start, out-qualifying his cousin Jeb, who starts 20th.

With his outside pole position, Crafton is the best starter among the playoff drivers, besting Rhodes, Sauter, Cindric, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

Cup Series drivers pulling double duty this weekend include Gray Gaulding (starts 12th) and Ty Dillon (18th).

Sauter was fastest in the first round, while Rhodes topped the charts in the second round, edging out youngster Harrison Burton and fellow title contender Crafton. Playoff drivers Bell (15th) and Nemechek (17th) did not make the third round.

With 33 trucks taking time, one team was going to be the odd man out, and that was Mike Senica in the Norm Benning-owned No. 57 truck. Dawson Cram was entered and practiced on Friday. However, a blown engine forced the team to withdraw.

Texas Roadhouse 200 Starting Lineup