Denny Hamlin Leads Opening Cup Practice from Martinsville

Denny Hamlin led the way in opening practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway.

The five-time track winner rounded the half-mile in 19.846 seconds (95.415 mph) in preparation for Sunday’s First Data 500. The time was only 0.024 ahead of second-place Kyle Larson. Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch completed the top five.

Matt Kenseth finished sixth with non-playoff drivers Jamie McMurray, AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon rounding out the top 10.

Of the eight remaining playoff drivers to start the Round of 8 Sunday, Kevin Harvick was the lowest, ending the session 23rd on the charts. Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. joined the No. 4 Ford outside the top 20.

It's crowded on track as opening #FirstData500 practice is underway!