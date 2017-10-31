Beside the Rising Tide: Keep it Simple, Stupid

The other night, I attended an informal dinner party with some close friends. They all know what I do for a living and yet they let me in anyway as long as I show up showered, shaved and wearing shoes. Almost inevitably the topic of NASCAR racing came up. (No, I didn’t broach the subject. I’ve learned it best not to in polite company. It tends to make non-fans eye’s glaze over quickly as they steal glances at their watches.) Only one of the folks at the table has even a casual interest in NASCAR and he asked me if the season was already over. Note to NBC; perhaps you need to market the sport a bit better and return it to broadcast channels and not relegated to the ghetto of third tier cable networks nobody watches.

“No,” I explained, “there’s four races left including Sunday’s race at Martinsville. Yes,” I agreed, “it’s an awfully long season.”

“How about Game 2 of the World Series?” Someone quickly interjected. As it turned out Game 2 of the World Series had more Game 7 moments that Brian France lusts after in and of itself than NASCAR’s entire playoffs to date. “So anyway, baseball good, long seasons bad, who’s going to win the stock car title?”

“I haven’t a clue,” I admitted.

“Well, who’s leading the points?”

“Well, it’s hard to say. Are we talking regular season points or bonus magic fairy dust playoff points?”

“Huh?”

“Well, see, the drivers accumulate each type of points for the first 26 races, and those drivers who win one of those 26 races (unless the win is encumbered) get into the Playoffs and if there’s less than 16 regular season winners, which there were, they take the top drivers in points and they make it too even though they didn’t win any races. Then then those 16 drivers compete in a round of three races after being seeded by the magic fairy dust points they accumulated all season and in the three race round, and whichever 12 drivers have the most points or won one of the playoff races advance to the next round which pares the field of championship eligible drivers down to eight… OK, I’ll shut up now.”

“Is Danica Patrick in the playoffs?”

“No, Creig, and that’s enough wine for you.”

“Is Dale Earnhardt, Jr. in the playoffs?”

“No, he’s not, and he’s retiring at the end of the year.”

“Why?”

“Because he hates NASCAR and the networks and wants to put them out of business. I saw it on the Internet, so it’s got to be true.”

“Well, we should be going. Don’t want to miss Game 3.”

“That’s not until tomorrow night.”

“Yeah, but there’s construction on southbound 100. No sense taking chances.”

“I did say I’d shut up.”

“And we appreciate but doubt that. See ya.”

OK, that’s not a verbatim transcript of the conversation, but it’s frighteningly close. I’m not a baseball fan, and yet I understand the process underway. It’s a seven-game series and the Dodgers are battling the Astros. The first team to win four games is the champion. You could even explain that with a mouth full of dinner roll. It would be uncouth, but you could. But even NASCAR fans struggle to understand what’s going on in the championship hunt, so casual or non-fans are probably a lost cause with the convoluted mess of a system we’re enduring this year.

There’s no sense pointing out a problem unless you’re ready to propose a solution. How do we make the championship chas….er, battle easier to understand and provide for good quality racing. After pondering to the point my ponderer was sore, I’ve come up with a simple solution: whichever driver wins the most races in a season wins the title. There are no bonus wins for the Daytona 500, the World 600 or even the Southern 500. Every race counts equally. In the event there’s a tie for the most wins, the first tie-breaker is most second place finishes, after that most third place finishes and so on. We’re talking points totals in single or at best double digit numbers anyone could add up without a calculator. That’s it. Book em, Dano.

So how would the above system have altered title winners over the years? Let’s start by looking back to 1967. Yes, it was 50 years ago, but I just like to remind people occasionally that Richard Petty won 27 races in 1967, ten of them consecutively. Nobody else has even come close to those sort of stats. It’s like a pitcher throwing a no-hitter every game he played and scoring a home run each time he was at bat. So that’s why older fans get confused when someone asks “Who was the greatest NASCAR driver ever?” without adding “other than Richard Petty.”

In 1968 David Pearson won the Cup title. That year Pearson and Petty both won 16 races. But Pearson finished second 12 times to the King’s six runner up results. Had Petty won the season finale at Jefferson, he’d have been the champ. He finished second that day and Pearson was third. Exciting enough for you, Homer?

David Pearson was the titleist in 1969. Under my system he’d have done the same, having won 11 races to Petty’s 10. Had Petty won the finale at Texas he’d have been champ based on second place finished. That day in Texas yielded a relative rarity. Not only did Pearson or Petty not win, they both suffered DNFs due to blown clutches. They ended up 26th and 21st respectively.

One of NASCAR’s forgotten legends, Bobby Isaac, was the 1970 Cup champion driving the K and K Insurance Dodge Daytona in most races. But under my system, Petty would have taken the crown with 18 wins to Issac’s 11.

Stock car racing looked very different in 1971. The folks at Ford had withdrawn their factory effort from NASCAR. Chrysler had only two factory teams, Petty’s and Buddy Baker’s Mopars. That year, the title chase would have been a snoozer with Petty winning 21 times. Bobby Allison was second with a distant 10 wins. The seeds of the Great Petty/Allison feud were being sown.

Things had changed even more in NASCAR world circa 1972. Winston had joined the sport as a title sponsor of the newly dubbed Winston Cup series. The schedule had been pared down from 48 races to 31 at RJR’s request. And Chrysler left NASCAR racing as well ending the factory era of the sport, a rather touchy love/ hate relationship over the years. The battle would have been close, but in the end Bobby Allison scored 10 wins to Petty’s eight, which would have made him the first Winston Cup champ. Older fans recall how desperately Allison, one of the most talented and likable drivers in the sport, struggled before winning his only title in 1983.

In 1973, the points system used was every bit as confusing as this years. Nobody seemed to really understand how it worked and like the current system, near everybody hated it. The affable Benny Parsons won that year’s title. Somehow Parsons won the title with just one win and he had a relief driver for a portion of that race. It ended up quite a spectacle in that Parsons car got wrecked in the season finale. Crew men and volunteers leapt into action repairing Parsons mangled Chevy just well enough to have him return to the track and run enough laps to be champion. David Pearson won 11 times that season despite only running 18 out of 28 races. I think that stat would have made him a worthy champion.

Cale Yarborough was making some noise in 1974, winning ten races, The title Chase would have been epic with Petty also winning ten times. But Petty finished 2nd eight times to Cale’s four, so he’d have been champion under either system. But had Yarborough won any of the last four races of the season, he’d have won the title. Yarborough finished second at Rockingham and third at Ontario.

Petty would have won in 1975. Nobody came even close to his 13 wins that year.

The King had an off year in 1976. He won just three races. David Pearson, driving for the Wood Brothers team, won 10 races while Cale Yarborough, driving for Junior Johnson, won nine times. They’d have entered the season finale at Ontario (California not Canada) tied with Pearson getting the nod for the win in that race.

Cale Yarborough would have won the title under either points system in 1977 with nine wins. Some pesky loudmouth kid named Darrell Waltrip finished second with six wins. And another great feud was born. Jaws and the Chicken Man both outright despised each other. Petty won five times that year.

Once again, Yarborough would have claimed the title in 1978 with 10 wins to Waltrip’s six and Allison’s five. Allison hated Waltrip almost as much as Yarborough did. Also of note, Richard Petty failed to score a single win in 1979 for the first time since 1959. What’s that you were saying about Jimmie Johnson winning at least one race for the last 15 years?

After that disastrous 1978 season Petty jumped the fence from Dodge to GM on 1979. It worked out pretty well for Petty with five wins including the Daytona 500 and that year’s championship. But under my system, DW would have won the Cup with nine wins. Every plan has bugs you have to work out of it.

Some folks consider the 1979-1980 season as the changing of the guard in NASCAR. Petty, Yarborough and Pearson were still out there but so were Darrell Waltrip and some rough as a cob driver who went by Earnhardt and won that year’s championship. But Yarborough had six wins to Earnhardt and Waltrip’s five wins a piece. Earnhardt and Yarborough each won two of the last five races so Earnhardt still would have had a chance at that year’s season finale.

Darrell Waltrip won the 1981 championship and he’d have won under my system as well with his 12 victories. That’s more than Petty, Pearson and Yarborough had combined. The battle would have been a lot closer than it might appear on paper with Waltrip scoring four straight wins in the last six races of the season.

It was déjà vu all over again in 1982, with Waltrip winning 12 races and the title. Allison dogged his rival with eight wins. Petty failed to win a single race that year and Earnhardt won just once. (In a Ford, I might add.)

Bobby Allison finally won his first (and only) title in 1983. He had six wins that year but so did Waltrip. Waltrip would have prevailed with eight second place finishes to Allison’s five. Like I said, my system isn’t perfect. But once again it would have come down to the last race of the year with either driver taking the title with a win.

Terry Labonte was the 1984 Winston Cup champion, but won just two races that year. Waltrip won seven races that year but finished fourth in the standings under the NASCAR rules at the time. Go figure.

Bill Elliott fans remain bitter over the 1985 season. Elliott won 11 times that year, taking both the Daytona 500 and the Southern 500 as well as the Winston Million. Elliott had already won five races that year before Waltrip took his first trophy. Waltrip won just three races that year but still won the championship, which is galling. Earnhardt won four times that year. Harry Gant also won three times. It was Elliott’s year and my system would have handed him the title going away.

Earnhardt won his second title in 1986. But Earnhardt’s close friend Tim Richmond won seven races that year to the Intimidator’s five victories. It would have been special with ’86 being the last year Richmond was able to run the full schedule. Hollywood could have made a movie about that… a lot better movie than Days of Thunder.

Earnhardt won the title in 1987, and he deserved it with 11 wins, the most in a single season of his career. Elliott won six races that year including three of the last four but it wasn’t enough to overcome Earnhardt’s record season.

There was a new player at the table in 1988, and Rusty Wallace won six times. So did Bill Elliott, who won that year’s championship. Wallace made a late season charge that is the stuff of legends winning four of the last five races. Under my system he’d have prevailed with six second place finishes to Elliott’s two, but again the race for the top spot would have gone down to the season finale at Atlanta where Wallace won.

Wallace had some very unkind things to say about how Elliott “cruised” to the 1988 title rather than racing for it. It’s best to keep in mind the rule; “Make your words soft in case one day you have to eat them.” Rusty won six races and the title in 1989. Waltrip also won six times while Earnhardt won five times. Wallace would have won based on three second place finishes to Waltrip’s two.

Earnhardt returned to the top of the heap in 1990. Nobody else was even close under either points system. With nine wins that year, Earnhardt dominated the sport.

You again? Earnhardt repeated as champion in 1991. But he won only four races that season. Davey Allison and Harry Gant both won five times that year. Gant finished second twice while Allison never finished second that year. But it still would have been a thrilling battle to the finish with Allison winning two of the last three races. Earnhardt would have been in the mix as well with four wins.

1992 was one of the best seasons ever in NASCAR, that rare unicorn of a season that went down to the finale. Davey Allison and Bill Elliott let it be known they meant to be players right from Jump Street with Allison winning the Daytona 500 and Elliott the next four consecutive races. But Elliott didn’t win again until the Atlanta season finale. Allison would also win five times that year including the penultimate race of the season at Phoenix so Atlanta would have been a barnburner anyway. Elliott and Allison both had two second place finishes and three third place results, so it would have come down to fourth place finishes. Allison had five of those to Elliott’s one. A title for Allison and Tim Richmond? Yep, I like my system better. (1992 Cup champion Alan Kulwicki won just twice in 1992.)

Dale Earnhardt was a bit grumpy heading into the 1993 season having won just once in 1992. Earnhardt tended to drive very fast when he was angry. And he was habitually angry. The Intimidator rebounded nicely in 1993 with six wins and a title. But under my system, Earnhardt would have been even more pissed off. Rusty Wallace won 10 races that year. Mark Martin won five. Tragically, Allison and Kulwicki lost their lives in aircraft accidents during the 1993 season.

It would have been another Earnhardt/Wallace battle in 1994 with Earnhardt scoring six wins to Wallace’s eight. Yes, I imagine Dale would have been pissed. Also of note, a kid named Jeff Gordon won two races that year.

1995; the Changing of the Guard Part II. OK, newer fans, wake up. They finally invented Jeff Gordon for real in 1995. He won the first of his titles that year. Gordon won nine races that year to Earnhardt’s five. Mark Martin had 4 wins. Like that Eagles song goes, there’s a new kid in town.

In 1996 Terry Labonte won the Winston Cup but just two races. His Hendrick teammate, that Gordon fellow, won 10. Yeah, that’s how screwy that points system could be. Rusty Wallace won five races that season and finished seventh in the standings. Pass that Hookah please, Alice.

Jeff Gordon was back on top of the Cup standings in 1997 scoring 10 wins en route to his title. Dale Jarrett won seven times to keep Gordon honest. It’s surprising Earnhardt’s head didn’t explode as he failed to win a single event that year,

And Wonder Boy was back in 1998, scoring another 13 wins and another Cup title. Earnhardt won just one race, but it was a doozy: the Daytona 500. Mark Martin was Gordon’s main competition that year with seven race victories. To finish demoralizing his competition Gordon won the last two races of the season.

Dale Jarrett won four races and the Cup title in 1999, the first and only championship for Robert Yates Racing. But Gordon scored seven wins that year and would have been champion under my system. Earnhardt was at least back in the game with three wins that year. Rookie Tony Stewart also won three times in 1999 while Bobby Labonte won five events and Jeff Burton won six times, in what was one of the more competitive seasons in the sport.

Bobby Labonte built on the momentum of his ’99 season to take the 2000 Cup championship after the world somehow managed not to end with the start of the new millennium. Labonte won four races that year. Earnhardt could only manage two wins that year, the same as his son. (Who I don’t think really hates NASCAR.) Labonte’s teammate Tony Stewart won six times that year and would have been champion under my system.

After a relatively poor season with just three wins in 2000 Gordon returned to the top with six wins in 2001 and another title. Dale Jarrett managed four wins that year while Dale Earnhardt, Jr. had three. Naturally, his dad wasn’t around to post any wins after dying in the 2001 Daytona 500. Once again, the champion remains the same under my system. Robby Gordon won an oval track race that year. Nobody knows how the hell that happened.

Tony Stewart was credited with his first Cup title in 2002, but won just three races that year. Matt Kenseth won five Cup races and would have been champion under my system. Kurt Busch had four wins that season. It would have been a great title battle under my system with Kenseth winning the penultimate race of the year and Busch responding by winning the season finale. Oh and some rookie named Jimmie Johnson won three times in 2002. Cue up the music for the next changing of the guard.

Matt Kenseth won the title in 2003 but only one race early in the year. That’s what started NASCAR’s imbecilic experiments on how to better crown a deserving champion. Which I’ve finally done for them. Except for the imbecilic part. It was a competitive season with nine different winners in the first nine races, Kurt Busch would have won the title under my rules with four wins.

Kurt Busch did in fact win the championship in 2004 with three Cup wins. Jimmie Johnson won 8 races that year while Earnhardt Jr. had the best season of his career, winning six points paying events. I have tried over and over to find a points system that would have given Junior a title but, short of allowing the champion to be decided by Most Popular Driver voting, there just isn’t one. Johnson won eight races that year en route to his second straight runner-up finish in the points. Conspiracy theorists, this is your bookmark where NASCAR started fussing about with the points system trying to hand Johnson multiple titles with imbecilic results.

Tony Stewart was Cup champion again in 2005. Maybe he threatened to drive Brian France to the nearest bar if he lost? Stewart did in fact win five races that year, but Greg Biffle would have been that year’s champion under my system with six wins. Gordon, Johnson and Carl Edwards had all won five races, so the four of them would have all gone to Homestead with a chance at the title with Biffle getting the nod for winning the race.

Jimmie Johnson won his first (but certainly not last) title in 2006. Johnson, Stewart and Kevin Harvick all scored five wins that season. Johnson would have prevailed with five second place finishes to four for Stewart and one for Harvick. Johnson finished second in three of the last four races for the record.

Johnson repeated as champion in 2007 but he did it the old fashioned way by kicking ass and scoring 11 wins that year including victories in four of the last five races. Jeff Gordon was next best with six wins, which is sort of like saying the English finished second in the Revolutionary War. A baffled and dispirited Matt Kenseth was overheard chanting, “Wait a second. I won two races this year and I’m not champion?”

He’s back! Johnson scored his third consecutive title in 2008. Seven wins is impressive but Carl Edwards won nine times that season. Johnson and Edwards combined to win the last five races of the season, so it would have been a nail biter under my system. Jeff Gordon failed to score a single win that year. “And he’s holding her, and your still arrrroooouuund.”

Stop me if you’ve heard this before but Johnson won another title in 2009. Once again, he scored seven wins to take the trophy. Kyle Busch and Tony Stewart each won four races, but the champion would have been the same in 2009.

Who’ll stop the reign? Johnson won the championship again in 2010. But he had just six wins that year compared to eight scored by Denny Hamlin. The two title contenders would have finished 1-2 at Homestead at the end of the year.

All streaks come to an end. Tony Stewart won the 2011 Cup championship scoring five wins on the way including the season finale. Kevin Harvick would have kept Stewart honest adding things up my way winning four times. Stewart would have prevailed under my rules by winning the Homestead season finale. Carl Edwards, who NASCAR credited with tying Stewart in points that year, won just two times.

Brad Keselowski took home the big trophy in 2012. Keselowski, Johnson, and Hamlin all won five races that year. Johnson came on strong down the stretch with wins in two of the last four races. Any of them could have won the title at Homestead but Hamlin finished 24th, Keselowski 15th, and Johnson 36th. Johnson would have claimed another title winning the tiebreaker with five second-place finishes to three by Kesolowski and one by Hamlin.

Johnson returned to the top spot in 2013 but should he have? Johnson scored six wins to Matt Kenseth’s seven. So once again my way those two drivers would have arrived at the season finale ready to battle it out. But Kenseth finished second in that race and Johnson had to settle for ninth. Advantage Kenseth. Again.

Kevin Harvick won a title for RCR in 2014. He won four races that year including the final two. But Brad Keselowski won six races that year, Joey Logano won five times while Johnson, and Gordon tied Harvick with four.

That brings us to 2015, and the remarkable feat that earned Kyle Busch the nickname of Komeback Kyle after he missed the first 11 races of the season and still won the title. OK, so nobody actually called him Komeback Kyle. They called him a great many things, but not that, because not only is it misspelled, it’s stupid and I felt a little vomit in my throat typing those words. I feel a great deal of sympathy for any driver hurt while racing but that would have been a good time for Joe Gibbs to smack his irascible driver upside the head and tell him “Your day job pays pretty good. Quit this fooling around with the kids on Saturday.” It would have made the NXS and truck races a lot more fun to watch the last few years if nothing else.

Anyway, Busch did win five races that year. So did Jimmie Johnson and Matt Kenseth. But Joey Logano won six races so he would have been my KISS champion that year.

That of course brings us to last year. NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson won five Cup races. A bunch of other drivers (Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Harvick and Martin Truex, Jr.) all won four races a piece. So Johnson would still have been my champion. Johnson would have gone into the season finale a race ahead of the other drivers listed above and then sealed the deal with his win at Homestead.

So where at we at so far this year. Martin Truex, Jr. leads all drivers with seven wins. Kyle Larson has four wins (but under NASCAR’s system is already eliminated.) Kyle Busch also has four wins. Under my system he’d still be eligible but just barely, faced with the daunting task of winning the last four races of this season. If he were somehow to pull it off, his seven runner up positions would trump Truex’s single second-place finish. So under NASCAR’s system, four drivers will be eligible for a title at Homestead, so that’s more exciting, some will claim. Perhaps but given the season Truex has had to date, if he doesn’t win the title it will be a travesty. (A Travesty is “a false, absurd or distorted” turn of events not a new Chevy SUV, Franklin.) Occasionally someone is going to hit his stride and dominate any sport and that’s what Truex has done this season. And if Truex does lose the title a lot of outraged fans might start hollering, “Hey even that moron over at Fronstretch.com had a better idea than this mess. Bring it on.”

So to review, class, under my system a lot of champions crowned NASCAR’s way would be the same, but 28 times in 50 years a different champions would have been crowned. In more instances then under the current system my method would have bought the championship to the final round without resets, fairy powder bonus points, and a separate rulebook written for the No. 48 team. But best of all, my way is a whole lot easier for fans to understand and to explain to someone new to the sport. Two sentences. That’s it. And nobody is EVER going to beat Richard Petty’s 27 race season or his 10 consecutive wins. EVER. OK, I’ll shut up now. I promise.

Champions by Year Since 1967

(Names in bold beside the champion indicate who would have won under my system)

Champion

1967 Richard Petty

1968 David Pearson

1969 David Pearson

1970 Bobby Isaac (Richard Petty)

1971 Richard Petty

1972 Richard Petty (Bobby Allison)

1973 Benny Parsons (David Pearson)

1974 Richard Petty

1975 Richard Petty

1976 Cale Yarborough (David Pearson)

1977 Cale Yarborough

1978 Cale Yarborough

1979 Richard Petty (Darrell Waltrip)

1980 Dale Earnhardt (Cale Yarborough)

1981 Darrell Waltrip

1982 Darrell Waltrip

1983 Bobby Allison (Darrell Waltrip)

1984 Terry Labonte (Darrell Waltrip)

1985 Darrell Waltrip (Bill Elliott)

1986 Dale Earnhardt (Tim Richmond)

1987 Dale Earnhardt

1988 Bill Elliott (Rusty Wallace)

1989 Rusty Wallace

1990 Dale Earnhardt

1991 Dale Earnhardt (Harry Gant)

1992 Alan Kulwicki (Davey Allison)

1993 Dale Earnhardt (Rusty Wallace)

1994 Dale Earnhardt (Rusty Wallace)

1995 Jeff Gordon

1996 Terry Labonte (Jeff Gordon)

1997 Jeff Gordon

1998 Jeff Gordon

1999 Dale Jarrett (Jeff Gordon)

2000 Bobby Labonte (Tony Stewart)

2001 Jeff Gordon

2002 Tony Stewart (Matt Kenseth)

2003 Matt Kenseth (Kurt Busch)

2004 Kurt Busch (Jimmie Johnson)

2005 Tony Stewart (Greg Biffle)

2006 Jimmie Johnson

2007 Jimmie Johnson

2008 Jimmie Johnson (Carl Edwards)

2009 Jimmie Johnson

2010 Jimmie Johnson (Denny Hamlin)

2011 Tony Stewart

2012 Brad Keselowski (Jimmie Johnson)

2013 Jimmie Johnson (Matt Kenseth)

2014 Kevin Harvick (Brad Keselowski)

2015 Kyle Busch (Joey Logano)

2016 Jimmie Johnson