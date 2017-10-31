Entry List: 2017 O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

For Saturday night’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, 40 XFINITY Series teams have submitted entries. No one will fail to qualify.

There are a couple of teams that ran in Kansas a couple of weeks ago that are not entered. One is the No. 55 team that Josh Berry drove for with March Network sponsorship. Another is the Rick Gdovic-owned No. 46 for Quin Houff.

Chip Ganassi Racing has called for their ringer for this weekend. As a result, Kyle Larson is back in the No. 42, replacing Tyler Reddick. ENEOS returns as primary sponsor, replacing Reddick’s sponsorship from Broken Bow Records. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell is back in the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing after his win at Kansas. Safelite will sponsor his Toyota Camry.

Motorsports Business Management has another driver shakeup in store. Timmy Hill will move back to the No. 40 from the No. 13 that he drove at Kansas, replacing Bobby Dale Earnhardt. Team owner Carl Long will drive the No. 13. At BJ McLeod Motorsports, Angela Ruch is back for her third appearance in the No. 78 Chevrolet, replacing Jennifer Jo Cobb.

DGR Motorsports has entered their second car, the No. 92 Chevrolet. Josh Williams is scheduled to drive the Camaro in Saturday’s race.

Finally, expect a change at RSS Racing before the race weekend gets underway. 2000 series champion Jeff Green is entered in both the Nos. 38 and 93. As far as we know at Frontstretch, Green has not cloned himself. Therefore, he cannot start two cars at once. In Kansas, Green started the No. 38 while Gray Gaulding started the No. 93.

Entry List: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300