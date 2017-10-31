Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

Entry List: 2017 O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

Phil Allaway October 31, 2017 Phil Allaway, XFINITY News Leave a comment

For Saturday night’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, 40 XFINITY Series teams have submitted entries.  No one will fail to qualify.

There are a couple of teams that ran in Kansas a couple of weeks ago that are not entered.  One is the No. 55 team that Josh Berry drove for with March Network sponsorship.  Another is the Rick Gdovic-owned No. 46 for Quin Houff.

Chip Ganassi Racing has called for their ringer for this weekend.  As a result, Kyle Larson is back in the No. 42, replacing Tyler Reddick.  ENEOS returns as primary sponsor, replacing Reddick’s sponsorship from Broken Bow Records.  Meanwhile, Christopher Bell is back in the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing after his win at Kansas.  Safelite will sponsor his Toyota Camry.

Motorsports Business Management has another driver shakeup in store.  Timmy Hill will move back to the No. 40 from the No. 13 that he drove at Kansas, replacing Bobby Dale Earnhardt.  Team owner Carl Long will drive the No. 13.  At BJ McLeod Motorsports, Angela Ruch is back for her third appearance in the No. 78 Chevrolet, replacing Jennifer Jo Cobb.

DGR Motorsports has entered their second car, the No. 92 Chevrolet.  Josh Williams is scheduled to drive the Camaro in Saturday’s race.

Finally, expect a change at RSS Racing before the race weekend gets underway.  2000 series champion Jeff Green is entered in both the Nos. 38 and 93.  As far as we know at Frontstretch, Green has not cloned himself.  Therefore, he cannot start two cars at once.  In Kansas, Green started the No. 38 while Gray Gaulding started the No. 93.

Entry List: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300

Car Number/TeamDriverSponsorManufacturer
00 - Stewart-Haas RacingCole CusterHaas AutomationFord
01 - JD MotorsportsHarrison Burtonteamjdmotorsports.comChevrolet
07 - SS-Green Light RacingSpencer BoydGrunt StyleChevrolet
0 - JD MotorsportsGarrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevrolet
1 - JR MotorsportsElliott SadlerDale's Pale AleChevrolet
2 - Richard Childress RacingAustin Dillon(i)Rheem/WATTSChevrolet
3 - Richard Childress RacingTy Dillon(i)Bass Pro Shops/Tracker BoatsChevrolet
4 - JD MotorsportsRoss Chastainteamjdmotorsports.comChevrolet
5 - JR MotorsportsMichael AnnettPilot Flying JChevrolet
7 - JR MotorsportsJustin AllgaierDegreeChevrolet
8 - BJ McLeod MotorsportsBJ McLeodTBAChevrolet
9 - JR MotorsportsWilliam ByronLiberty UniversityChevrolet
11 - Kaulig RacingBlake KochLeafFiler Gutter ProtectionChevrolet
13 - Motorsports Business ManagementCarl LongO.C.R. GAZ BarDodge
14 - TriStar MotorsportsJJ YeleySuperior EssexToyota
15 - JD MotorsportsReed Sorenson(i)teamjdmotorsports.comChevrolet
16 - Roush Fenway RacingRyan ReedLilly DiabetesFord
18 - Joe Gibbs RacingChristopher Bell(i)SafeliteToyota
19 - Joe Gibbs RacingMatt TifftSurface Sunscreen @ FanaticsToyota
20 - Joe Gibbs RacingErik Jones(i)GameStop Call of Duty WWIIToyota
21 - Richard Childress RacingDaniel HemricBlue Gate BankChevrolet
22 - Team PenskeRyan Blaney(i)Discount TireFord
23 - GMS RacingSpencer GallagherAllegiant AirChevrolet
24 - JGL RacingDylan LuptonNut UpToyota
33 - Richard Childress RacingBrandon JonesRain-X/Advance Auto PartsChevrolet
38 - RSS RacingJeff GreenRSS RacingChevrolet
39 - RSS RacingRyan SiegRSS RacingChevrolet
40 - Motorsports Business ManagementTimmy HillTBAToyota
42 - Chip Ganassi RacingKyle Larson(i)ENEOSChevrolet
48 - Chip Ganassi RacingBrennan PooleDC SolarChevrolet
51 - Jeremy Clements RacingJeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevrolet
52 - Jimmy Means MotorsportsJoey GaseEternal Fan/Katie J's Bar & GrillChevrolet
62 - Richard Childress RacingBrendan GaughanSouth Point Hotel & CasinoChevrolet
74 - Mike Harmon RacingMike HarmonVeterans MotorsportsDodge
78 - BJ McLeod MotorsportsAngela RuchGive A Child A VoiceChevrolet
89 - Shepherd Racing VenturesMorgan ShepherdVISone RVChevrolet
90 - DGR MotorsportsMario GosselinBuckedUp ApparelChevrolet
92 - DGR MotorsportsJosh WilliamsTBAChevrolet
93 - RSS RacingJeff GreenRSS RacingChevrolet
99 - BJ McLeod MotorsportsDavid StarrWHATABURGERChevrolet

