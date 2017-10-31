Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Cup Series News / Entry List: 2017 AAA Texas 500
(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

Entry List: 2017 AAA Texas 500

Phil Allaway October 31, 2017 Cup Series News, Phil Allaway Leave a comment

For this Sunday’s AAA Texas 500, there are 40 cars entered.  As a result, no one will fail to qualify.  All 40 teams that attempted Martinsville will be in the field.

There are a couple of driver changes of note.  Joey Gase will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing (run by Premium Motorsports) with backing from DonateLifeTexas.org.  He will replace Hermie Sadler in the car.

Ray Black Jr. will be back in the No. 51 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing.  Black is bringing his sponsorship from ScubaLife back to the team as well.  Black replaces Kyle Weatherman in the car.

Finally, Carl Long‘s No. 66 Chevrolet will be driven this weekend by David Starr.  For the 50-year old Starr, Sunday will be his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start since 2011 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.  Since the team crashed their new car at Martinsville after a brake failure, the MBM team will be back to their workhorse.

Entry List: 2017 AAA Texas 500

Car Number/TeamDriverSponsorManufacturer
1 - Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix SabatesJamie McMurrayCessnaChevrolet
2 - Team PenskeBrad KeselowskiWürthFord
3 - Richard Childress RacingAustin DillonWinter in PyeongChangChevrolet
4 - Stewart-Haas RacingKevin HarvickMobil 1Ford
5 - Hendrick MotorsportsKasey KahneGreat Clips/Justice LeagueChevrolet
6 - Roush Fenway RacingTrevor BayneAdvoCareFord
7 - Tommy Baldwin Racing/Premium MotorsportsJoey Gase(i)DonateLifeTexas.orgChevrolet
10 - Stewart-Haas RacingDanica PatrickAspen Dental $10 Million for VeteransFord
11 - Joe Gibbs RacingDenny HamlinFedEx OfficeToyota
13 - Germain RacingTy DillonGEICO MilitaryChevrolet
14 - Stewart-Haas RacingClint BowyerRush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Delvac 1Ford
15 - Premium MotorsportsReed SorensonLow T CentersChevrolet
17 - Roush Fenway RacingRicky Stenhouse Jr.FastenalFord
18 - Joe Gibbs RacingKyle BuschM&M's CaramelToyota
19 - Joe Gibbs RacingDaniel SuarezSTANLEYToyota
20 - Joe Gibbs RacingMatt KensethXFINITY Team USAToyota
21 - Wood Brothers RacingRyan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Lube CenterFord
22 - Team PenskeJoey LoganoAAAFord
23 - BK RacingCorey LaJoieDr. PepperToyota
24 - Hendrick MotorsportsChase ElliottHootersChevrolet
27 - Richard Childress RacingPaul MenardMenards/AtlasChevrolet
31 - Richard Childress RacingRyan NewmanGraingerChevrolet
32 - Go FAS RacingMatt DiBenedettoCan-Am/KappaFord
33 - Circle Sport-TMGJeffrey EarnhardtHuluChevrolet
34 - Front Row MotorsportsLandon CassillLove's Travel Centers/SpeedCoFord
37 - JTG-Daugherty RacingChris BuescherBush's Chili BeansChevrolet
38 - Front Row MotorsportsDavid RaganTheHouse.comFord
41 - Stewart-Haas RacingKurt BuschHaas Automation/Monster EnergyFord
42 - Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix SabatesKyle LarsonCredit One BankChevrolet
43 - Richard Petty MotorsportsAric AlmirolaSmithfield FoodsFord
47 - JTG-Daugherty RacingAJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevrolet
48 - Hendrick MotorsportsJimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevrolet
51 - Rick Ware RacingRay Black Jr.(i)ScubaLifeChevrolet
66 - Motorsports Business ManagementDavid Starr(i)O.C.R. GAZ BarChevrolet
72 - TriStar MotorsportsCole WhittTriStar MotorsportsChevrolet
77 - Furniture Row RacingErik JonesSport ClipsToyota
78 - Furniture Row RacingMartin Truex Jr.Bass Pro Shops/Tracker BoatsToyota
83 - BK RacingGray GauldingEarthwaterToyota
88 - Hendrick MotorsportsDale Earnhardt Jr.TBAChevrolet
95 - Leavine Family RacingMichael McDowellRohto Jolt EyedropsChevrolet

Tags

About Phil Allaway

Phil Allaway
Phil Allaway has three primary roles at Frontstretch. He's the Manager of the site's FREE e-mail Newsletter that publishes Monday-Friday and occasionally on weekends. He keeps TV broadcasters honest with weekly editions of Couch Potato Tuesday and serves as the site's Sports Car racing Editor.Outside of Frontstretch, Phil is the Press Officer for Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, N.Y. He covers all the action on the high-banked dirt track from regular DIRTcar Modified racing to occasional visits from touring series such as Tony Stewart's Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions.

Check Also

Grandfather Clock Escapes Brad Keselowski at Martinsville

Brad Keselowski was one of the dominant cars in the First Data 500 at Martinsville …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.