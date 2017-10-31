For this Sunday’s AAA Texas 500, there are 40 cars entered. As a result, no one will fail to qualify. All 40 teams that attempted Martinsville will be in the field.
There are a couple of driver changes of note. Joey Gase will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing (run by Premium Motorsports) with backing from DonateLifeTexas.org. He will replace Hermie Sadler in the car.
Ray Black Jr. will be back in the No. 51 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing. Black is bringing his sponsorship from ScubaLife back to the team as well. Black replaces Kyle Weatherman in the car.
Finally, Carl Long‘s No. 66 Chevrolet will be driven this weekend by David Starr. For the 50-year old Starr, Sunday will be his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start since 2011 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Since the team crashed their new car at Martinsville after a brake failure, the MBM team will be back to their workhorse.
Entry List: 2017 AAA Texas 500
|Car Number/Team
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manufacturer
|1 - Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates
|Jamie McMurray
|Cessna
|Chevrolet
|2 - Team Penske
|Brad Keselowski
|Würth
|Ford
|3 - Richard Childress Racing
|Austin Dillon
|Winter in PyeongChang
|Chevrolet
|4 - Stewart-Haas Racing
|Kevin Harvick
|Mobil 1
|Ford
|5 - Hendrick Motorsports
|Kasey Kahne
|Great Clips/Justice League
|Chevrolet
|6 - Roush Fenway Racing
|Trevor Bayne
|AdvoCare
|Ford
|7 - Tommy Baldwin Racing/Premium Motorsports
|Joey Gase(i)
|DonateLifeTexas.org
|Chevrolet
|10 - Stewart-Haas Racing
|Danica Patrick
|Aspen Dental $10 Million for Veterans
|Ford
|11 - Joe Gibbs Racing
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Office
|Toyota
|13 - Germain Racing
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO Military
|Chevrolet
|14 - Stewart-Haas Racing
|Clint Bowyer
|Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Delvac 1
|Ford
|15 - Premium Motorsports
|Reed Sorenson
|Low T Centers
|Chevrolet
|17 - Roush Fenway Racing
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Fastenal
|Ford
|18 - Joe Gibbs Racing
|Kyle Busch
|M&M's Caramel
|Toyota
|19 - Joe Gibbs Racing
|Daniel Suarez
|STANLEY
|Toyota
|20 - Joe Gibbs Racing
|Matt Kenseth
|XFINITY Team USA
|Toyota
|21 - Wood Brothers Racing
|Ryan Blaney
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Lube Center
|Ford
|22 - Team Penske
|Joey Logano
|AAA
|Ford
|23 - BK Racing
|Corey LaJoie
|Dr. Pepper
|Toyota
|24 - Hendrick Motorsports
|Chase Elliott
|Hooters
|Chevrolet
|27 - Richard Childress Racing
|Paul Menard
|Menards/Atlas
|Chevrolet
|31 - Richard Childress Racing
|Ryan Newman
|Grainger
|Chevrolet
|32 - Go FAS Racing
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Can-Am/Kappa
|Ford
|33 - Circle Sport-TMG
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Hulu
|Chevrolet
|34 - Front Row Motorsports
|Landon Cassill
|Love's Travel Centers/SpeedCo
|Ford
|37 - JTG-Daugherty Racing
|Chris Buescher
|Bush's Chili Beans
|Chevrolet
|38 - Front Row Motorsports
|David Ragan
|TheHouse.com
|Ford
|41 - Stewart-Haas Racing
|Kurt Busch
|Haas Automation/Monster Energy
|Ford
|42 - Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates
|Kyle Larson
|Credit One Bank
|Chevrolet
|43 - Richard Petty Motorsports
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield Foods
|Ford
|47 - JTG-Daugherty Racing
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kroger ClickList
|Chevrolet
|48 - Hendrick Motorsports
|Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's
|Chevrolet
|51 - Rick Ware Racing
|Ray Black Jr.(i)
|ScubaLife
|Chevrolet
|66 - Motorsports Business Management
|David Starr(i)
|O.C.R. GAZ Bar
|Chevrolet
|72 - TriStar Motorsports
|Cole Whitt
|TriStar Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77 - Furniture Row Racing
|Erik Jones
|Sport Clips
|Toyota
|78 - Furniture Row Racing
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats
|Toyota
|83 - BK Racing
|Gray Gaulding
|Earthwater
|Toyota
|88 - Hendrick Motorsports
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|TBA
|Chevrolet
|95 - Leavine Family Racing
|Michael McDowell
|Rohto Jolt Eyedrops
|Chevrolet