For this Sunday’s AAA Texas 500, there are 40 cars entered. As a result, no one will fail to qualify. All 40 teams that attempted Martinsville will be in the field.

There are a couple of driver changes of note. Joey Gase will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing (run by Premium Motorsports) with backing from DonateLifeTexas.org. He will replace Hermie Sadler in the car.

Ray Black Jr. will be back in the No. 51 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing. Black is bringing his sponsorship from ScubaLife back to the team as well. Black replaces Kyle Weatherman in the car.

Finally, Carl Long‘s No. 66 Chevrolet will be driven this weekend by David Starr. For the 50-year old Starr, Sunday will be his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start since 2011 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Since the team crashed their new car at Martinsville after a brake failure, the MBM team will be back to their workhorse.

Entry List: 2017 AAA Texas 500