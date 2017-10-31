Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Entry List: JAG Metals 350

October 31, 2017

For the Camping World Truck Series, 32 trucks are entered in Friday night’s JAG Metals 350.  As a result, no one will fail to qualify.

There are a couple of driver changes of note.  At Niece Motorsports, Austin Wayne Self will drive the team’s No. 45 Chevrolet, replacing Jeffrey Abbey.  The move allows Self to further acclimate himself to his surroundings.  Recently, Niece Motorsports announced that Self will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet full-time in 2018.  AM Technical Solutions will serve as the primary sponsor this week.

Tyler Young returns to the No. 20 Chevrolet in place of Jeb Burton.  Young’s regular sponsors (Randco Inc. and Young’s Building Systems) will be on the truck while Austin Hill drives the No. 02 Ford.

Tommy Joe Martins will return to the series in order to race the No. 42 Chevrolet.  Diamond Gusset Jeans will return to serve as Martins’ primary sponsor.  The No. 44 that Martins has been helping out on this season (and normally driven by the aforementioned Self) will be fielded by Faith Motorsports will have Ted Minor at the wheel.  Minor will be running a special graphic honoring those lost in the Harvest 91 Festival shooting in Las Vegas.

Myatt Snider will be back in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota this week, replacing Harrison Burton.  Burton is still too young to race on intermediate tracks.  Liberty Tax Service will serve as Snider’s primary sponsor.

Landon Huffman, who finished 19th at Martinsville for Copp Motorsports, will drive the No. 63 Chevrolet for the Mittler Brothers this week.  Huffman replaces Chris Windom, who had engine problems last weekend.  At Copp Motorsports, Todd Peck has been tapped to replace Huffman.

Truck Number/TeamDriverSponsorManufacturer
02 - Young's MotorsportsAustin HillTBAFord
0 - JJC RacingRay CiccarelliTBAChevrolet
1 - Jordan Anderson RacingJordan AndersonTBAChevrolet
4 - Kyle Busch MotorsportsChristopher BellJBLToyota
6 - Norm Benning RacingNorm BenningTBAChevrolet
8 - NEMCO MotorsportsJohn Hunter NemechekROMCO Equipment Co./Fire Alarm Services Inc.Chevrolet
10 - JJC RacingJennifer Jo CobbDriven2Honor.orgChevrolet
13 - ThorSport RacingCody CoughlinJEGSToyota
15 - Premium MotorsportsGray Gaulding(i)TBAChevrolet
16 - Hattori Racing EnterprisesRyan TruexChiba ToyopetToyota
18 - Kyle Busch MotorsportsNoah GragsonSwitchToyota
19 - Brad Keselowski RacingAustin CindricFitzgerald Glider KitsFord
20 - Young's MotorsportsTyler YoungRandco Inc./Young's Building SystemsChevrolet
21 - GMS RacingJohnny SauterISM ConnectChevrolet
24 - GMS RacingJustin HaleyZealityChevrolet
27 - ThorSport RacingBen RhodesSafelite Auto GlassToyota
29 - Brad Keselowski RacingChase BriscoeCooperStandardFord
33 - GMS RacingKaz GralaStealthChevrolet
42 - Martins MotorsportsTommy Joe Martins(i)Diamond Gusset JeansChevrolet
44 - Faith MotorsportsTed MinorShawn McGee DesignsChevrolet
45 - Niece MotorsportsAustin Wayne SelfAM Technical SolutionsChevrolet
49 - Premium MotorsportsWendell ChavousTBAChevrolet
50 - Beaver MotorsportsJosh ReaumeTBAChevrolet
51 - Kyle Busch MotorsportsMyatt SniderLiberty Tax ServiceToyota
52 - Halmar Friesen RacingStewart FriesenHalmar InternationalChevrolet
57 - Norm Benning RacingMike SenicaTBAChevrolet
63 - MB MotorsportsLandon HuffmanTBAChevrolet
83 - Copp MotorspotsTodd PeckTBAChevrolet
87 - NEMCO MotorsportsJoe NemechekROMCO Equipment Co.Chevrolet
88 - ThorSport RacingMatt CraftonIdeal Door/MenardsToyota
92 - RBR MotorsportsRegan SmithBTS Tire & Wheel/Commerical Tire & Service/Advance Auto Parts/CARQUEST/ValvolineFord
98 - ThorSport RacingGrant EnfingerRide TVToyota

 

