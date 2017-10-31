The Underdog House: Small NASCAR Teams Thrive At Short Tracks

Racing at Martinsville is about survival and persistence. The on-track action always ruffles some feathers, best evidenced by the late-race incident between alpha dogs Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. What was happening between Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney served as the consolation sideshow.

But at Underdog House, we’re applauding the small teams (typically one- or two-car operations) who do their best to keep their car in one piece and take advantage of opportunities available. While the frontrunners fought, the backmarkers survived. A few even snuck through for solid finishes amongst the mayhem of Martinsville’s closing laps.

Top of the Class: Martinsville

Blaney’s eighth-place run for the Wood Brothers was the top-finishing car of these teams, setting a standard which they’ve achieved most of the season. Aric Almirola scored another top-20 finish in 18th for Richard Petty Motorsports, with Michael McDowell right behind him in the Leavine Family Racing No. 95 in 19th.

Passing Grades

Chris Buescher just missed out on notching another top-20, finishing in 21st. He was closely followed on or near the lead lap by Landon Cassill (23rd), Cole Whitt (25th) and David Ragan (28th). That was an accurate finish for all of their teams, performance-wise.

Needs Improvement

Slightly underwhelming and off the pace describes this next cluster of finishers. Ty Dillon was 30th after a pair of on-track incidents. Gray Gaulding was 31st in the BK Racing No. 83. Reed Sorenson brought the No. 15 home in 32nd, and Corey LaJoie finished in 33rd in the chartered BK entry. Also running at the finish was Hermie Sadler in Tommy Baldwin’s No. 7 (34th).

Among those that didn’t go the full distance were Kyle Weatherman’s Cup Series-debut 35th place run in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 and Carl Long one spot behind Weatherman in his self-owned Motorsports Business Management No. 66; accidents ended both their days. Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 33 wound up in 38th after a rear gear failure, not that far off the team’s average finish this season. An electrical problem ended Matt DiBenedetto’s day early in 39th after 187 laps when the team could not find a replacement part even after seeking one from other teams.. For the third race in a row, AJ Allmendinger’s JTG Daughtery machine was wrecked, and so the No. 47 was last in the 40-car field.

Newsworthy

In other news, BK Racing’s Chief Marketing Officer Doug Fritz will leave the team but “will still be around the industry,” according to Kenny Bruce of NASCAR.com.

Derrike Cope will attempt to run at Phoenix in two weeks with the No. 00 of newly-formed StarCom Racing. The team ran dead last in their first Cup Series performance at Kansas a few weeks back.

Say Anything

Had a rough go at it today. Definitely gonna grow from today! — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) October 30, 2017

I'm gonna give @chaseelliott credit. He is 100,000 times calmer than I would be in that situation. Props to him for the level head — Matthew DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) October 29, 2017

Not sure what they've taught him at the @woodbrothers21, but @blaney has a mean left jab pic.twitter.com/aGvpS9oP2p — Paul Menard Empire (@PMenardEmpire) October 29, 2017