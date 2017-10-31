Who’s Hot & Who’s Not In NASCAR: Halloween Trick or Treat Edition

Halloween came a couple of days early for drivers and teams in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville on Sunday afternoon/evening. It seemed once the new lights at the half-mile paper clip oval turned on, so did the intensity as the laps began to wind down. And whether it was a trick or treat, or somewhere in between for your favorite driver, it was no doubt entertaining.

HOT

The big topic is if Denny Hamlin was out of line wrecking then-leader Chase Elliott in the final laps. Some of the questions include wondering if Hamlin should apologize face to face (letters on social media after the race don’t count), if Elliott should be upset and if anyone believes anything Hamlin said after the race? It’s no surprise Hamlin made the bump and run and move, you could see it coming a half-mile away. But what was a surprise is that Hamlin didn’t haven enough skill to just nudge Elliott out of the way and into the upper groove, instead of putting the No. 24 into the wall. I kept waiting for Hamlin to say “I didn’t mean to wreck him, I just wanted to rattle his cage,” but no such luck there. It is hard to believe that Hamlin seemed somewhat surprised by Elliott’s reaction. The youngster may be a bit mild-mannered, but no competitor is just going to say, “oh golly, gee, we’ll get ’em next time” after being punted out the lead with his first career win within reach. So, with Hamlin, who may well own the title of best current driver without a title, desperate to be one of the championship four at Homestead, the move was no surprise. The way in which he did it was. But we also may have seen the maturation of Elliott too. That he let Hamlin know his displeasure and that there may be repercussions in the very near future, will serve Elliott well in the future, too.

NOT

What has been not a good year at all continued that way for the encumbered Joey Logano. He was contending for the lead much of Sunday, only to see his hopes dashed (or maybe slashed) when some contact caused a tire rub and eventual blown tire that began all of the late race restarts and melees. The big question for the No. 22 team is if he should have come in and pitted while teammate Brad Keselowski was in the lead and ahead of the pack? Or did they think the tire in question would last long enough to finish the race and that Logano staying out might push some championship competitors down in the points a bit? At least when the tire blew and Logano spun, it didn’t take out the 30 or so cars behind him. But it also cost Keselowski the lead and almost cost Ryan Blaney a good finish, as he was right behind Logano when the tire expired. Nonetheless, it didn’t work out all that bad for Keselowski, who finished fourth, even though he’s concerned about how well he can run the next two weeks at Texas and Phoenix.

HOT

Benefitting from the late-race wrecking to claim the first spot among the championship four was Kyle Busch. And the sort of funny/odd thing about this is that Busch didn’t make any unusually aggressive contact with other cars to get to the front. The win will allow him to go for his second title on Nov. 19 at Homestead and when Busch has a title in such close site, he is a hard guy to bet against, regardless of who the other competitors may be. Busch was by no means dominant in this race, but he was near the front most of the day. And when you get in a short-track hit and run type of sprint to the finish, you can sometimes steal a win. Give Busch credit for having the right balance of aggressiveness and toughness to be at the front at the end.

NOT

Looking at the points picture here, the bigger problem for Elliott now is that he is almost in a win or not make the championship four situation. The Hamlin incident not only took Elliott out of the potential win, but with a 27th place finish, Elliott is now eighth in points 26 behind fourth-place Kevin Harvick. The plus side for Elliott is that even though he has yet to win his first Cup series race, everyone knows he is certainly capable. And with a fast track like Texas next on the list, if he’s got a late lead, the driver behind most likely won’t be able to use the bumper to move Elliott out of the way. It’s not a matter of if the wins will come for Elliott, it’s just a matter if that first one will be in one of these next two races.

HOT

The other side of this points thing is that if Elliott had indeed found a way to win Sunday, it would have put the drivers in the fifth through eighth positions in a tough spot, like somewhere in the 30 points or more range behind the fourth place spot. But now, while Busch is secure, and Martin Truex, Jr. and Keselowski also have some points security, the difference between the fourth-place Kevin Harvick and Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney and Hamlin is just eight points. When it comes down to the end of the stages for these next two races, and especially, of course, down to the end of the race, there will be no teammates or manufacturer buddies, it will be every driver out to get what they can, regardless of who is in front of them. Just the way it should be.

Predictions

In his only three races at Texas, Chase Elliott has finished in the top 10 all three times. You can bet he will be intense as ever this week, so I’m going to say he finishes the deal for his first career win, even though Jimmie Johnson has won at Texas in three of the last five races there. The driver you might not think about underdog pick sleeper pick of the week is Jamie McMurray. He has three top 10s in his last five races at Texas with an average finish of 11th.