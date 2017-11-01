The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Martinsville

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series made its second visit to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Technically, Halloween was still two days away but things got plenty spooky on the half-mile ,paperclip-shaped oval in southern Virginia. There’s a good chance one could ring the doorbell at any NASCAR team’s shop this week and walk away with a bag full of sheet metal. They certainly have enough to spare.

It seemed fitting that Kyle Busch, the driver of the M&M’s sponsored Toyota, was the only one who ended up getting a treat. His victory secured his place in the Championship 4 at Homestead for the third straight year. Cruel tricks, on the other hand, were dished out all over the place. Chase Elliott was left with a tall hill to climb to join Busch as a title contender, even though he was only moments away from his first career win.

So where does that leave the Power Rankings? Our contributors weren’t spooked by all of the frightening occurrences. Nothing spooks them all that much, other than maybe an empty snack table in the media center. But did they manage to scare up a solid list? Or are the rankings just as terrifying as the people who compiled them? Take a look and let us know what you think.

How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications, will vote for the top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, nine for second and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners and… here you go!

Rank Change Name Total Votes 1 Martin Truex Jr. Unlike last year, Truex has a legitimate shot at making the Championship 4 at Homestead. All he has to do is stay out of trouble, finish and he’ll be in. – Pete McCole, Auto Racing 1

First-Place Votes: 6 69 2 +2 Kyle Busch Cars spun, drivers were in each other’s faces and the fans were up in arms after the race. The odd part is that Kyle Busch had nothing to do with it. – Frank Velat, Frontstretch

First Place Votes: 1 59 3 Brad Keselowski Suddenly, all the emphasis on Martinsville being their best and only shot for the playoffs might not be so consequential considering the speed this bunch has found. – Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish

52 4 -2 Chase Elliott Who else loved the Dawsonville Pool Room’s tweet about FedEx boxes going straight to the garbage?. – Bryan Gable, Frontstretch

48 5 Jimmie Johnson He’s taking the “old guy at Hendrick” comments too seriously. He’s already driving way slower than everyone else. – Michael Massie, Frontstretch

39 6 Denny Hamlin He needs to research the difference between “Bump and Run” and “Dump and Run”. Oh and expect coal in his stocking at Christmas time from Santa, who spent his off weekend at Martinsville. – Christian Koelle, Frontstretch

38

7 Ryan Blaney Blaney did what he needed to do on Sunday. Avenge a nasty run from the spring with something good. – Phil Allaway, Frontstretch

31 8 Kevin Harvick Not sure if Harvick actually noticed that Blaney jabbed him after their discussion or if he assumed that he was hit by Blaney’s flowing mane. – Velat

29 9 Kyle Larson Another DNF for Larson. You have to wonder if this team has just about given up on this season. – McCole

24

10 Matt Kenseth Whether or not this is his final hurrah in a Cup car, Matt Kenseth scored a hard fought top 10 at a track that was his nightmare in the past. – Tiongson

17

Others Receiving Votes: Clint Bowyer (1); Ricky Stenhouse Jr (1)

Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Christian Koelle, Frontstretch; Pete McCole, Auto Racing 1; Phil Allaway, Frontstretch; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish