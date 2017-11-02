Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Matthew T. Thacker/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 34: Big Doings in Texas

Frontstretch Staff November 2, 2017

Episode 34: Big Doings in Texas

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin AlbinoZach Catanzareti and Phil Allaway

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin and Zach are joined this week by Phil as they recap the hot night at Martinsville Speedway. After dissecting the final laps with Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, Texas Motor Speedway is the next topic, as we enter the second race in the Round of 8. Who’s in trouble? Who needs a win? And who do they think will win this weekend’s triple header?



