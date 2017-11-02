Daily Fantasy Forecast Powered by DraftKings: AAA Texas 500 Preview

DraftKings’ daily fantasy NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the AAA Texas 500. This race marks the second event of the Round of 8 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The green flag flies Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Cars will hit the track on Friday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. for first practice, and then at 6:15 p.m. for Coors Light Pole Qualifying.

Here are eight drivers to keep an eye on this weekend for your DraftKings lineups.

ELITE TIER: $9,500 and up

Martin Truex Jr. ($11,00)

Texas: 24 starts, three top fives (12.5%), 13 top 10s (54.2%)

Average finish at Texas: 13.6

Truex’s 2017 season has been the most dominant in series history when it comes to the intermediate tracks. He has six wins on 1.5-mile tracks this season and an average finish of 2.8. Because of that, he has all but locked himself into the Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Truex has five straight top-10 finishes at Texas and has led laps in three straight races there. It’s easy to assume there is another dominant performance on the horizon.

Kevin Harvick ($9,800)

Texas: 29 starts, seven top fives (24.1%), 17 top 10s (58.6%)

Average finish at Texas: 11.7

Harvick has yet to win at Texas, but he has the fourth-best average finish among all active drivers (11.7). He has six straight top-10 finishes at the track, including four inside the top five. Harvick started on the pole there back in April and led 77 laps in a fourth-place effort.

Harvick currently has the points to make Miami and will need a good finish to maintain that position.

Jimmie Johnson ($9,600)

Texas: 28 starts, seven wins, 15 top fives (53.6%), 21 top 10s (75%)

Average finish at Texas: 8.1

There are six drivers fighting for the two final playoff spots at Homestead, and Johnson is one of them. The seven-time Cup champion is currently three points below the cutline. Johnson will need either a win or misfortune from the other drivers if he plans to capture his eighth championship.

Luckily, Texas is a great track for Johnson to do just that. He won at Texas earlier in the season, his fourth in the last six races at the track. In that race, he started 24th and led 18 laps.

Johnson is the all-time wins leader at Texas with seven wins in 28 starts. He also holds the record for most most top-five finishes (15), top-10 finishes (21) and laps led (1,041).

ALL-STAR TIER: $8,000 – $9,400

Joey Logano ($9,400)

Texas: 18 starts, one win, eight top fives (44.4%), eight top 10s (44.4%)

Average finish at Texas: 15.8

Logano was in position for a solid finish last weekend before a tire rub sent him spinning in the final laps. He led 59 laps from the pole and had a fast racecar all weekend.

Logano has three straight podium finishes at Texas and has seven top-five finishes in the last seven races at the track. He led 178 laps in this race in 2016 and finished in the runner-up position. Logano has bounced back as of late from what has been an overall disappointing season and will look to play spoiler this weekend.

Chase Elliott ($9,100)

Texas: Three starts, two top fives, three top 10s

Average finish at Texas: 6.0

Elliott was fighting for the win at Martinsville last weekend until his run-in with Denny Hamlin. He has yet to win this season or in his young cup career, but he is still holding out hope for the 2018 series championship. Elliott is in a win-only mindset heading into Texas, 26 points below the final transfer spot.

Elliott has finished inside the top five at all three 1.5-mile tracks since the playoffs began, two of which were second-place finishes. At Texas, he has top-10 finishes in all three of his starts at the track. He finished ninth in April after starting way back in 33rd. Elliott showed a new aggressive side to his driving style last weekend, and that will continue this Sunday.

Kasey Kahne ($8,200)

Texas: 26 starts, one win, five top fives (19.2%), nine top 10s (34.6%)

Average finish at Texas: 18.2

Kahne has been electric over the past two seasons at Texas. He finished eighth in spring 2015 and finished eighth again in both starts last season. He has top-10 finish potential this weekend no matter the starting spot. If he has top 12-15 speed in practice this weekend, start him.

BARGAIN TIER: $4,500 – $7,900

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ($7,900)

Texas: 29 starts, one win, seven top fives (24.1%), 18 top 10s (62.1%)

Average finish at Texas: 13.1

Texas was the destination for Earnhardt’s first Cup win back in 2000, and it very well could be the same for his last. Earnhardt has been great there ever since he first rolled out onto the track. While he hasn’t had the most storybook ending to his career, his only 2017 top-five finish came at Texas back in April.

Earnhardt has finished five out of the last six Texas races inside the top six. In the last five, he started each from 10th or worse. He could be a great sleeper pick this weekend, with position differential potential, depending on qualifying position.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($7,800)

Texas: Nine starts, two top 15s, five top 20s

Average finish at Texas: 20.8

Stenhouse has been inconsistent at intermediate tracks this season and over his career, but Texas has been another story. He has finishes of 16th or better in three straight races at the track. That will be more than enough from a back-end-of-the-lineup driver, especially if he starts outside the top 20.

Pre-Qualifying Optimal Lineup Example: