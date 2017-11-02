Grant Enfinger Fastest in Texas CWTS Happy Hour

ThorSport Racing’s Grant Enfinger, with a lap of 29.146 seconds (185.274 mph), was fastest in the 55-minute Happy Hour practice for the Camping World Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway held Thursday evening. Enfinger’s lap was one-tenth of a second faster than Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Myatt Snider was second. Brad Keselowski Racing’s Austin Cindric was third fastest followed by GMS Racing teammates Justin Haley and Johnny Sauter.

NEMCO Motorsports’ John Hunter Nemechek was sixth quickest, followed by Noah Gragson. Ben Rhodes was eighth fastest, while Kaz Grala and Christopher Bell rounded out the top 10.

Snider completed 42 laps, the most of any driver. Norm Benning, who was 29th quickest, completed the least number of laps (one).

The only playoff driver that was outside of the top 10 in the session was Matt Crafton. Crafton’s Ideal Door/Menards Toyota was 16th quickest in the session.

31 trucks turned laps in the session in preparation for Friday night’s JAG Metals 350. The only driver not to turn a lap at speed in the session was Tommy Joe Martins. As Martins also failed to record a time in the first practice session, he’ll go into qualifying on Friday cold.

Results of Camping World Truck Series JAG Metals 350 Happy Hour

Qualifying for the Jag Metals 350 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. The session will air live on FOX Sports 1.