Brad Keselowski Adds Primary Sponsor to 2018 Cup Series Campaign

Discount Tire will join Team Penske in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2018 as the primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Fusion that will be piloted by 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski.

The multi-year deal will serve as primary sponsor for 10 races next season, including the 60th Annual Daytona 500 and concluding with the Ford 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November. The company will continue as the associate sponsor for the remainder of the season.

“Our partnership with Team Penske has been incredibly successful during an exciting time for our company,” said Discount Tire Chairman Bruce T. Halle in the team release. “Roger and his team have been wonderful to work with, and of course, all of the wins and championships are fantastic. As we continue to expand Discount Tire across the country, we look forward to celebrating more successes with Brad and all of Team Penske as together we pursue the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”

Longtime sponsor Miller Lite will continue to sponsor the No. 2 entry but will be cutting its schedule down to 11 races. Miller Lite made its debut with Team Penske in the 1991 Daytona 500 with Rusty Wallace.

“The Team Penske partnership is one of the longest in MillerCoors’ history and it continues to be one that gives us a lot of pride,” said Adam Dettman, Director of Sports and Entertainment at Miller Coors. “We are pleased to be able to continue this long-standing relationship and look forward to cheering on Brad in the No. 2.”

“Many of the biggest moments of my career have involved Miller Lite,” said Keselowski. “We have had a lot of success together and I am very proud to represent them within our sport. Many of the fans who cheer for the No. 2 on a weekly basis do it because of the Miller Lite brand. It’s an iconic look for NASCAR and a mainstay with Team Penske.”

Miller Lite will sponsor Keselowski in the season-opening Clash at Daytona in February.