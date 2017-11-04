2017 Frontstretch Cup: AAA Texas 500 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: First Data 500
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Kurt Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Denny Hamlin
|Corey Brewer
|Denny Hamlin
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Chase Elliott
|Mark Howell
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney
|Chase Elliott
|Dustin Albino
|Kurt Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Jimmie Johnson
|Dan Greene
|Ryan Blaney
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Chase Elliott
|Davey Segal
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Bryan Gable
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|Michael Massie
|Denny Hamlin
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|Christian Koelle
|Kurt Busch
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kurt Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Denny Hamlin
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Huston Ladner
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|John Haverlin
|Denny Hamlin
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
Results: Hollywood Casino 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Total Points
|Amy Henderson
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|Jimmie Johnson
|12th
|0
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Denny Hamlin
|7th
|1
|Mark Howell
|Kyle Larson
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|11th
|0
|Dustin Albino
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|Jimmie Johnson
|12th
|1
|Dan Greene
|Chase Elliott
|Kyle Larson
|Denny Hamlin
|7th
|1
|Davey Segal
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Larson
|37th
|-3
|Bryan Gable
|Denny Hamlin
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
|12th
|0
|Michael Massie
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|Chase Elliott
|27th
|-1
|Christian Koelle
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Brad Keselowski
|Brad Keselowski
|4th
|4
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kyle Larson
|Chase Elliott
|Jimmie Johnson
|12th
|0
|Frank Velat
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|Chase Elliott
|27th
|0
|Clayton Caldwell
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Jimmie Johnson
|12th
|0
|Huston Ladner
|Kyle Busch
|Matt Kenseth
|Jimmie Johnson
|12th
|0
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|71
|—
|33
|5
|14
|22
|Amy Henderson
|68
|-3
|33
|5
|16
|23
|Davey Segal
|61
|-10
|33
|7
|14
|21
|Bryan Gable
|57
|-14
|30
|6
|11
|19
|Dustin Albino
|57
|-14
|33
|4
|15
|19
|Michael Massie
|51
|-20
|31
|6
|10
|15
|Mark Howell
|48
|-23
|33
|0
|13
|20
|Dan Greene
|48
|-23
|27
|2
|13
|18
|Clayton Caldwell
|46
|-15
|32
|2
|11
|17
|Huston Ladner
|41
|-30
|29
|2
|10
|12
|Jeff Wolfe
|40
|-31
|30
|4
|9
|15
|Vito Pugliese
|35
|-36
|20
|4
|6
|11
|Joseph Wolkin
|33
|-38
|21
|1
|9
|13
|Frank Velat
|28
|-43
|22
|2
|8
|11
|John Haverlin
|18
|-53
|6
|1
|4
|5
|John Douglas
|17
|-54
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Samarth Kanal
|13
|-58
|10
|2
|2
|4
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-59
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Greg Davis
|10
|-61
|12
|0
|4
|7
|Christian Koelle
|5
|-66
|9
|0
|3
|4
|Michael Finley
|3
|-68
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-71
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-72
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-73
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-74
|1
|0
|0
|0