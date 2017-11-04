Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / 2017 Staff Predictions / 2017 Frontstretch Cup: AAA Texas 500 Predictions
(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: AAA Texas 500 Predictions

Frontstretch Staff November 4, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content Leave a comment

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: First Data 500

 

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonKurt BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Denny Hamlin
Corey BrewerDenny HamlinMartin Truex, Jr.Chase Elliott
Mark HowellRyan BlaneyRyan BlaneyChase Elliott
Dustin AlbinoKurt BuschKevin HarvickJimmie Johnson
Dan GreeneRyan BlaneyMartin Truex, Jr.Chase Elliott
Davey SegalKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.
Bryan GableKevin HarvickKyle BuschKyle Busch
Michael MassieDenny HamlinKyle BuschDenny Hamlin
Christian KoelleKurt BuschRyan BlaneyRyan Blaney
Jeff WolfeKurt BuschKevin HarvickDenny Hamlin
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.
Huston LadnerKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin Harvick
John HaverlinDenny HamlinKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.

 


Results: Hollywood Casino 400

 

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonKyle BuschDenny HamlinJimmie Johnson12th0
Corey BrewerMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Denny Hamlin7th1
Mark HowellKyle LarsonDale Earnhardt, Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Jr.11th0
Dustin AlbinoKyle BuschBrad KeselowskiJimmie Johnson12th1
Dan GreeneChase ElliottKyle LarsonDenny Hamlin7th1
Davey SegalKyle BuschKyle LarsonKyle Larson37th-3
Bryan GableDenny HamlinKyle BuschJimmie Johnson12th0
Michael MassieKyle BuschDenny HamlinChase Elliott27th-1
Christian KoelleMartin Truex, Jr.Brad KeselowskiBrad Keselowski4th4
Jeff WolfeKyle LarsonChase ElliottJimmie Johnson12th0
Frank VelatBrad KeselowskiKyle BuschChase Elliott27th0
Clayton CaldwellKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Jimmie Johnson12th0
Huston LadnerKyle BuschMatt KensethJimmie Johnson12th0

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer713351422
Amy Henderson68-33351623
Davey Segal61-103371421
Bryan Gable57-143061119
Dustin Albino57-143341519
Michael Massie51-203161015
Mark Howell48-233301320
Dan Greene48-232721318
Clayton Caldwell46-153221117
Huston Ladner41-302921012
Jeff Wolfe40-31304915
Vito Pugliese35-36204611
Joseph Wolkin33-38211913
Frank Velat28-43222811
John Haverlin18-536145
John Douglas17-547055
Samarth Kanal13-5810224
Matteo Marcheschi12-594222
Greg Davis10-6112047
Christian Koelle5-669034
Michael Finley3-683011
Phil Allaway0-711000
Zach Catanzareti-1-722000
Tom Bowles-2-732000
Danny Peters-3-741000

 

 

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Kurt Busch Fastest in 2nd Cup Practice at Texas

Kurt Busch continued to speed through the weekend by pacing second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.