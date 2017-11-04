Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Logan Whitton/NKP)

Denny Hamlin Tops Final Cup Practice at Texas

Putting the past behind him, Denny Hamlin put his No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry fastest on the speed charts for the AAA Texas 500.

A 28.203-second lap put him fastest on the speed charts. Hamlin matched what he did in the second practice turning his fastest lap on his first lap. Rookie Erik Jones had another strong run in the final practice finishing second. Playoff driver Ryan Blaney finished third. Rookie Daniel Suarez and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.

All eight playoff drivers turned a lap in this crucial practice session with Brad Keselowski again being the slowest in the session in 16th.

39 of the 40 drivers turned a lap in the session with Ray Black Jr. being the only driver not to turn a lap in the session. Keselowski turned the most laps of the session at 51 while Reed Sorenson turned the least amount of laps at eight.

The race will go live on NBC Sports Network Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Click here for full results from Happy Hour.

