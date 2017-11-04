Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Christian Koelle / Johnny Sauter Punches Ticket to Homestead with Victory at Texas
(Photo: John K Harrelson/NKP)

Johnny Sauter Punches Ticket to Homestead with Victory at Texas

Christian Koelle November 4, 2017 Christian Koelle, News, Truck Series, Truck Series News Leave a comment

On Friday night, Johnny Sauter became the first driver to secure his spot in the Camping World Truck Series Championship 4 while earning his second straight victory in the JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The last time Sauter visited Texas Victory Lane in the series, he would go on to secure his first championship, which came last year.

“I haven’t been pumped up this much in a long, long time,” Sauter said. “Yes, this is looking a lot like it did last year, shaping up like it is. Honestly, this is our third win this year. I think we should have six or seven right now. We’ve got to be humble and stay nose to the grindstone, so to speak. You can’t let your guard down.”

But the night wasn’t easy as Sauter had to battle fellow playoff competitor Austin Cindric to earn his 16th victory of his career and fourth at Texas.

“I think it was youth versus experience tonight, and experience won, in more ways than one,” said Cindric, who came up short of his second career victory. “Johnny taught me a few things, but he basically taught me while he passed me for the race win.”

Three of the top five were playoff drivers, two of which enter Phoenix with a little cushion over the cut-line. Christopher Bell finished third followed by non-playoff drivers Chase Briscoe and pole-sitter Justin Haley.

Two playoff drivers made dangerous mistakes during the race that ultimately put both below the cut-line as the series heads to the final race before the championship race at Homestead. The absolute worse time to make a mistake happened for Ben Rhodes and John Hunter Nemechek.

Nemechek entered the race in a hole after a crash at Martinsville. And the hole got deeper in Texas after a gamble with fuel back-fired, with the two-time race winner in 2017 finding himself in a must-win situation next weekend in the Lucas Oil 150.

Rhodes had a strong night, however, had one bad stop with 17 laps to go cost the No. 27 team a strong finish. Though not as disastrous as Nemecheks’, his day was salvageable and he’ll need a little help next weekend if he wants to battle for a championship at Homestead.

The race was only slowed by caution five times. Only three cautions were caused by incidents while the remaining were stage conclusions. With the victory, Sauter ties Kyle Busch with three victories in the fall race at Texas.

Tags

About Christian Koelle

Christian Koelle
An Ooltewah, TN native, Christian has been writing since July of 2015. In 2017, Christian transitioned from his own blog to a few different websites, joining Frontstretch in September of 2017. In 2005 Christian attended his first race as a fan at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’s been around racing his entire life and enjoys being at the track more than anything. He made his media debut at Bristol in 2015. His favorite tracks are Iowa Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Phoenix. He enjoys talking about racing with just about anyone and makes occasional appearances on numerous radio shows across the country. In his time attending races he’s attended almost ninety races among the six racing series. Along with NASCAR, He loves Minor and Major League Baseball. He’s a Minnesota Twins and Chattanooga Lookouts. He also enjoys watching Iowa State Cyclones college football.

Check Also

Brad Keselowski Adds Primary Sponsor to 2018 Cup Series Campaign

Discount Tire will join Team Penske in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series beginning in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.