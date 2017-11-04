Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Barry Cantrell/NKP)

Kurt Busch Fastest in 2nd Cup Practice at Texas

Christian Koelle November 4, 2017

Kurt Busch continued to speed through the weekend by pacing second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway.

With a 28.159-second lap, Busch backed up his pole-winning speed ahead of Denny Hamlin, who on his first lap, turned his fastest lap of the session, putting his No. 11 Toyota second on the speed charts followed by Erik Jones, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

All eight playoff drivers turned a lap in the session with Brad Keselowski the slowest in 23rd. Jimmie Johnson, who spent limited time on track in yesterday’s practice session after experiencing fuel pickup issues, turned 25 laps finishing 16th.

All 40 drivers turned at least one drive in the session, Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth both turned 41 laps in the session, the most of the session. Jeffrey Earnhardt turned the least amount of laps in the session with 13.

Final practice is slated for 5:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on CNBC. The race will go live on NBC Sports Network Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Click here for full practice results.

