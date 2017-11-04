Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: NASCAR via Getty Images)

Richard Petty Motorsports Adds 3-Race Sponsor for Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports announced Friday afternoon a new three-race sponsorship in 2018 for the No. 43, to be driven by Darrell Wallace Jr. The sponsor will be Click n’ Close, the digital division of Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

The deal begins at the Daytona 500, with other races at Phoenix and Texas.

Though the manufacturer was not specified in the announcement from the team, RPM will not switch to Toyota for next season, and the team tweeted a picture of the purple car as a Ford Fusion.

The only other known 2018 sponsor for the team is Grunt Style, a patriotic apparel company, in a deal which was announced in September.

Additionally, Click n’ Close has been named as the Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR.

Wallace has driven in four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races for RPM this season, filling in for an injured Aric Almirola, with a best finish of 11th at Kentucky.  He was fourth in XFINITY Series points before his Roush Fenway No. 6 team was shut down mid-season.

