Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List: Can-Am 500

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads west this weekend to Phoenix International Raceway for the 30th annual Can-Am 500. It’s an elimination race in the Round of 8 as this event sets the Championship 4 for Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Coming off last weekend’s late-race pass of Martin Truex Jr. at Texas Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick has his spot reserved. Kyle Busch and Truex have also clinched a place in that quartet on points. That leaves five drivers fighting tooth and nail for one final playoff spot.
The preliminary entry list for the penultimate race has 40 teams, meaning the field will be at full capacity, barring any entry list changes.
Some notables on this week’s list include Derrike Cope and StarCom Racing attempting to qualify in the No. 00 Chevrolet. It’s just the team’s second race this season after debuting at Kansas last month.
Joey Gase will again pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing a second straight week. (It’s an effort that has merged with Premium Motorsports.) Canadian DJ Kennington will run the No. 15 for Premium while rookie Corey LaJoie slides into the No. 23 for BK Racing.
No driver is currently listed for two cars: the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry and the No. 83 BK Racing entry. The remainder of the field remains relatively unchanged.
The green flag for the Can-Am 500 is scheduled to fly at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from PIR. Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event.
Television coverage will be provided by NBC.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|00
|Derrike Cope
|StarCom Fiber, LLC
|Chevrolet
|StarCom Racing
|2
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Cessna
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Miller Lite
|Ford
|Team Penske
|4
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Realtree
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|5
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Busch Light
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|Farmers Insurance
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|Ford EcoBoost
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|8
|7
|Joey Gase (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|9
|10
|Danica Patrick
|Code 3 Associates
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Ground
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO Military
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|12
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|USA Network Damnation
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|15
|DJ Kennington
|Northern Provincial Pipelines LTD
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|14
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Robert Yates Tribute
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|18
|Kyle Busch
|M&M's Caramel
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|STANLEY
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|Circle K
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|18
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|SKF/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|19
|22
|Joey Logano
|Shell Pennzoil
|Ford
|Team Penske
|20
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|Fresh Beards
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|21
|24
|Chase Elliott
|Hooters
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|22
|27
|Paul Menard
|Duracell/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|23
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Caterpillar
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|24
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Can-Am/Kappa
|Ford
|GO FAS Racing
|25
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|hulu
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/TMG
|26
|34
|Landon Cassill
|Love's Travel Stops/Roller Bites
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Clorox
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|28
|38
|David Ragan
|1000Bulbs.com
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|29
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Monster Energy/Haas Automation
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|30
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Refresh Your Car!
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|31
|43
|Aric Almirola
|United States Ait Force
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|32
|47
|AJ Allmendinger
|Fry's Clicklist
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|34
|51
|TBA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|72
|Cole Whitt
|TriStar Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|TriStar Motorsports
|36
|77
|Erik Jones
|5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|37
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|38
|83
|TBD
|TBD
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|39
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Nationwide
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|40
|95
|Michael McDowell
|Rohto Jolt Eyedrops
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing