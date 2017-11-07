Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List: Can-Am 500

Davey Segal November 7, 2017

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads west this weekend to Phoenix International Raceway for the 30th annual Can-Am 500. It’s an elimination race in the Round of 8 as this event sets the Championship 4 for Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Coming off last weekend’s late-race pass of Martin Truex Jr. at Texas Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick has his spot reserved. Kyle Busch and Truex have also clinched a place in that quartet on points. That leaves five drivers fighting tooth and nail for one final playoff spot.

The preliminary entry list for the penultimate race has 40 teams, meaning the field will be at full capacity, barring any entry list changes.

Some notables on this week’s list include Derrike Cope and StarCom Racing attempting to qualify in the No. 00 Chevrolet. It’s just the team’s second race this season after debuting at Kansas last month.

Joey Gase will again pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing a second straight week. (It’s an effort that has merged with Premium Motorsports.) Canadian DJ Kennington will run the No. 15 for Premium while rookie Corey LaJoie slides into the No. 23 for BK Racing.

No driver is currently listed for two cars: the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry and the No. 83 BK Racing entry. The remainder of the field remains relatively unchanged.

The green flag for the Can-Am 500 is scheduled to fly at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from PIR. Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event.

Television coverage will be provided by NBC.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
100Derrike CopeStarCom Fiber, LLCChevroletStarCom Racing
21Jamie McMurrayCessnaChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
32Brad KeselowskiMiller LiteFordTeam Penske
43Austin DillonRealtreeChevroletRichard Childress Racing
54Kevin HarvickBusch LightFordStewart-Haas Racing
65Kasey KahneFarmers InsuranceChevroletHendrick Motorsports
76Trevor BayneFord EcoBoostFordRoush Fenway Racing
87Joey Gase (i)TBDChevroletTommy Baldwin Racing
910Danica PatrickCode 3 AssociatesFordStewart-Haas Racing
1011Denny HamlinFedEx GroundToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1113Ty DillonGEICO MilitaryChevroletGermain Racing
1214Clint BowyerUSA Network DamnationFordStewart-Haas Racing
1315DJ KenningtonNorthern Provincial Pipelines LTDChevroletPremium Motorsports
1417Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Robert Yates TributeFordRoush Fenway Racing
1518Kyle BuschM&M's CaramelToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1619Daniel SuarezSTANLEYToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1720Matt KensethCircle KToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1821Ryan BlaneySKF/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1922Joey LoganoShell PennzoilFordTeam Penske
2023Corey LaJoieFresh BeardsToyotaBK Racing
2124Chase ElliottHootersChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2227Paul MenardDuracell/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2331Ryan NewmanCaterpillarChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2432Matt DiBenedettoCan-Am/KappaFordGO FAS Racing
2533Jeffrey EarnhardthuluChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2634Landon CassillLove's Travel Stops/Roller BitesFordFront Row Motorsports
2737Chris BuescherCloroxChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2838David Ragan1000Bulbs.comFordFront Row Motorsports
2941Kurt BuschMonster Energy/Haas AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
3042Kyle LarsonRefresh Your Car!ChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
3143Aric AlmirolaUnited States Ait ForceFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3247AJ AllmendingerFry's ClicklistChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3348Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3451TBARick Ware RacingChevroletRick Ware Racing
3572Cole WhittTriStar MotorsportsChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3677Erik Jones5-hour ENERGY Extra StrengthToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3778Martin Truex Jr.Auto-Owners InsuranceToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3883TBDTBDToyotaBK Racing
3988Dale Earnhardt Jr.NationwideChevroletHendrick Motorsports
4095Michael McDowellRohto Jolt EyedropsChevroletLeavine Family Racing

