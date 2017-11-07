Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List: Can-Am 500

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads west this weekend to Phoenix International Raceway for the 30th annual Can-Am 500. It’s an elimination race in the Round of 8 as this event sets the Championship 4 for Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Coming off last weekend’s late-race pass of Martin Truex Jr. at Texas Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick has his spot reserved. Kyle Busch and Truex have also clinched a place in that quartet on points. That leaves five drivers fighting tooth and nail for one final playoff spot.

The preliminary entry list for the penultimate race has 40 teams, meaning the field will be at full capacity, barring any entry list changes.

Some notables on this week’s list include Derrike Cope and StarCom Racing attempting to qualify in the No. 00 Chevrolet. It’s just the team’s second race this season after debuting at Kansas last month.

Joey Gase will again pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing a second straight week. (It’s an effort that has merged with Premium Motorsports.) Canadian DJ Kennington will run the No. 15 for Premium while rookie Corey LaJoie slides into the No. 23 for BK Racing.

No driver is currently listed for two cars: the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry and the No. 83 BK Racing entry. The remainder of the field remains relatively unchanged.

The green flag for the Can-Am 500 is scheduled to fly at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from PIR. Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event.

Television coverage will be provided by NBC.

Check below for the full entry list