NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entry List: Lucas Oil 150

Davey Segal November 7, 2017

One race remains in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 6 to decide who will race for the title at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That elimination race sends the series west to Phoenix International Raceway for the 23rd annual Lucas Oil 150.

There are 30 trucks on the penultimate preliminary entry list. That includes no Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars and just one from the XFINITY Series, Mike Harmon.

The entries include a number of drivers trying to make a name for themselves. There’s Ray Ciccarelli in the No. 0, running a second entry for Jennifer Jo CobbJason Hathaway in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports; and Robby Lyons in the No. 49, that team’s second Truck.

A number of veterans are also back in the series this weekend. TJ Bell returns to the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports; JJ Yeley slots into truck No. 63 owned by the Mittler Brothers; and Todd Peck is in the No. 83 owned by DJ Copp.

There’s also a newly-crowned titleholder moving up. Todd Gilliland, fresh off his second consecutive NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship, will pilot the No. 51 Pedigree Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Young Jesse Little is in the No. 97, prepping for 2018 plans while the No. 99 MDM Motorsports entry currently has no driver listed.

The green flag for the Lucas Oil 150 is scheduled to fly Friday at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1. Daniel Suarez is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
10Ray CiccarelliStar SalesChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
22Austin HillUnited RentalsChevroletRandy Young
34Christopher BellToyotaToyotaKyle Busch
46Norm BenningH&H TransportationChevroletNorm Benning
58John Hunter NemechekFire Alarm Services, Inc.ChevroletJoe Nemechek
610Jennifer Jo CobbDriven2Honor.orgChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
713Cody CoughlinRide TV/JEGSToyotaDuke Thorson
815Jason HathawayKubota / Choco AuthenticsChevroletJay Robinson
916Ryan TruexKobe ToyopetToyotaShigeaki Hattori
1018Noah GragsonSwitchToyotaKyle Busch
1119Austin CindricDraw-Tite/Reese BrandsFordBrad Keselowski
1221Johnny SauterISM ConnectChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1324Justin HaleyFraternal Order of EaglesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1427Ben RhodesSafelite Auto GlassToyotaDuke Thorson
1529Chase BriscoeBrad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation/Fisher House FoundationFordBrad Keselowski
1633Kaz GralaTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1744Austin SelfAM Technical SolutionsChevroletShane Lamb
1845TJ BellNiece EquipmentChevroletAl Niece
1949Robby Lyons (i)Sunwest ConstructionChevroletJay Robinson
2051Todd GillilandPedigreeToyotaKyle Busch
2152Stewart FriesenHalmar InternationalChevroletChris Larsen
2257Mike SenicaTBDChevroletNorm Benning
2363JJ Yeley (i)TBDChevroletMike Mittler
2474Mike Harmon (i)TBDChevroletMike Harmon
2583Todd PeckTBDChevroletDJ Copp
2687Joe NemechekD.A.B. Constructors Inc.ChevroletAndrea Nemechek
2788Matt CraftonIdeal Door/MenardsToyotaRhonda Thorson
2897Jesse LittleJJL MotorsportsToyotaJason Little
2998Grant EnfingerJiveToyotaMike Curb
3099TBATBDChevroletMatthew Miller

