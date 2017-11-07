NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entry List: Lucas Oil 150

One race remains in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 6 to decide who will race for the title at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That elimination race sends the series west to Phoenix International Raceway for the 23rd annual Lucas Oil 150.
There are 30 trucks on the penultimate preliminary entry list. That includes no Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars and just one from the XFINITY Series, Mike Harmon.
The entries include a number of drivers trying to make a name for themselves. There’s Ray Ciccarelli in the No. 0, running a second entry for Jennifer Jo Cobb; Jason Hathaway in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports; and Robby Lyons in the No. 49, that team’s second Truck.
A number of veterans are also back in the series this weekend. TJ Bell returns to the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports; JJ Yeley slots into truck No. 63 owned by the Mittler Brothers; and Todd Peck is in the No. 83 owned by DJ Copp.
There’s also a newly-crowned titleholder moving up. Todd Gilliland, fresh off his second consecutive NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship, will pilot the No. 51 Pedigree Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Young Jesse Little is in the No. 97, prepping for 2018 plans while the No. 99 MDM Motorsports entry currently has no driver listed.
The green flag for the Lucas Oil 150 is scheduled to fly Friday at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1. Daniel Suarez is the defending winner of the event.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|0
|Ray Ciccarelli
|Star Sales
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|2
|2
|Austin Hill
|United Rentals
|Chevrolet
|Randy Young
|3
|4
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|4
|6
|Norm Benning
|H&H Transportation
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|5
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Fire Alarm Services, Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Joe Nemechek
|6
|10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Driven2Honor.org
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|7
|13
|Cody Coughlin
|Ride TV/JEGS
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|8
|15
|Jason Hathaway
|Kubota / Choco Authentics
|Chevrolet
|Jay Robinson
|9
|16
|Ryan Truex
|Kobe Toyopet
|Toyota
|Shigeaki Hattori
|10
|18
|Noah Gragson
|Switch
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|11
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Draw-Tite/Reese Brands
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|12
|21
|Johnny Sauter
|ISM Connect
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|13
|24
|Justin Haley
|Fraternal Order of Eagles
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|14
|27
|Ben Rhodes
|Safelite Auto Glass
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|15
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation/Fisher House Foundation
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|16
|33
|Kaz Grala
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|17
|44
|Austin Self
|AM Technical Solutions
|Chevrolet
|Shane Lamb
|18
|45
|TJ Bell
|Niece Equipment
|Chevrolet
|Al Niece
|19
|49
|Robby Lyons (i)
|Sunwest Construction
|Chevrolet
|Jay Robinson
|20
|51
|Todd Gilliland
|Pedigree
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|21
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar International
|Chevrolet
|Chris Larsen
|22
|57
|Mike Senica
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|23
|63
|JJ Yeley (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Mike Mittler
|24
|74
|Mike Harmon (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Mike Harmon
|25
|83
|Todd Peck
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|DJ Copp
|26
|87
|Joe Nemechek
|D.A.B. Constructors Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Andrea Nemechek
|27
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Ideal Door/Menards
|Toyota
|Rhonda Thorson
|28
|97
|Jesse Little
|JJL Motorsports
|Toyota
|Jason Little
|29
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Jive
|Toyota
|Mike Curb
|30
|99
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Matthew Miller