Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Davey Segal / NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List: Ticket Galaxy 200
(Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List: Ticket Galaxy 200

Davey Segal November 7, 2017 Davey Segal, Featured Content, XFINITY News Leave a comment

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads west this weekend to Phoenix International Raceway for the 19th annual Ticket Galaxy 200. It’s their final playoff race in the Round of 8 before the Championship 4 is set to battle for the title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

There are 40 cars on the penultimate preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be at full capacity barring any entry list changes. The XFINITY Series, despite some start-and-parkers have filled their grid at 40 for every race this season.

There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars attempting to qualify (15 percent of all entries). They include Austin and Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Corey LaJoie, and Gray Gaulding. Remember, NASCAR rules prohibit Cup veterans like Kyle Busch from competing this late in the season.

Some notable entries include Caesar Bacarella in the No. 8 for BJ McLeod, making his series debut. Journeyman Timmy Hill returns the No. 13 for Carl Long while Joe Nemechek slides into the start-and-park No. 15 for JD Motorsports.

Christopher Bell, one week after falling short to teammate Erik Jones at Texas Motor Speedway is on the entry list once again. He’ll drive the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota while continuing to prepare for a transition to full-time NASCAR XFINITY Series competition in 2018.

The green flag for the Ticket Galaxy 200 is scheduled to fly at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the event.

Television coverage will be provided by NBCSN.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
100Cole CusterHaas AutomationFordGene Haas
20Garrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Coswell
301Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerCessnaChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Austin Dillon )i)RuudChevroletRichard Childress
63Ty Dillon (i)AdvilChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross Chastainteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettPilot Flying JChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
97Justin AllgaierBRANDT Professional AgricultureChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1007Ray Black IIScubaLife.comChevroletBobby Dotter
118Caesar BacarellaAlphaPrimeUSA.comChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
129William ByronLiberty UniversityChevroletRick Hendrick
1311Blake KochLeafFilter Gutter ProtectionChevroletMatt Kaulig
1413Timmy HillOCR Gaz BarToyotaDanielle Long
1514JJ YeleyTriStar MotorsportsToyotaMark Smith
1615Joe Nemechek (i)teamjdmotorsports.comChevroletCarol Clark
1716Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1818Christopher Bell (i)SafeliteToyotaJD Gibbs
1919Matt TifftSurface Sunscreen/FanaticsToyotaJoe Gibbs
2020Erik Jones (i)HisenseToyotaJoe Gibbs
2121Daniel HemricSmokey Mountain SnuffChevroletRichard Childress
2222Ryan Blaney (i)Discount TireFordRoger Penske
2323Spencer GallagherKingmanChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
2424Corey LaJoie (i)youtheoryToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2533Brandon JonesPhone SkopeChevroletRichard Childress
2638Jeff GreenRSS RacingChevroletSusan Bates
2739Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2840Carl LongTBDFordDanielle Long
2942Alex Bowman (i)Energizer Ultimate Lithium BatteryChevroletChip Ganassi
3048Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3151Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3252Joey GaseDonate LifeChevroletJimmy Means
3362Brendan GaughanSouth Point/City Lights ShineChevroletRichard Childress
3474Mike HarmonVeterans MotorsportsDodgeMike Harmon
3578John GrahamTBDChevroletBJ McLeod
3689Morgan ShepherdVisone RVChevroletCindy Shepherd
3790Mario GosselinBuckedUp ApparelChevroletMichelle Gosselin
3893Gray Gaulding (i)RSS RacingChevroletPamela Sieg
3998Casey MearsGeico MilitaryFordFred Biagi
4099David StarrWHATABURGERChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

Tags

About Davey Segal

Davey serves as the Monday news writer and crafts 2-Headed Monster, along with some other various duties at Fronstretch. He is a senior sports journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. He has an extreme passion for sports and has been following the sport of NASCAR since 2002, when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for WDBM 88.9 Sports called "Victory Lane" featuring interviews, discussion, news and more.

Check Also

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List: Can-Am 500

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads west this weekend to Phoenix International Raceway for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.