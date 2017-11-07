NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List: Ticket Galaxy 200

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads west this weekend to Phoenix International Raceway for the 19th annual Ticket Galaxy 200. It’s their final playoff race in the Round of 8 before the Championship 4 is set to battle for the title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
There are 40 cars on the penultimate preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be at full capacity barring any entry list changes. The XFINITY Series, despite some start-and-parkers have filled their grid at 40 for every race this season.
There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars attempting to qualify (15 percent of all entries). They include Austin and Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Corey LaJoie, and Gray Gaulding. Remember, NASCAR rules prohibit Cup veterans like Kyle Busch from competing this late in the season.
Some notable entries include Caesar Bacarella in the No. 8 for BJ McLeod, making his series debut. Journeyman Timmy Hill returns the No. 13 for Carl Long while Joe Nemechek slides into the start-and-park No. 15 for JD Motorsports.
Christopher Bell, one week after falling short to teammate Erik Jones at Texas Motor Speedway is on the entry list once again. He’ll drive the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota while continuing to prepare for a transition to full-time NASCAR XFINITY Series competition in 2018.
The green flag for the Ticket Galaxy 200 is scheduled to fly at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the event.
Television coverage will be provided by NBCSN.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|01
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|Cessna
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Austin Dillon )i)
|Ruud
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Ty Dillon (i)
|Advil
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|Pilot Flying J
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|BRANDT Professional Agriculture
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|10
|07
|Ray Black II
|ScubaLife.com
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|11
|8
|Caesar Bacarella
|AlphaPrimeUSA.com
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|12
|9
|William Byron
|Liberty University
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|13
|11
|Blake Koch
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|14
|13
|Timmy Hill
|OCR Gaz Bar
|Toyota
|Danielle Long
|15
|14
|JJ Yeley
|TriStar Motorsports
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|16
|15
|Joe Nemechek (i)
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Carol Clark
|17
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|18
|18
|Christopher Bell (i)
|Safelite
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|19
|19
|Matt Tifft
|Surface Sunscreen/Fanatics
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|20
|20
|Erik Jones (i)
|Hisense
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|Smokey Mountain Snuff
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|22
|22
|Ryan Blaney (i)
|Discount Tire
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|23
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Kingman
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|24
|24
|Corey LaJoie (i)
|youtheory
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|25
|33
|Brandon Jones
|Phone Skope
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|26
|38
|Jeff Green
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Susan Bates
|27
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|28
|40
|Carl Long
|TBD
|Ford
|Danielle Long
|29
|42
|Alex Bowman (i)
|Energizer Ultimate Lithium Battery
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|30
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|31
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|32
|52
|Joey Gase
|Donate Life
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|33
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|South Point/City Lights Shine
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|34
|74
|Mike Harmon
|Veterans Motorsports
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|35
|78
|John Graham
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|36
|89
|Morgan Shepherd
|Visone RV
|Chevrolet
|Cindy Shepherd
|37
|90
|Mario Gosselin
|BuckedUp Apparel
|Chevrolet
|Michelle Gosselin
|38
|93
|Gray Gaulding (i)
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Pamela Sieg
|39
|98
|Casey Mears
|Geico Military
|Ford
|Fred Biagi
|40
|99
|David Starr
|WHATABURGER
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod