2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 35: Desert Delight

Episode 35: Desert Delight

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Zach Catanzareti and Joseph Wolkin

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin and Zach are joined this week by Joe as they recap the triple header race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, breaking down Kevin Harvick’s surprising pass and the difficulties faced in the XFINITY Series on another 1.5-miler. We then switch scenes to Phoenix this weekend, offering up our predictions: who’s in trouble and who will race for the championships in Homestead?

