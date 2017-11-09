Daily Fantasy Forecast Powered by DraftKings: Can-Am 500 Preview

DraftKings’ daily fantasy NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the Can-Am 500. This race marks the final event of the Round of 8 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The green flag flies Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Cars will hit the track on Friday at 1 p.m. for first practice, and then at 6:45 p.m. for Coors Light Pole Qualifying.

Here are eight drivers to keep an eye on this weekend for your DraftKings lineups.

This week’s fantasy forecast is brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action at Phoenix this weekend by signing up at this link for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started!

ELITE TIER: $9,500 and up

Kevin Harvick ($10,000)

Phoenix: 29 starts, eight wins, 13 top fives (44.8%), 18 top 10s (62.1%)

Average finish at Phoenix: 9.9

Harvick punched his ticket to Homestead last weekend with a win at Texas. This weekend at Phoenix, he is again the outstanding favorite to grace Victory Lane.

Harvick’s eight career cup wins at Phoenix is the most in track history. Additionally, he has won six of the last 10 races at the track. His incredible seven race top-five streak came to an end earlier this season when he finished sixth in March. With a guaranteed spot in the championship race, Harvick is racing only for the win this weekend.

Jimmie Johnson ($9,800)

Phoenix: 28 starts, four wins, 15 top fives (53.6%), 20 top 10s (71.4%)

Average finish at Phoenix: 9.0

Johnson has four wins at Texas over his 15-year career. In his 28 starts at the track, he has finished inside the top 10 in 20 of them. He finished ninth here in the spring.

In order to keep his 2017 championship hopes alive, the seven-time cup series champion will need to win at Phoenix. The No. 48 team struggled with mechanical issues all weekend, and Johnson finished an uncharacteristic three laps off the pace at Texas.

Brad Keselowski ($9,500)

Phoenix: 16 starts, five top fives (31.2%), eight top 10s (50%)

Average finish at Phoenix: 14.0

Keselowski has eight top-10 finishes in the last 11 races at Phoenix. He finished fifth earlier in the season, his fifth top-five finish in 16 starts at the track.

The driver of the No. 2 Ford is 19 points to the good heading into Phoenix. If it comes down to points, all he needs to do ensure that he is a contender in Miami is not screw up this weekend. A solid top-10 finish would do the trick, unless another driver fighting for that final spot wins.

ALL-STAR TIER: $8,000 – $9,400

Chase Elliott ($9,300)

Phoenix: Three starts, two top 10s

Average finish at Phoenix: 9.7

Elliott has been by far the best running Chevrolet during the playoffs. His worst finish other than the Martinsville incident was a 16th-place result at Talladega. He has five top-10 finishes, including three runner-up results over the course of the eight playoff races.

Elliott has made three starts at Phoenix. He has finishes of eighth, ninth and 12th. That 12th-place finish came back in March. Even though it was his worst finish of the three races, it was his most dominant. Elliott led 106 laps and recorded 53 fastest laps.

It’s win or bust for Chase this weekend, and he has run very well at Phoenix.

Denny Hamlin ($8,900)

Phoenix: 24 starts, one win, 10 top fives (41.7%), 14 top 10s (58.3%)

Average finish at Phoenix: 10.8

If something does happen to Keselowski, Hamlin is in the best spot to lock up the final playoff position on points.

He has seven top-10 finishes in the last 10 Phoenix races and is riding a four-race top-10 streak at the track. His one win at Phoenix came back in 2012. Hamlin has shown he is willing to do anything to win, and now where his back is against the wall, that is multiplied.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ($8,000)

Phoenix: 29 starts, three wins, nine top fives (31%), 14 top 10s (48.3%)

Average finish at Phoenix: 16.0

Junior has three wins at Phoenix, most recently in the fall of 2015. That win is one of five top-five finishes for Earnhardt in the last eight races at Phoenix. Although his performance as a whole this season has been disappointing, he has run fairly well as of late. He has finished inside the top 12 in five of the last six races.

BARGAIN TIER: $4,500 – $7,900

Daniel Suarez ($7,500)

Phoenix: One race, one top 10

Average finish at Phoenix: 7.0

Although he has only made one start at Phoenix at the cup level, that start was a good one. He qualified deep in the pack in 27th and worked his way to a seventh-place finish. That was his first of 12 top-10 finishes on the season.

Suarez has turned on the jets the second half of the year and has become a weekly top-10 contender. He is priced nicely at $7,500 and has a great shot at another top-10 finish this weekend

Ryan Newman ($7,100)

Phoenix: 34 starts, one win, seven top fives (20.6%), 12 top 10s (35.3%)

Average finish at Phoenix: 15.9

Newman won the spring Phoenix race in a wild finish. He was the first of what turned out to be a handful of surprise winners in the 2017 season. The veteran started in 22nd, and took advantage of a late race restart to pick up his second career Phoenix win.

While he has had a few brilliant races this season, he has also been all over the map. Newman is averaging just worse than a 15th-place finish on the season, but as of late it seems he is getting more attention from how he runs as a late lead lap driver. He is priced low and runs well at Phoenix, so keep him on the radar.

Pre-Qualifying Optimal Lineup Example: