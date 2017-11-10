Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Phil Allaway / Christopher Bell Wins Lucas Oil 150 Pole
(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

Christopher Bell Wins Lucas Oil 150 Pole

Phil Allaway November 10, 2017 Phil Allaway, Truck Series News Leave a comment

On Friday afternoon, Christopher Bell helped his playoff cause by claiming the pole for the Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix International Raceway.  Bell’s lap of 26.275 seconds (137.012 mph) in the final round was the fastest lap of the whole day.  In addition, Bell was quickest in all three rounds of qualifying.

Bell’s lap was over a quarter of a second faster than teammate Noah GragsonBen Rhodes will start third, followed by Matt Crafton and Todd GillilandJohn Hunter Nemechek will start sixth, followed by Brad Keselowski Racing teammates Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe on row No. 4.  Grant Enfinger and Johnny Sauter round out the top 10.

Jesse Little was 22nd quickest in the first round of qualifying, but had contact on-track.  After not going back out in round No. 2, he will start 24th.  However, the team had to make some repairs to Little’s No. 97 Toyota.  As a result, Little will have to start from the rear of the field.

With 32 trucks entered, no one will fail to qualify.

Starting Lineup for the Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150

Coverage of the Lucas Oil 150 begins at 8 p.m. EST with NCWTS Setup on FOX Sports 1.  Race coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.

 

Tags

About Phil Allaway

Phil Allaway
Phil Allaway has three primary roles at Frontstretch. He's the Manager of the site's FREE e-mail Newsletter that publishes Monday-Friday and occasionally on weekends. He keeps TV broadcasters honest with weekly editions of Couch Potato Tuesday and serves as the site's Sports Car racing Editor.Outside of Frontstretch, Phil is the Press Officer for Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, N.Y. He covers all the action on the high-banked dirt track from regular DIRTcar Modified racing to occasional visits from touring series such as Tony Stewart's Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions.

Check Also

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 35: Desert Delight

Episode 35: Desert Delight Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Zach Catanzareti and Joseph Wolkin In this week’s episode …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.