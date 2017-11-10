Todd Gilliland Fastest in Sole Lucas Oil 150 Practice at Phoenix

At Phoenix International Raceway on Friday, Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland was the fastest driver in the sole NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Phoenix. Gilliland’s best lap of 26.576 seconds (135.461 mph) was eight-hundredths of a second faster than teammate Christopher Bell. Matt Crafton was third fastest, followed by Noah Gragson and John Hunter Nemechek.

Bell was the fastest of the playoff drivers followed by Crafton, Nemechek, Austin Cindric (sixth), Johnny Sauter (seventh) and Ben Rhodes (ninth). Sauter is the only driver of the six drivers who has already clinched his spot for next weekend’s season finale at Homestead.

Gilliland, the Phoenix International Raceway rookie, turned the most laps of the session at 76. Mike Senica turned the least amount of laps at two. All 32 trucks at the track (up from 30 on the initial entry list) turned laps during the session.

Gilliland was also the quickest driver over a 10-lap run. Gilliland’s best 10-lap run was done at an average of approximately 27.143 seconds (132.630 mph). This was more than a quarter of a second faster than John Hunter Nemechek. Part-time racer Jesse Little, who was 10th quickest in the session, had the third best 10-lap average. Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley were fourth and fifth.

The session did not have any wrecks, but there was one caution. JJC Racing’s Ray Ciccarelli had a fuel line come loose on his No. 0 Chevrolet. This was the fiery result.

According to Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, Ciccarelli is ok after a check-up at the Infield Care Center. The truck is not damaged too badly, so Ciccarelli will still be able to race tonight.

Results of Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 Practice

Qualifying is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MST. The session will air live on FOX Sports 1. The race itself is scheduled to go green just after 8:30 p.m. and will also air on FOX Sports 1.