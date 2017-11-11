2017 Frontstretch Cup: Can-Am 500 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: Can-Am 500
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Clint Bowyer
|Kyle Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Corey Brewer
|Denny Hamlin
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|Mark Howell
|Ryan Blaney
|Joey Logano
|Brad Keselowski
|Dustin Albino
|Ryan Blaney
|Kevin Harvick
|Matt Kenseth
|Davey Segal
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|Matt Kenseth
|Bryan Gable
|Chase Elliott
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|Michael Massie
|Ryan Blaney
|Denny Hamlin
|Ryan Blaney
|Christian Koelle
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney
|Jeff Wolfe
|Ryan Blaney
|Chase Elliott
|Ryan Blaney
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|John Haverlin
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Larson
|Joey Logano
Results: AAA Texas 500
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Total Points
|Amy Henderson
|Kurt Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Denny Hamlin
|3rd
|3
|Corey Brewer
|Denny Hamlin
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Chase Elliott
|8th
|1
|Mark Howell
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney
|Chase Elliott
|8th
|1
|Dustin Albino
|Kurt Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Jimmie Johnson
|27th
|-1
|Dan Greene
|Ryan Blaney
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Chase Elliott
|8th
|1
|Davey Segal
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|2nd
|4
|Bryan Gable
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|19th
|1
|Michael Massie
|Denny Hamlin
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|3rd
|3
|Christian Koelle
|Kurt Busch
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney
|6th
|1
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kurt Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Denny Hamlin
|3rd
|3
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|2nd
|3
|Huston Ladner
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|1st
|5
|John Haverlin
|Denny Hamlin
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|2nd
|3
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|72
|—
|34
|5
|14
|23
|Amy Henderson
|71
|-1
|34
|5
|17
|24
|Davey Segal
|65
|-7
|34
|7
|15
|22
|Bryan Gable
|58
|-14
|31
|6
|11
|19
|Dustin Albino
|56
|-16
|34
|4
|15
|19
|Michael Massie
|54
|-18
|32
|6
|11
|16
|Mark Howell
|49
|-23
|34
|0
|13
|21
|Dan Greene
|49
|-23
|28
|2
|13
|19
|Clayton Caldwell
|49
|-23
|33
|2
|12
|18
|Huston Ladner
|46
|-26
|30
|3
|11
|13
|Jeff Wolfe
|43
|-29
|31
|4
|9
|16
|Vito Pugliese
|35
|-37
|20
|4
|6
|11
|Joseph Wolkin
|33
|-39
|21
|1
|9
|13
|Frank Velat
|28
|-44
|22
|2
|8
|11
|John Haverlin
|21
|-51
|7
|1
|5
|6
|John Douglas
|17
|-55
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Samarth Kanal
|13
|-59
|10
|2
|2
|4
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-60
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Greg Davis
|10
|-62
|12
|0
|4
|7
|Christian Koelle
|6
|-66
|10
|0
|3
|5
|Michael Finley
|3
|-69
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-72
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-73
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-74
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-75
|1
|0
|0
|0