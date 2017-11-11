Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: Can-Am 500 Predictions

Frontstretch Staff November 11, 2017

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Can-Am 500

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonClint BowyerKyle BuschKevin Harvick
Corey BrewerDenny HamlinKevin HarvickKevin Harvick
Mark HowellRyan BlaneyJoey LoganoBrad Keselowski
Dustin AlbinoRyan BlaneyKevin HarvickMatt Kenseth
Davey SegalKyle BuschDenny HamlinMatt Kenseth
Bryan GableChase ElliottKevin HarvickKevin Harvick
Michael MassieRyan BlaneyDenny HamlinRyan Blaney
Christian KoelleRyan BlaneyRyan BlaneyRyan Blaney
Jeff WolfeRyan BlaneyChase ElliottRyan Blaney
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin HarvickKevin Harvick
John HaverlinRyan BlaneyKyle LarsonJoey Logano


Results: AAA Texas 500

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonKurt BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Denny Hamlin3rd3
Corey BrewerDenny HamlinMartin Truex, Jr.Chase Elliott8th1
Mark HowellRyan BlaneyRyan BlaneyChase Elliott8th1
Dustin AlbinoKurt BuschKevin HarvickJimmie Johnson27th-1
Dan GreeneRyan BlaneyMartin Truex, Jr.Chase Elliott8th1
Davey SegalKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.2nd4
Bryan GableKevin HarvickKyle BuschKyle Busch19th1
Michael MassieDenny HamlinKyle BuschDenny Hamlin3rd3
Christian KoelleKurt BuschRyan BlaneyRyan Blaney6th1
Jeff WolfeKurt BuschKevin HarvickDenny Hamlin3rd3
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.2nd3
Huston LadnerKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin Harvick1st5
John HaverlinDenny HamlinKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.2nd3

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer723451423
Amy Henderson71-13451724
Davey Segal65-73471522
Bryan Gable58-143161119
Dustin Albino56-163441519
Michael Massie54-183261116
Mark Howell49-233401321
Dan Greene49-232821319
Clayton Caldwell49-233321218
Huston Ladner46-263031113
Jeff Wolfe43-29314916
Vito Pugliese35-37204611
Joseph Wolkin33-39211913
Frank Velat28-44222811
John Haverlin21-517156
John Douglas17-557055
Samarth Kanal13-5910224
Matteo Marcheschi12-604222
Greg Davis10-6212047
Christian Koelle6-6610035
Michael Finley3-693011
Phil Allaway0-721000
Zach Catanzareti-1-732000
Tom Bowles-2-742000
Danny Peters-3-751000

 

 

