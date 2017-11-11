2017 Frontstretch Cup: Can-Am 500 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Can-Am 500

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Clint Bowyer Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Corey Brewer Denny Hamlin Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Mark Howell Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Brad Keselowski Dustin Albino Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick Matt Kenseth Davey Segal Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Matt Kenseth Bryan Gable Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Michael Massie Ryan Blaney Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney Christian Koelle Ryan Blaney Ryan Blaney Ryan Blaney Jeff Wolfe Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Ryan Blaney Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex, Jr. Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick John Haverlin Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson Joey Logano



Results: AAA Texas 500

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Total Points Amy Henderson Kurt Busch Martin Truex, Jr. Denny Hamlin 3rd 3 Corey Brewer Denny Hamlin Martin Truex, Jr. Chase Elliott 8th 1 Mark Howell Ryan Blaney Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott 8th 1 Dustin Albino Kurt Busch Kevin Harvick Jimmie Johnson 27th -1 Dan Greene Ryan Blaney Martin Truex, Jr. Chase Elliott 8th 1 Davey Segal Kevin Harvick Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. 2nd 4 Bryan Gable Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 19th 1 Michael Massie Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin 3rd 3 Christian Koelle Kurt Busch Ryan Blaney Ryan Blaney 6th 1 Jeff Wolfe Kurt Busch Kevin Harvick Denny Hamlin 3rd 3 Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex, Jr. Kevin Harvick Martin Truex, Jr. 2nd 3 Huston Ladner Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. Kevin Harvick 1st 5 John Haverlin Denny Hamlin Kevin Harvick Martin Truex, Jr. 2nd 3

Standings