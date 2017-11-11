Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Christian Koelle / Erik Jones Finishes 2017 XFINITY Schedule With 3rd-Place Finish
(Photo: Barry Cantrell/NKP)

Erik Jones Finishes 2017 XFINITY Schedule With 3rd-Place Finish

Christian Koelle November 11, 2017 Christian Koelle, XFINITY News Leave a comment

It wasn’t the victory like in Texas, but it was still a strong finish to the season for Erik Jones in the XFINITY Series. Saturday’s Ticket Galaxy 200 was still a strong showing for the No. 20 Hisense Toyota Camry, a form seen all season long with all the drivers who drove the No. 20. Jones’ third-place finish allows the No. 20 to stay in the owners’ playoffs. At Homestead, the No. 20 team will race against Gibbs’ No. 18, JR Motorsports’ No. 9 and Team Penske’s No. 22 for the 2017 XFINITY Series Owners’ Championship.

After the race, Jones explained how important clean air was on Saturday.

“[William Byron] getting clean air was obviously big for him,” Jones said. “I think if we had been in a similar spot, I think we could’ve held off [Ryan Blaney]. I think [Blaney had] the best car all day, [while] we were a second-place car. [Byron] made a good call, got up front, and got in clean air and was able to hold us all off. We made a mistake, slid through the pit box, I think we ended up similar to where we would’ve anyways but we just needed clean air.”

Jones’ fourth season racing in the XFINITY Series featured a series of strong runs. In 18 starts, Jones has three victories, including a season sweep at Texas. He also earned nine top five and 10 top 10 finishes. The XFINITY Series has been where names have been made and Jones can be one of the poster children of that slogan.

“I think the XFINITY Series has been good,” Jones continued. “I’ve enjoyed the time that I’ve ran over the year, I think we should have won a few more races along the way, but we did get a few over the year. It was a good season for us, it was really interesting to see the development of the car with the low downforce and try to help out JGR with that and hopefully help them out some next with whoever is going to be driving the car. It was fun, I enjoyed it.”

Jones’ season in the XFINITY Series is only complete now due to a rule change. The new rule bars all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars from competing in the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The move was made in order to prevent Cup regulars from playing any role in the XFINITY Series season finale.

Tags

About Christian Koelle

Christian Koelle
An Ooltewah, TN native, Christian has been writing since July of 2015. In 2017, Christian transitioned from his own blog to a few different websites, joining Frontstretch in September of 2017. In 2005 Christian attended his first race as a fan at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’s been around racing his entire life and enjoys being at the track more than anything. He made his media debut at Bristol in 2015. His favorite tracks are Iowa Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Phoenix. He enjoys talking about racing with just about anyone and makes occasional appearances on numerous radio shows across the country. In his time attending races he’s attended almost ninety races among the six racing series. Along with NASCAR, He loves Minor and Major League Baseball. He’s a Minnesota Twins and Chattanooga Lookouts. He also enjoys watching Iowa State Cyclones college football.

Check Also

Stewart Friesen Posts Strong Finish in Second Phoenix Start

Since the Halmar Friesen Racing/GMS Racing alliance began back in August, Stewart Friesen has been …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.