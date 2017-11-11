Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Christian Koelle / Stewart Friesen Posts Strong Finish in Second Phoenix Start
(Photo: Phil Allaway)

Stewart Friesen Posts Strong Finish in Second Phoenix Start

Christian Koelle November 11, 2017 Christian Koelle, Truck Series News Leave a comment

Since the Halmar Friesen Racing/GMS Racing alliance began back in August, Stewart Friesen has been putting strong performance after strong performance. The driver from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario has made 24 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and has developed quite well since his debut at Eldora last season.

Despite not having the best truck on Friday night, it wasn’t the best truck that went to Victory Lane. If you take a look at the top 10, some unfamiliar drivers were featured including Cody Coughlin and Bayley Currey. Friesen was able to avoid most of the late chaos to bring home a sixth-place finish.

“We worked on a bunch of stuff and I never really got higher than sixth,” Friesen told Frontstretch following the Lucas Oil 150 Friday night. “I got bumped around there on that one restart and we came in and got tires. It was a good call, but we needed maybe two more laps to break into the top-three. We weren’t a top-three truck but we played some strategy and the Halmar team worked really good, we got out of here unscathed. There were some pretty close calls there, that was crazy.”

In the end it was all about survival and though the chaos ensued around him, Friesen would always manage to find a way to squeeze his way through. The sixth-place finish is Friesen’s third top 10 finish since the alliance began.

“I’m not sure what was going to happen, guys were beating and banging off of each other pretty hard and getting loose and you can get such a run there on the dogleg,” Friesen continued. It was good, we’ll take it, sixth-place and we’ll keep rolling and keep trying. It’s a tough game.”

There is no word on if Friesen will return next season as a full-time driver. However, with performances like this, he and GMS Racing will continue to be a threat in the series. Friesen is showing that the combination of talent and good equipment can equal a threat in the series and should he return with the GMS alliance next season, a victory could be just around the corner.

Tags

About Christian Koelle

Christian Koelle
An Ooltewah, TN native, Christian has been writing since July of 2015. In 2017, Christian transitioned from his own blog to a few different websites, joining Frontstretch in September of 2017. In 2005 Christian attended his first race as a fan at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’s been around racing his entire life and enjoys being at the track more than anything. He made his media debut at Bristol in 2015. His favorite tracks are Iowa Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Phoenix. He enjoys talking about racing with just about anyone and makes occasional appearances on numerous radio shows across the country. In his time attending races he’s attended almost ninety races among the six racing series. Along with NASCAR, He loves Minor and Major League Baseball. He’s a Minnesota Twins and Chattanooga Lookouts. He also enjoys watching Iowa State Cyclones college football.

Check Also

Austin Hill Driving Full-Time with Young’s Motorsports in 2018

On Friday, Young’s Motorsports announced that Austin Hill will run full-time with the team in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.