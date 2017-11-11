Kevin Harvick Fastest in Can-Am 500 Practice No. 2

On Saturday morning, Texas winner Kevin Harvick was fastest in practice No. 2 at Phoenix International Raceway. Harvick’s best time was a lap of 26.800 seconds (134.328 mph).

Harvick was 11th in first practice yesterday and will start sixth in Sunday’s Can-Am 500. Harvick was a little more than three-hundredths of a second faster than fellow playoff driver Chase Elliott. Non-playoff driver Kasey Kahne was third fastest, followed by playoff drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin in fourth and fifth.

Kyle Busch was sixth fastest, followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer. Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson rounded out the top 10.

Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney was a disappointing 20th quickest. Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski‘s struggles continued Saturday morning. After qualifying 16th on Friday, he was only 21st fastest in the session, the worst of the eight playoff drivers.

Erik Jones had the best 10 consecutive lap average in this practice session. Jones’ average time of approximately 27.055 seconds (133.060 mph) was the best of 22 drivers who turned 10 consecutive laps in the session. The lap average was a quarter of a tenth of a second faster than Larson. Kyle Busch was the fastest of the playoff drivers in third. Jimmie Johnson (fourth), Keselowski (10th), and Elliott (17th) were the only playoff drivers who turned 10 consecutive laps in the session.

RCR teammates Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman turned the most laps in the session at 46. Matt DiBenedetto only turned 13, the least amount of drivers in the session.

Results of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 Practice No. 2

The all-important final practice before Sunday’s Can-Am 500 will start at 2 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on NBCSN and TSN GO in Canada. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 goes live on NBC, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST, where they will decide who will challenge for the championship next weekend at Homestead.