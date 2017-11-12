Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Christian Koelle / Strong Run for Jamie McMurray at Phoenix; First Top 10 Since Charlotte
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Strong Run for Jamie McMurray at Phoenix; First Top 10 Since Charlotte

Christian Koelle November 12, 2017 Christian Koelle, Cup Series News Leave a comment

Jamie McMurray‘s roller coaster season hit another pinnacle on Sunday a Phoenix. A string of tough finishes during the past few weeks led to his elimination from the playoffs.

However, Sunday saw McMurray run up in the top 10 most of the afternoon and just barely miss cracking the top 5 at the finish. A sixth-place finish is certainly a way to bounce back from two DNF’s. With just one race remaining, momentum can go one way or another for next season.

Even though Phoenix hasn’t been a strong track for McMurray in the past, he was able to tally his first top 10 finish since Charlotte in October. It is also his fifth career top 10 finish at Phoenix.

Afterwards, McMurray was pleased with his performance.

“It was a good day, it’s hard to pass here, we had a solid car and we’re happy with how the sequence of pit strategy worked out,” said McMurray after the race. “We chose to put two tires on and I think that was the right call so that we could gain some track position.”

Gaining track position was just what McMurray did in his No. 1 Cessna Chevrolet SS. McMurray held his own within the top 10 and ultimately finished there when the checkered flag fell after 312 laps.

The good finish didn’t come easy. Earlier in the race his teammate, Kyle Larson, blew an engine early in the race, ending his promising afternoon. The potential of a similar issue did cross McMurray’s mind during the race.

“We blew up last week so I was absolutely concerned,” McMurray continued. “[Larson’s engine] was the third motor our team broke this year. That’s very rare in today’s world and to do two in a row there, that’s very scary.”

Three out of the last four races have seen one of Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates’ cars have an engine expire, something that should raise some concerns. Larson had his championship hopes dashed because of an engine failure at Kansas and that should be the point where members of the organization begin asking questions about the equipment they are getting from ECR Engines.

Tags

About Christian Koelle

Christian Koelle
An Ooltewah, TN native, Christian has been writing since July of 2015. In 2017, Christian transitioned from his own blog to a few different websites, joining Frontstretch in September of 2017. In 2005 Christian attended his first race as a fan at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’s been around racing his entire life and enjoys being at the track more than anything. He made his media debut at Bristol in 2015. His favorite tracks are Iowa Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Phoenix. He enjoys talking about racing with just about anyone and makes occasional appearances on numerous radio shows across the country. In his time attending races he’s attended almost ninety races among the six racing series. Along with NASCAR, He loves Minor and Major League Baseball. He’s a Minnesota Twins and Chattanooga Lookouts. He also enjoys watching Iowa State Cyclones college football.

Check Also

William Byron Steals the Show in Phoenix; Championship 4 Decided

With 25 laps to go, it looked like William Byron wasn’t going to make it …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.