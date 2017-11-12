Strong Run for Jamie McMurray at Phoenix; First Top 10 Since Charlotte

Jamie McMurray‘s roller coaster season hit another pinnacle on Sunday a Phoenix. A string of tough finishes during the past few weeks led to his elimination from the playoffs.

However, Sunday saw McMurray run up in the top 10 most of the afternoon and just barely miss cracking the top 5 at the finish. A sixth-place finish is certainly a way to bounce back from two DNF’s. With just one race remaining, momentum can go one way or another for next season.

Even though Phoenix hasn’t been a strong track for McMurray in the past, he was able to tally his first top 10 finish since Charlotte in October. It is also his fifth career top 10 finish at Phoenix.

Afterwards, McMurray was pleased with his performance.

“It was a good day, it’s hard to pass here, we had a solid car and we’re happy with how the sequence of pit strategy worked out,” said McMurray after the race. “We chose to put two tires on and I think that was the right call so that we could gain some track position.”

Gaining track position was just what McMurray did in his No. 1 Cessna Chevrolet SS. McMurray held his own within the top 10 and ultimately finished there when the checkered flag fell after 312 laps.

The good finish didn’t come easy. Earlier in the race his teammate, Kyle Larson, blew an engine early in the race, ending his promising afternoon. The potential of a similar issue did cross McMurray’s mind during the race.

“We blew up last week so I was absolutely concerned,” McMurray continued. “[Larson’s engine] was the third motor our team broke this year. That’s very rare in today’s world and to do two in a row there, that’s very scary.”

Three out of the last four races have seen one of Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates’ cars have an engine expire, something that should raise some concerns. Larson had his championship hopes dashed because of an engine failure at Kansas and that should be the point where members of the organization begin asking questions about the equipment they are getting from ECR Engines.