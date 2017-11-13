Couch Potato Tuesday: NBC Pulls No Punches With NASCAR Rivalries

Phoenix is an interesting venue, and one that is only going to be more unusual once the ongoing renovations are done. Honestly, for the kind of money they’re spending, I wish they came up with a setup where every seat had a cover over it. Since Homestead’s this weekend, Hard Rock Stadium in somewhat nearby Miami Gardens comes to mind. Might be rather loud, though.

Regardless, the participants in the Championship 4 were decided this past weekend in three very different races. We’ll cover the insanity that was Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 later this week. Today, we’re going to focus on Sunday’s Can-Am 500 and Saturday’s Ticket Galaxy 200.

Can-Am 500k

Sunday afternoon brought the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series back to Phoenix for their 30th fall race in Arizona. Throughout Sunday’s race, there were a number of references to the Chase Elliott–Denny Hamlin spat at Martinsville. While yes, contact between the two drivers was ultimately important later on, the constant hyping of the situation was rather unnecessary. It was annoying on lap 30.

It appears as if NBC is trying to build up a rivalry between the two drivers. Two drivers that are managed by the same dudes.

Among the interesting layers to the potential new @chaseelliott/@dennyhamlin rivalry is that they're both represented by the same agency, Fuel Sports Management Group (@FuelSMG) – pic.twitter.com/0kE1eWT2Px — Adam Stern (@A_S12) November 13, 2017

While it’s quite obvious that Elliott and Hamlin are not on the same team, their representation might not like the idea of two of their clients in conflict with each other.

Is there really a rivalry here? Personally, probably not, although it might be getting to that point. There’s obviously some people out there that want it to be one. A quick perusal of Twitter indicates that fans are still fired up over the whole mess at Martinsville.

In addition, Hamlin’s not happy over what happened Sunday. He fired off on the media Monday evening as this column was being written.

You don’t need to click it goes like this. 24 takes race from 2, No fault. 11 spins 24, DH fault. 24 wrecks 11, DH fault again. Stupid media. https://t.co/P3iT6vVTrq — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 14, 2017

With three drivers (Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.) already locked in entering the race, there was less focus on the championship than there could have been. Having said that, there was still plenty.

Most of the pre-race coverage was almost completely focused on the points. We got interviews with the potential final candidates and really not much about the race itself.

The only exception to that rule was a feature about Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation, which benefits veterans. It is an issue that is very important to Keselowski and has been since before he started in NASCAR (he wanted to serve in the armed forces at one point).

Viewers learned the story of Dale Beatty, a retired Staff Sergeant in the United States Army who lost his legs due to an anti-tank land mine in Iraq. His family stayed at Fisher House (https://www.fisherhouse.org/) during Beatty’s treatment, a place where families of injured veterans can stay rent-free while veterans receive treatment. There are currently 72 of them scattered around the country. Here in New York, there is only one for the whole state located in Albany (two more are currently under construction in the Bronx). Many of the houses are located close to VA Hospitals.

Keselowski explained how the Checkered Flag Foundation is steering donations to Fisher House to get a house constructed in Michigan. As of now, such a place is considered by Fisher House to be a “recognized need.”

The piece definitely shows that Keselowski is sincere about his desire to help veterans. He’s more than willing to put his money where his mouth is. Just last weekend, the Checkered Flag Foundation donated $150,000 to Fisher House. These houses are gigantic, though. It’s not like you plop down money to a local homebuilder to build a Fisher House. There’s a lot of special things that go into such a place. The size is one thing. They’re at minimum four times the size of a normal house. The Albany Fisher House is absolutely huge. It’s basically the size of a mansion.

Back to the topic of the playoff overload. It’s frustrating at times. Yes, these playoffs have importance, but these days, the race doesn’t seem to manner. That’s a problem. The 51,000 people that went to Phoenix Sunday for the race weren’t necessarily there just to see who would join the aforementioned trio at Homestead. They were there under the sunny skies to check out some good racing. And, they got some great racing. That great racing should be the focus. The playoffs would still play a role, but not as great of one.

Speaking of the racing, it was very good. The groove widened substantially to the largest extent since the track was reconfigured. It was a legitimately exciting race to watch. Phoenix was always a relatively tough place to pass even before the current setup. Now, fans will likely see side-by-side racing for years to come. The renovations will make it that much more comfortable (if you’re not on Rattlesnake Hill).

There were a number of tire issues both on Saturday and Sunday, but there wasn’t all that much discussion of those issues. It seemed like NBC just assumed that the failures would be from either contact or melted beads. We never really got a real idea of what tire wear was like. Sometimes, two tires could be used, other times, not so much. That would have helped out a bunch. Remember, this race had two 75-lap runs to start off. The second was ended by Jimmie Johnson’s blown tire (and resulting crash).

The coverage of Chris Buescher’s crash was rather confusing to watch at first. A second look was required. At first, it seemed like everyone screwed up. However, Steve Letarte correctly identified brake failure on Buescher’s No. 37 while Rick Allen and Jeff Burton were convinced that it was a blown tire.

During a commercial break, two things happened. One, a second fire broke out in between the SAFER Barrier and the concrete wall. Two, the commentators watched the replays in slow motion and were able to detect the brake rotor exploding on Buescher’s car. As for the fires, they appeared to be caused by hot rotors sparking. That could be as simple as the pieces hitting the pavement behind the SAFER Barrier.

Oh btw, sorry @PhoenixRaceway for trying to burn your race track down. — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) November 13, 2017

No worries, it happens. …Actually that never happens. 😅 But we forgive you! https://t.co/AqzyS4b9Ay — Phoenix Raceway (@PhoenixRaceway) November 13, 2017

Post-race coverage was about what we’ve seen for the past few weeks. Yes, Matt Kenseth got the same winners’ coverage that everyone else gets despite not being a playoff contender. That was good to see. The playoff contenders still got the lion’s share of the coverage, though. Still think that it should be more equitable.

Overall, Sunday was a decent broadcast. It was definitely rough in places, but viewers got some good on-track action. The current version of Phoenix International Raceway definitely aided in that. The ongoing overhyping of the Elliott-Hamlin spat continues to be annoying, though.

Ticket Galaxy 200

Saturday afternoon saw the XFINITY Series take on Phoenix International Raceway for 200 miles of action. Like many of the recent races, Cup regulars dominated. However, William Byron broke up that party by the use of pit strategy.

Points-wise, the XFINITY playoffs were the most wide-open of the lot, but that’s mainly because drivers like Erik Jones come in and “whack” the races. No one was locked into the Championship 4 entering Saturday. As a result, NBCSN should have been in position to cover the race a little more broadly.

Ultimately, that’s what viewers actually got. Having said that, there were a couple of instances that stood out on Saturday.

One was when Brennan Poole crashed out of the race early on. If you’re reading this column, you probably know what happened. We’ll throw up a video to refresh your memories.

Poole was simply trying to keep pace with Cole Custer when they came upon the lapped car of Caesar Bacarella, who was making his XFINITY Series debut. Unfortunately, this was simply an instance of Bacarella failing to hold his line.

Those particular words weren’t exactly said on the broadcast, but they insinuated it. Also, Allen appeared to butcher Bacarella’s last name, then did not use it for the rest of the day.

NBCSN did a good job detailing the damage on Poole’s No. 48. This would have been a great place to use their on-screen five-minute clock, but alas, it did not come out to play here. The secondary crash under yellow was caught live and explained well. Of course, the lunacy that is the Damaged Vehicle Policy is a discussion for another time.

Another instance was towards the end of the race. From the final restart, NBC knew that the final championship spot was going to come down to Custer and Daniel Hemric. Effectively, all you saw over the final 13 laps were these two guys duking it out. Whoever else was in and around the battle (Christopher Bell, Blake Koch) got some time as well.

Anyone who’s read this column over the past nine seasons knows that hyper focus doesn’t really work. Even if someone were to do something pretty amazing, it is solely within the context of this battle. Bell’s three-wide pass coming to the white flag is a perfect example. That dude went three-wide on the outside of turns 3 and 4 and made that work. Quite simply, that is a move that doesn’t happen every day.

Meanwhile, Byron’s out there leading and we get nothing on him, or anyone else other than Custer and Hemric. At least they gave viewers a good battle since you couldn’t see anything else.

Post-race coverage was decent for the most part. Viewers got half a dozen driver interviews and championship hype prior to the local news. Also of note, there was a crash involving Brandon Jones right after the finish.

.@BrandonJonesRac has been evaluated and released from the care center after last-lap contact with the 16. — RCR XFINITY Teams (@RCRNXS) November 11, 2017

Suppose that incident sums up Brandon Jones’ 2017 season. That wreck was not even referenced on the broadcast. Only found out it happened because of pictures posted on Twitter Sunday morning. That’s unacceptable, no matter the circumstances.

That’s all for this week. Next weekend, four different series will crown champions. Naturally, you have Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. You know what’s going down there. In addition, the FIA World Endurance Championship comes to a close at the Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday.

Also of note, NBC has a split setup for Sunday. The regular broadcast will air on NBC. The Hot Pass broadcast will return to NBCSN with Leigh Diffey and Dale Jarrett commentating.

We will bring you critiques of the Cup and XFINITY broadcasts at minimum for next week’s edition of Couch Potato Tuesday at Frontstretch. It will be the last full-sized critique of the season. For the Critic’s Annex, we’ll have a critique of the Lucas Oil 150 later this week.

If you have a gripe with me, or just want to say something about my critique, feel free to post in the comments below. Even though I can’t always respond, I do read your comments. Also, if you want to “like” me on Facebook or follow me on Twitter, please click on the appropriate icons. If you would like to contact either of NASCAR’s media partners, click on either of the links below.

FOX Sports

NBC Sports

As always, if you choose to contact a network by email, do so in a courteous manner. Network representatives are far more likely to respond to emails that ask questions politely rather than emails full of rants and vitriol.