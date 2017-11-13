Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Cup Series News / STP Returning to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018 With Darrell Wallace Jr.
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade / NKP)

STP Returning to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018 With Darrell Wallace Jr.

Davey Segal November 13, 2017 Cup Series News, Davey Segal Leave a comment

With one race remaining in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, more news surrounding the 2018 season, and one of the biggest up and coming names in the sport, came out on Monday afternoon.

Darrell Wallace Jr. and Richard Petty Motorsports will have longtime partner STP return to the famed No. 43 next season for a limited schedule.

The announcement came on the NASCAR on NBC podcast, which was released on Monday morning. Wallace Jr. said that STP would be on the No. 43 for at least two races next season.

“Excited to have them back,” Wallace Jr. said of STP on the podcast. “They’ve been with Richard Petty since 1972. That’s a long time. It’s such a special and unique bond they have. We’re doing the race at Martinsville, the STP 500 of course, and the second race is still to be determined. But in years past it’s always been the throwback race at Darlington, so we’ll see what happens. But very thankful to have them on the car as well.”

The announcement comes on the heels another sponsor hopping on board for next season with Wallace Jr. and RPM: Click ‘n Close. The company will sponsor the No. 43 for at least three races, with the Daytona 500, Phoenix and Texas being the other scheduled events.

Wallace Jr. competed in four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this season while substituting for the injured Aric Almirola. In those four events, his best finish was 11th at Kentucky. In every race, he improved his finishing position.

He also has six top fives, 35 top 10s and two poles in 85 career XFINITY Series starts as well as six wins in 45 Camping World Truck Series races, with one coming this season at Michigan International Speedway.

Tags

About Davey Segal

Davey serves as the Monday news writer and crafts 2-Headed Monster, along with some other various duties at Fronstretch. He is a senior sports journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. He has an extreme passion for sports and has been following the sport of NASCAR since 2002, when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for WDBM 88.9 Sports called "Victory Lane" featuring interviews, discussion, news and more.

Check Also

Kevin Harvick Quickest in Can-Am 500 Happy Hour

The speed has seemingly rolled over from last weekend as Kevin Harvick swept both practice …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.