STP Returning to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018 With Darrell Wallace Jr.

With one race remaining in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, more news surrounding the 2018 season, and one of the biggest up and coming names in the sport, came out on Monday afternoon.

Darrell Wallace Jr. and Richard Petty Motorsports will have longtime partner STP return to the famed No. 43 next season for a limited schedule.

NEWS: We are proud to announce that @OriginalSTP will continue their #43 legacy with two primary races in 2018 with us and @BubbaWallace Listen to @nateryan on the @NASCARonNBC Podcast here to learn more:https://t.co/fdNhNpqAKl pic.twitter.com/ln5ArofwEm — RPMotorsports (@RPMotorsports) November 13, 2017

The announcement came on the NASCAR on NBC podcast, which was released on Monday morning. Wallace Jr. said that STP would be on the No. 43 for at least two races next season.

“Excited to have them back,” Wallace Jr. said of STP on the podcast. “They’ve been with Richard Petty since 1972. That’s a long time. It’s such a special and unique bond they have. We’re doing the race at Martinsville, the STP 500 of course, and the second race is still to be determined. But in years past it’s always been the throwback race at Darlington, so we’ll see what happens. But very thankful to have them on the car as well.”

Proud to announce we'll have @OriginalSTP on the @RPMotorsports no. 43 next year! Can’t wait to join this legacy and help grow this amazing brand. pic.twitter.com/lBhyNQ5Xss — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 13, 2017

The announcement comes on the heels another sponsor hopping on board for next season with Wallace Jr. and RPM: Click ‘n Close. The company will sponsor the No. 43 for at least three races, with the Daytona 500, Phoenix and Texas being the other scheduled events.

Wallace Jr. competed in four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this season while substituting for the injured Aric Almirola. In those four events, his best finish was 11th at Kentucky. In every race, he improved his finishing position.

He also has six top fives, 35 top 10s and two poles in 85 career XFINITY Series starts as well as six wins in 45 Camping World Truck Series races, with one coming this season at Michigan International Speedway.