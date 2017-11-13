The Underdog House: Small NASCAR Teams Still Fighting Hard

Think Small

With just one race to go in 2017, it’s been a mixed bag of a season for the sport’s smaller teams. While Furniture Row Racing set the gold standard, taking its one-car, outsider organization to the top echelon of NASCAR’s elite teams, the reality of it all is, most small teams will be mid-tier organizations at best. There’s no shame in that—there are teams on this list consistently competing with much bigger teams such as Richard Childress Racing on a weekly basis. Thanks to a playoff berth, don’t be surprised if Wood Brothers Racing is absent from the small team list next year; they’ve stepped up a level and earned it.

For a small team, it’s the small things that are significant. If they’re racing for 25th place with a driver whose budget is five times what theirs is, that’s a small victory in its own right, and it’s a disservice to minimize that accomplishment. Running in the top 10, when there are probably 15 drivers from the sport’s top organizations vying for that same spot—that’s a big deal. Don’t overlook that or shrug it off. It says a lot about a driver’s talent if he can outrace drivers whose spend more in one race than his does in a month and a half. Lack of money and lack of talent are two vastly different things, and as 2017 fades into the sunset, there are a lot of very talented people who will not be honored in Las Vegas who deserve the respect of every competitor, every media member, and every fan.

Top of the Class: Phoenix

You sort of have to wonder what kind of season Aric Almirola might have had if not for an injury at Kansas in the spring that cost him several weeks out of the seat and a few more of adjustment once he was back in it. The No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports bunch struggled to find consistency into the fall, but suddenly, in the last five weeks, they’ve found it, finishing no worse than 18th in that time span with three top 10s and a top-5 run as well. The top 5 came at Talladega, no surprise for plate standout Almirola, but he finished ninth at Kansas and again this weekend at Phoenix as well. Moving to the Stewart-Hass No. 10 is a step up for Almirola…and the way he’s run lately, it’s a step up for the No. 10, too.

Ty Dillon tied his career-best 11th-place finish at Phoenix. The jury is still out on whether the upswing in performance at Germain Racing matches the upswing in equipment, but it was a good run for the No. 13 group.

Ryan Blaney was the third driver in this group to score a top 20, finishing 17th. Blaney has a lot to be excited about as he moves into a full-fledged Team Penske ride next year after going deep in this year’s playoffs.

Passing Grades

Among those finishing where they should be, but not much better were Michael McDowell (22nd) and AJ Allmendinger (23rd), but that’s where the similarity ends. McDowell has been consistently strong for most of this season, while Allmendinger hasn’t been able to ride any wave for more than a week or two. His finish is where he should be finishing most weeks, while McDowell has shown he can outshine expectations on occasion.

Landon Cassill finished 24th, but like Allmendinger, he hasn’t finished where he should nearly enough in 2017. As a result, he’s looking for a job for next year, along with McDowell. Several teams would be making an upgrade to hire either one of them.

DJ Kennington overachieved in the No. 15 Premium Motorsports machine, finishing 26th; a top-30 run is a decent one for that team.

Add Matt DiBenedetto to the group that ran about where he should have, finishing 27th with a solid day, while David Starr (28th), Jeffrey Earnhardt (29th) and Joey Gase (30th) finished at about the top of their teams’ capabilities, so it was an okay day for them.

Needs Improvement

Corey Lajoie (31st) and Derrike Cope (32nd) realistically finished near the top of their teams’ ability as well, but BK Racing and the new StarCom team need to step up their games if they stay in the series in 2018.

David Ragan (33rd) and Kyle Weatherman (34th) also struggled but were running at the end, which was still more than some others could say. Cole Whitt (36th) and Chris Buescher (37th) both saw their days end early in separate on-track incidents.

Newsworthy

Longtime sponsor STP announced Monday they’ll serve as primary sponsor for the Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 of Darrell Wallace Jr. in 2018.

Germain Racing announced last week that longtime crew chief Robert “Bootie” Barker will not return to the No. 13 in 2018. A new crew chief has not been named.

Say anything

Always looked up to Matt. My dad told me he was the best racer in the garage when I️ was a kid. True statement. https://t.co/xZPXsb7ouF — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) November 13, 2017

This disappointment right now is making me stronger and stronger. We are about to flip this script. Soon enough we will be standing on top of the world like King Kong! #Fightfortheglory — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) November 11, 2017

Raising them right pic.twitter.com/sg77skbliM — landon cassill (@landoncassill) November 14, 2017

Annual Camelback trip with the @Team_FRM guys. At least the first ones who made it to the top. @Pennzoil90 pic.twitter.com/4mwDQ2yOqV — David Ragan (@DavidRagan) November 10, 2017