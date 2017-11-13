Who’s Hot & Who’s Not in NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Edition

As the final laps wound down in the NASCAR Cup series race at Phoenix late Sunday afternoon/early evening, there were all kinds of scenarios in play to determine just which driver would be the last one to race for the title at Homestead this coming Sunday. Would Chase Elliott bump Denny Hamlin to try and get his first win and claim a spot in Homestead? (Yes and no) Would Brad Keselowski all of a sudden like Matt Kenseth a whole let better? (if he doesn’t, he should now)? Would Jimmie Johnson make a gallant run to win and have a chance at a record setting eighth crown (no and no)? Was this just what NASCAR ordered when coming up with this playoff system (a big yes)?

HOT

Well, of all the potential winners at Phoenix and with five drivers going for that last spot in Homestead, just how many people thought Matt Kenseth, eliminated from the playoffs after the round of 12, would play a role in this? Not very many, but Kenseth did just that. It was quite a scene in victory lane as the normally even-keeled Kenseth showed some real emotion, knowing that this could very well be his final NASCAR Cup Series victory. It was the 39th career victory for the the 2003 champion, and who knows, he might just end his career with 40 if he pulls off the upset again at Homestead. But the real upset here, is that Kenseth, even though he is 45, has proven he can still win and yet won’t have a Cup Series ride for next year. It’s just a sign of the finance vs. talent issues taking place in NASCAR today.

NOT

Jimmie Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus have risen to the occasion time and time again in their storied partnership that has won them seven Cup titles. But the only thing that was rising during Sunday’s race were their tempers as Knaus and Johnson seemed equally frustrated about having a car that was not close to contending for the win they needed to reach Homestead. Johnson even had to resort to running the high lane around the Phoenix track, something that for most of his career has been a foreign strategy. That’s because at these one-mile and shorter tracks, when Johnson has been at his best, he rides the white line around the inside. Now Johnson will experience another rarity for him, riding around Homestead without running for a title.

HOT

When Denny Hamlin saw Chase Elliott in his mirror he knew what was going to happen. When Elliott was pulling up to Hamlin’s bumper a few times, he knew what he was going to do. And so it was that Elliott extracted his revenge in trying to go for the win and a birth at Homestead. And it looked like for several laps that Elliott’s title hopes just might be real as he did take the lead. But a clean Kenseth pass ended any chance he had. But nonetheless, it was an important move for Elliott as he sent a message that while being one of NASCAR’s nice guys, he will get his revenge at the proper place and time, if needed. So, yes, Elliott may still be in search of that first win, but what he did Sunday may have very well increased the probability of that win happening either this Sunday or early in 2018.

NOT

There has been some talk on social media about Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr. not deserving a full-time Cup ride next season and really, it’s all just nonsense. Wallace, along with Kenseth, and if you wanted to say Greg Biffle, if he wished, are all deserving of full-time rides. But even with Kenseth’s win, you can see why, at age 45, he wouldn’t get a full-time ride. Wallace has won six times the truck series and run two and half seasons in the XFINITY Series. And when he replaced the injured Aric Almirola for four Cup races earlier this year, he improved in each race, capping it off with an 11th place finish at Kentucky. I was at that race and one of my thoughts afterwards was that whatever happens with Wallace, he deserves a full-time ride somewhere next year. And if a driver can finish well on the 1.5-mile tracks (the kind of tracks I disdain), you’ve got to give him or her a serious look because there are so many on them on the circuit. Wallace got what deserved . . . a full-time ride in a Cup car.

HOT

If there was a hang-in-there award for the third round of the playoffs, it definitely belongs to Brad Keselowski, who will now have a chance to run for his second title on Sunday. Keselowski’s car wasn’t particularly good for most of the day, but he did manage to hang around just outside the top 10 for much of the race. He and Paul Wolfe may have the best driver-crew chief relationship going right now though. Instead of getting frustrated with their situation, they worked together to manage the car best they could. And then Keselowski, seeing his engine temperatures rising on the final 10 laps, nursed the car home in 16th.

Predictions

It’s for all the marbles this week, and really, it’s hard to imagine someone not named Martin Truex, Jr. winning. He’s been the best and most consistent car all year, and now with the emotional edge of wanting to win for owner Barney Visser, who suffered a heart attack last week and had open heart surgery (and is reportedly recovering well), it’s just impossible to not pick Truex here. As for the underdog pick who you might not think about pick . . . well, you might think about him, but anyway, I’m going with Kyle Larson, who could very well win the race, even though he’s not in the title hunt.