Digging into the Charter System: Has it Been Good for NASCAR?

Prior to the 2016 season, NASCAR implemented the coveted charter system. Designed to reduce costs and guarantee that the top organizations in the sport would be a part of the field every week, it’s left some team owners scratching their heads, both positively and negatively.

In Feb. 2016, NASCAR CEO Brian France met with team owners to discuss the long-term agreement between the teams and NASCAR. The agreement? Nine years. How many teams? 36. A charter mandates that the respective team does not have to qualify solely on time. Charter owners may transfer their charter to another team, for one full season, once over the first five years of the agreement. If a charter team finishes in the bottom three of the owner standings among all 36 charter teams for three consecutive years, NASCAR has the right to remove its charter. Companies can sell their charter on the open market, and there can be no fifth car, period.

Also, NASCAR reduced the Cup Series field from 43 entries down to 40, though the sport has rarely seen a full field in 2017. In the 71 Cup Series races since the beginning of 2016, 21 of them have not fielded a full field, 17 of which have been this season.

That makes it all but a guarantee that if a team brings an open car to the racetrack, they are all-but in the race. There are, of course, certain races where the field will see more than 40 cars attempt to qualify — the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400 and a few others — all races where the race purse is higher.

But for teams that run an open car, what is there to win? What if 41 cars show up? Where can they find speed running on a low budget?

Typically, Jay Robinson, Rick Ware and Ron Devine are the team owners that run at least one open car on a weekly basis. Carl Long has brought the No. 66 car to the track 11 times this year as well. The ultimate question would be, is the charter system working?

“I think that it’s an area that we’re addressing and looking at really, really hard,” Devine, owner of BK Racing told Frontstretch regarding the system. “I think it’s something that takes a lot of thought. It’s the heritage of NASCAR, the openness of it, so it has a lot of positives to it. I think that a closed system probably is more valuable, but I also think there is a lot more to it than just yes and no. In general, I think it’s an area that a lot of people are looking at and it needs to be addressed.”

Devine owns the Nos. 23 and 83 race teams. Both cars have had a plethora of drivers behind the wheel over its six-year existence. However, the No. 23 has a charter and is among the bottom three in owner’s points. Though NASCAR can’t do anything about the charter this season as it’s among the bottom three in points for the first time, the team has the option of selling it, though Devine admitted he’s looking to purchase another charter.

Heading into the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the No. 83 car is leading the open teams in points while missing a trio of races at Sonoma, the Brickyard and, most recently, last weekend at Phoenix. Competing in 32 events, the No. 83 group is 36th in the owner’s standings, 111 markers ahead of the No. 55 team, which is owned by Jay Robinson, the second highest open team.

“I think it’s harder to run a part-time team, to be honest with you,” Devine said. “It’s start-and-stop and that’s one of the reasons why we want to keep it going. It’s very disruptive to shut it down and then fire it back up.”

Of course, there is more money involved when finishing a position up in points, even if it’s down in the mid-30s. Devine wants to be ahead of the Nos. 7 and 55, owned by Robinson, so he can have bragging rights, as well as hoping to acquire a second charter for 2018.

When asked about changes to the system, Devine was hesitant to recommend any.

“Look at the changes that NASCAR has been through, NASCAR is changing,” he said. “NASCAR is evolving. I think that part of that evolution is to continue doing stuff, whatever makes sense along the way. I think you’re going to see a lot more positive change coming.”

Like BK Racing, Premium Motorsports, which fields the No. 7, 15 and 55, has had its fair share of drivers strap into one the team cars this season. Michael Waltrip kicked off the season with a bang, finishing eighth, the organization’s first top-10 result in its four years of existence.

That’s what used to be called a good points day. Driving the No. 15 car, the team got off to a solid start, but the No. 55 car has missed eight races since, electing not to show up at the racetrack. Heading to Homestead, it sits 38th in the owner standings, only ahead of Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 open team that has run on a consistent basis.

However, Robinson is in favor of the system and labels it as “stable,” not believing that open cars bring down the value of the charter system.

“That’s probably debatable depending on how you want to look at it,” Robinson said. “I think there are many other things that have much more of an effect than that. Certainly, income streams at lots of levels, exposures through the variety of media outlets have a greater effect than running an open car.”

Prior to the 36-car charter system at the Cup level, the top 35 in owner points were locked into each race.

“There have been so many systems throughout the years,” he said. “I’ve been going to races since the mid-1960s and I remember when it was a 40 car field and two alternates. That actually worked pretty well for the folks back then.

“Then, of course, it was a 43 car field and now we’re down to 40. There has been the seven provisional system and then the five provisional system. Then the lock-in system. All of that has evolved over the years, all of which have pluses and minuses. Certainly, where we are today has added stability and I think it’s been positive.”

Meanwhile, not being locked into every race can be a hassle for a race team. Why make the trip out west and possibly miss the race? For some, it doesn’t make sense.

Robinson’s motto has always been that he races to make a profit, despite where his teams rank in the finishing order. Since owning any type of team in 2000 (XFINITY Series), he has made money each season.

Because of that, Robinson elects to pull his race teams (No. 55) out of certain races either because it doesn’t have the funding or the purse total won’t cover the expenses. Though he wouldn’t admit what track has the worst earnings, he did mention it was a marquee event on the circuit.

“Whether you’re racing a charter team or an open team, and you only have purse money to rely on, you’re going to be very limited,” Robinson said. “Your upside, for the most part, is going to be through your funding, whether that would be a driver with funding or a group of sponsors to make up your total revenue. Then it’s down to what it costs.

“It costs very differently to race at Richmond [International Raceway] versus Phoenix [International Raceway]. The individual race that you’re going to makes a big difference. Then the racetracks pay different purse amounts.”

You be the judge: The No. 55 team failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 and elected not to run the Martinsville and Richmond in April, Dover and Michigan in June and Watkins Glen in August, while most recently electing to skip the second Martinsville, Texas and Phoenix events.

Meanwhile, Ware, owner of Rick Ware Racing has a bit of a different philosophy on the charter system. In fact, he’s the only owner in the sport that solely runs an open car close to full-time.

Ware made the hop to the Cup Series prior to the 2017 season, and in his first year as a team owner at the top level, the No. 51 car sits 41st in owner points, qualifying for 28 events. The team has cracked the top 30 on three occasions (Kansas twice and Charlotte in the spring) with Timmy Hill and B.J. McLeod.

When it comes to purchasing a charter, they sell for an undisclosed amount of money. Some contain more value than others, but competing without one at all has been difficult for RWR.

“I don’t know how it (charter) could be valued in my opinion,” Ware said of what value the system has. “I know the argument is that if somebody has a deal they have to go to a charter team and the only way to get yourself in is to buy your way in.

“The difference between this and other sports is you still have to have funding on a race-to-race basis. Just because you have a charter doesn’t mean all of the problems are solved. On the open deal, you can’t make it work all year long unless you do have some funding. We’ve struggled to make it work and make sense. If you’re a couple of the other teams who have a charter and run an open team, it kind of makes sense because you have a guaranteed income. As far as actually how it affects the charter costs, I’m not convinced that it hurts it or helps it at this point. ”

Ware has chosen not to bring the No. 51 car to six events this season, also failing to race into the Daytona 500 during the Can-Am Duels. The first-year Cup team has not made trips to Talladega in May, Michigan in June, Daytona in July and Pocono and Watkins Glen in August as well as the fall Talladega race.

The primary goal for the race team is to purchase a charter, but that’s easier said than done, especially when new teams are being entered into the Cup Series in 2018 (No. 12 Penske team) that have the resources to easily buy out a smaller team.

However, Ware believes that NASCAR does all it can to help the smaller teams, at least in terms of making it to the track.

“We’ve done many different forms of road racing, and even at the open level NASCAR still provides teams with a substantial purse and the tools to make it a viable business,” he mentioned. “I’m not going to say its easy by any means, but compared to every single form of professional motorsports, NASCAR at least gives you the tools to fight and do that. You can’t say that about any other form of motorsports.

One thing that keeps coming up is money. Obviously, that’s what NASCAR is run upon but take for instance any business. Own a pizza joint? Say you make $3 million the first year your in business and repeat that for the next nine years. That will thoroughly cover the costs of the dough, sauce and extra ingredients — meaning the business has value.

Ultimately, that’s what these smaller teams are trying to do on a low budget. The charter system has cut down the costs to a degree, but there is still more that Ware, specifically, would like to see done.

“The option of taking the charter away after three years—that’s not a guarantee that they would do that if you’re in the bottom three, so teams have to go lease them around,” he said. “I don’t think they ever thought that’s what happened. I don’t think there was really any way to plan that. People have done it, so it’s this round robin of making sure no team is in the bottom three spots for three years in a row.

“I think it was implemented, and I don’t want to speak out of turn, but it was really implemented because they were worried about people starting and parking. Nobody is doing that anymore at this level. That would be the only change that I would like to see. Really, one of the biggest sports in the world, definitely the biggest motorsport in the world, you have the opportunity to be here. A common person like myself, I don’t think we have any opportunity to be in other sports at this level. It’s really hard, but at the end of the day, NASCAR does give you the platform to make it a viable business.”

If it were economically feasible, Ware believes there would be upward of 80 cars attempting to qualify for each race. But it’s not that easy, and it seems to only be getting more expensive for the small teams.

For Leavine Family Racing, the situation is a little different. The No. 95 team has been guaranteed a spot in each race since the beginning of the 2016 season due to its charter. However, at the end of 2016, team owner Bob Leavine had to purchase a charter from Tommy Baldwin Racing heading into this weekend one year ago to have it for 2017.

LFR had been aligned with Circle Sport Racing in 2016, but with Jeffrey Earnhardt committed to the full schedule in the No. 33 car for 2017, Leavine needed to spend additional cash, though he questions if it has done anything for the sport.

“It helped us spend a lot of money,” Leavine said of the charter system. “Outside of that, there was a lot of proponents of it, and I think if you sat a group of people individually and not together to me it’s like what has it really done for our sport?

“I can remember two years ago, we walked out of the owner’s meeting knowing that it was going to come and we knew we weren’t going to have one. So it’s like what do we do now? The next year, we planned on going full-time, but there was such a disconnect between that purse of the open versus charter, you’ve got to have almost twice as much sponsorship.”

Leavine admits that he thinks he knows why the system was implemented, but refuses to share them with the public. But he did know that with limited funding, he needed to acquire a charter or that sponsor wasn’t going to stick around.

“At the end of last year, one of our main sponsors that had been with us had in their contract they required us to have a charter so that we were guaranteed to be into all of the races,” Leavine continued. “I’m sitting here thinking I spent a lot of money and I don’t know why except it was there and put in place.”

2017 has been an improvement on the track for the team, as Michael McDowell sits 26th in the championship standings with an opportunity to crack into the top 25 at Homestead. He sits 18 points behind Chris Buescher and scored a top-10 finish in South Florida last season.

Because the field has not been full for just about half the races this season, it lends the question, why not more open cars? Devine still has the rights to the No. 93 machine. Robinson typically runs two full-time teams, lately running the No. 7 car over the No. 55 and Ware has discussed internally adding an additional team at some tracks. But that would most definitely take more funding.

Ultimately, the charter system is intact for at least seven more years, running through the 2024 season. But in an ever-changing NASCAR universe, it’s hard to tell which way it will go.