Entry List: 2017 Ford EcoBoost 200

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will conclude and a champion will be crowned after the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 200, concludes from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday evening.
There are 32 trucks on the preliminary entry list for the event.
Some notable entries include the No. 49 of Robby Lyons, the No. 51 of Myatt Snider, the No. 83 of Bayley Currey, the No. 92 of Regan Smith and the No. 99 of Dalton Sergeant.
The four championship contenders will have familiar looking rides on Friday evening. Christopher Bell will have JBL on the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, Austin Cindric will have Draw-Tite/Reese Brands on the No. 19 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford, Johnny Sauter will have ISMConnect on the No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet and Matt Crafton will have Black Label Bacon/Menards on the No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota.
The green flag for the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 200, is scheduled to fly at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday. William Byron is the defending winner of the event.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|0
|Ray Ciccarelli
|Star Sales/Posi-Grip
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|2
|1
|Jordan Anderson
|Lucas Oil/Bommarrito.com
|Chevrolet
|Tracy Lowe
|3
|02
|Tyler Young
|Rando/Young's Building Systems
|Chevrolet
|Randy Young
|4
|4
|Christopher Bell
|JBL
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|5
|6
|Norm Benning
|H and H Transport
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|6
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Fire Alarm Services, Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Joe Nemechek
|7
|10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Driven2Honor.org
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|8
|13
|Cody Coughlin
|Ride TV/JEGS
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|9
|15
|Reed Sorenson (i)
|Low T Centers
|Chevrolet
|Jay Robinson
|10
|16
|Ryan Truex
|TBD
|Toyota
|Shigeaki Hattori
|11
|18
|Noah Gragson
|Switch
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|12
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Draw-Tite/Reese Brands
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|13
|21
|Johnny Sauter
|ISM Connect
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|14
|24
|Justin Haley
|MyWhy
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|15
|27
|Ben Rhodes
|Safelite Auto Glass
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|16
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Cooper Standard
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|17
|33
|Kaz Grala
|Stealth
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|18
|36
|JJ Yeley (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Beverly Mittler
|19
|44
|Austin Self
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Shane Lamb
|20
|45
|Jeffrey Abbey
|Niece Equipment/MG Machinery
|Chevrolet
|Al Niece
|21
|49
|Robby Lyons (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jay Robinson
|22
|50
|Josh Reaume
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Mark Beaver
|23
|51
|Myatt Snider
|Liberty Tax Service
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|24
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar International
|Chevrolet
|Chris Larsen
|25
|57
|Mike Senica
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|26
|63
|Chris Windom
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Mike Mittler
|27
|83
|Bayley Currey
|Preferred Industrial Contractors
|Chevrolet
|DJ Copp
|28
|87
|Joe Nemechek
|D.A.B. Constructors Inc./Fire Alarm Services Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Andrea Nemechek
|29
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Black Label Bacon/Menards
|Toyota
|Rhonda Thorson
|30
|92
|Regan Smith
|BTS Tire & Wheel/Commercial Tire & Service/Advance Auto Parts/CarQuest/Valvoline
|Ford
|Ricky Benton
|31
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Champion Power Equipment
|Toyota
|Mike Curb
|32
|99
|Dalton Sargeant
|Performance Plus Motor Oil
|Chevrolet
|Matthew Miller