Entry List: 2017 Ford EcoBoost 200

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will conclude and a champion will be crowned after the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 200, concludes from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday evening.

There are 32 trucks on the preliminary entry list for the event.

Some notable entries include the No. 49 of Robby Lyons, the No. 51 of Myatt Snider, the No. 83 of Bayley Currey, the No. 92 of Regan Smith and the No. 99 of Dalton Sergeant.

The four championship contenders will have familiar looking rides on Friday evening. Christopher Bell will have JBL on the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, Austin Cindric will have Draw-Tite/Reese Brands on the No. 19 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford, Johnny Sauter will have ISMConnect on the No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet and Matt Crafton will have Black Label Bacon/Menards on the No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota.

The green flag for the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 200, is scheduled to fly at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday. William Byron is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list