Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Davey Segal / Entry List: 2017 Ford EcoBoost 200
(Photo: Brett Moist/NKP)

Entry List: 2017 Ford EcoBoost 200

Davey Segal November 14, 2017 Davey Segal, Truck Series News Leave a comment

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will conclude and a champion will be crowned after the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 200, concludes from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday evening.

There are 32 trucks on the preliminary entry list for the event.

Some notable entries include the No. 49 of Robby Lyons, the No. 51 of Myatt Snider, the No. 83 of Bayley Currey, the No. 92 of Regan Smith and the No. 99 of Dalton Sergeant.

The four championship contenders will have familiar looking rides on Friday evening. Christopher Bell will have JBL on the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, Austin Cindric will have Draw-Tite/Reese Brands on the No. 19 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford, Johnny Sauter will have ISMConnect on the No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet and Matt Crafton will have Black Label Bacon/Menards on the No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota.

The green flag for the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 200, is scheduled to fly at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday. William Byron is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
10Ray CiccarelliStar Sales/Posi-GripChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
21Jordan AndersonLucas Oil/Bommarrito.comChevroletTracy Lowe
302Tyler YoungRando/Young's Building SystemsChevroletRandy Young
44Christopher BellJBLToyotaKyle Busch
56Norm BenningH and H TransportChevroletNorm Benning
68John Hunter NemechekFire Alarm Services, Inc.ChevroletJoe Nemechek
710Jennifer Jo CobbDriven2Honor.orgChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
813Cody CoughlinRide TV/JEGSToyotaDuke Thorson
915Reed Sorenson (i)Low T CentersChevroletJay Robinson
1016Ryan TruexTBDToyotaShigeaki Hattori
1118Noah GragsonSwitchToyotaKyle Busch
1219Austin CindricDraw-Tite/Reese BrandsFordBrad Keselowski
1321Johnny SauterISM ConnectChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1424Justin HaleyMyWhyChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1527Ben RhodesSafelite Auto GlassToyotaDuke Thorson
1629Chase BriscoeCooper StandardFordBrad Keselowski
1733Kaz GralaStealthChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1836JJ Yeley (i)TBDChevroletBeverly Mittler
1944Austin SelfTBDChevroletShane Lamb
2045Jeffrey AbbeyNiece Equipment/MG MachineryChevroletAl Niece
2149Robby Lyons (i)TBDChevroletJay Robinson
2250Josh ReaumeTBDChevroletMark Beaver
2351Myatt SniderLiberty Tax ServiceToyotaKyle Busch
2452Stewart FriesenHalmar InternationalChevroletChris Larsen
2557Mike SenicaTBDChevroletNorm Benning
2663Chris WindomTBDChevroletMike Mittler
2783Bayley CurreyPreferred Industrial ContractorsChevroletDJ Copp
2887Joe NemechekD.A.B. Constructors Inc./Fire Alarm Services Inc.ChevroletAndrea Nemechek
2988Matt CraftonBlack Label Bacon/MenardsToyotaRhonda Thorson
3092Regan SmithBTS Tire & Wheel/Commercial Tire & Service/Advance Auto Parts/CarQuest/ValvolineFordRicky Benton
3198Grant EnfingerChampion Power EquipmentToyotaMike Curb
3299Dalton SargeantPerformance Plus Motor OilChevroletMatthew Miller

About Davey Segal

Davey serves as the Monday news writer and crafts 2-Headed Monster, along with some other various duties at Fronstretch. He is a senior sports journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. He has an extreme passion for sports and has been following the sport of NASCAR since 2002, when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for WDBM 88.9 Sports called "Victory Lane" featuring interviews, discussion, news and more.

Check Also

Stewart Friesen Posts Strong Finish in Second Phoenix Start

Since the Halmar Friesen Racing/GMS Racing alliance began back in August, Stewart Friesen has been …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.