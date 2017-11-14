Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Entry List: 2017 Ford EcoBoost 300

Davey Segal November 14, 2017 Davey Segal, XFINITY News 1 Comment

The 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series season will come to a close this weekend, and a champion will be crowned after a grueling season. The season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 300, will take place this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

There are 44 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning four cars will be sent home when qualifying concludes on Saturday morning, barring any entry list changes.

There is one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular in the field. It is Corey LaJoie, who is competing for JGL Racing, but is not slated to compete in the Cup race the following afternoon.

Some other notable entries include Joe Nemechek and Harrison Rhodes swapping rides for JD Motorsports. As a result, Nemechek will race the No. 01 in place of Rhodes. Ben Kennedy in the No. 2 and Scott Lagasee Jr. in the No. 3 return for Richard Childress Racing. Team Penske will field two cars for Austin Cindric (No. 12) and Sam Hornish Jr. (No. 22), Ryan Preece will make his fourth start of the season in the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing, while Ty Majeski will be in the No. 60 for Roush Fenway Racing.

The four championship contenders will have familiar looks on their vehicles. Elliott Sadler will have OneMain Insurance on the No. 1, Justin Allgaier will have BRANDT on the No 7, William Byron will have Liberty University on the No. 9 and Daniel Hemric‘s sponsor is currently listed as “TBA.”

The green flag for the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 300, is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:46 p.m. ET from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday. Daniel Suarez is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
100Cole CusterHaas AutomationFordGene Haas
20Garrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Coswell
301Joe Nemechek (i)teamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerOneMain FinancialChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Ben KennedyRheem/EmersonChevroletRichard Childress
63Scott Lagasee Jr.TBDChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross ChastainIlliana Watermelon AssociationChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettPilot Flying JChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
97Justin AllgaierBRANDT /TradeMark NitrogenChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1007Ray Black IIScubaLife.comChevroletBobby Dotter
118Caesar BacarellaAlpha Prime ApparelChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
129William ByronLiberty UniversityChevroletRick Hendrick
1311Blake KochLeafFilter Gutter ProtectionChevroletMatt Kaulig
1412Austin Cindric (i)TBDFordRoger Penske
1513Timmy HillOCR Gaz BarToyotaDanielle Long
1614JJ YeleyTriStar MotorsportsToyotaMark Smith
1715Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletCarol Clark
1816Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1918Ryan PreeceSafelite AutoGlassToyotaJD Gibbs
2019Matt TifftDollar Shave Club #DSC500ToyotaJoe Gibbs
2120Christopher Bell (i)GameStop/PowerAToyotaJoe Gibbs
2221Daniel HemricTBDChevroletRichard Childress
2322Sam Hornish Jr.REV/FleetwoodFordRoger Penske
2423Spencer GallagherAllegiant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
2524Corey LaJoie (i)youtheoryToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2633Brandon JonesJeid Wen/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress
2738Jeff GreenRSS RacingChevroletSusan Bates
2839Stephen Leict (i)RSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2940Carl LongTBDFordDanielle Long
3042Tyler ReddickBBR/Dustin LynchChevroletChip Ganassi
3146Quin HouffTBDChevroletRick Gdovic
3248Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3351Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3452Joey GaseEternal Fan/Kaite Js Bar & GrillChevroletJimmy Means
3555TBAJ.F. Electric/March NetworksToyotaJen Brown
3660Ty MajeskiFord EcoBoostFordJack Roush
3762Brendan GaughanSouth Point/City Lights ShineChevroletRichard Childress
3872John JacksonCrashClaimsR.USToyotaJames Cadter
3974Mike HarmonTBDDodgeMike Harmon
4078John GrahamTBDChevroletBJ McLeod
4189Morgan ShepherdVisone RVChevroletCindy Shepherd
4290Mario GosselinBuckedUp ApparelChevroletMichelle Gosselin
4393Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletPamela Sieg
4498Casey MearsGeico MilitaryFordFred Biagi
4599David StarrTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

