Entry List: 2017 Ford EcoBoost 300

The 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series season will come to a close this weekend, and a champion will be crowned after a grueling season. The season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 300, will take place this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

There are 44 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning four cars will be sent home when qualifying concludes on Saturday morning, barring any entry list changes.

There is one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular in the field. It is Corey LaJoie, who is competing for JGL Racing, but is not slated to compete in the Cup race the following afternoon.

Some other notable entries include Joe Nemechek and Harrison Rhodes swapping rides for JD Motorsports. As a result, Nemechek will race the No. 01 in place of Rhodes. Ben Kennedy in the No. 2 and Scott Lagasee Jr. in the No. 3 return for Richard Childress Racing. Team Penske will field two cars for Austin Cindric (No. 12) and Sam Hornish Jr. (No. 22), Ryan Preece will make his fourth start of the season in the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing, while Ty Majeski will be in the No. 60 for Roush Fenway Racing.

The four championship contenders will have familiar looks on their vehicles. Elliott Sadler will have OneMain Insurance on the No. 1, Justin Allgaier will have BRANDT on the No 7, William Byron will have Liberty University on the No. 9 and Daniel Hemric‘s sponsor is currently listed as “TBA.”

The green flag for the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 300, is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:46 p.m. ET from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday. Daniel Suarez is the defending winner of the event.

