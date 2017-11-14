Entry List: 2017 Ford EcoBoost 400

It all comes down to this.
Yes, as cliche as that sounds, the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will come to a close this weekend from Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday afternoon.
There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will not be at full capacity, barring any entry list changes.
The No. 00 StarCom Racing entry of Derrike Cope is a subtraction this week. Some other notable additions include the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing entry (driven by Ross Chastain), the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports (driven by Reed Sorenson), the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry (driven by Ray Black Jr.) and the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management entry (driven by Carl Long).
As for the four championship contenders, they have their usual colors on the car this weekend. Brad Keselowski will have Miller Lite, Kevin Harvick will have Jimmy John’s, Kyle Busch will have M&M’s Caramel and Martin Truex Jr. will have Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats.
The green flag for the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 400, is scheduled to fly at approximately 2:46 p.m. ET from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson is the defending winner of the event.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|McDonald's
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Miller Lite
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Dow WeatherTech
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Jimmy John's
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|Great Clips
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|Roush Ferformance
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|7
|Ross Chastain (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|8
|10
|Danica Patrick
|Aspen Dental
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Express
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|11
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|15
|Reed Sorenson
|Exchange of America
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|13
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Fastenal
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|18
|Kyle Busch
|M&M's Caramel
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|ARRIS
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|DEWALT Hurricane Recovery
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|Motorcrafr/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|TBD
|Ford
|Team Penske
|19
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|myfreedomsmoke.com
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|20
|24
|Chase Elliott
|NAPA
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|27
|Paul Menard
|Richmond/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Caterpillar
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|23
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Can-Am/Kappa
|Ford
|GO FAS Racing
|24
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|hulu
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/TMG
|25
|34
|Landon Cassill
|Love's Travel Stops/Roller Bites
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Clorox
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|27
|38
|David Ragan
|Weather Channel/Flagship Solutions
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Monster Energy/Haas Automation
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|29
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Credit One/DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|30
|43
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|31
|47
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kroger ClickList
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|32
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|33
|51
|Ray Black II (i)
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|66
|Carl Long (i)
|Eureka
|Chevrolet
|Motorsports Business Management
|35
|72
|Cole Whitt
|TriStar Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|TriStar Motorsports
|36
|77
|Erik Jones
|5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|37
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|38
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Axalta
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|39
|95
|Michael McDowell
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing