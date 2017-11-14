Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Entry List: 2017 Ford EcoBoost 400

Davey Segal November 14, 2017 Cup Series News, Davey Segal Leave a comment

It all comes down to this.

Yes, as cliche as that sounds, the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will come to a close this weekend from Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday afternoon.

There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will not be at full capacity, barring any entry list changes.

The No. 00 StarCom Racing entry of Derrike Cope is a subtraction this week. Some other notable additions include the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing entry (driven by Ross Chastain), the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports (driven by Reed Sorenson), the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry (driven by Ray Black Jr.) and the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management entry (driven by Carl Long).

As for the four championship contenders, they have their usual colors on the car this weekend. Brad Keselowski will have Miller Lite, Kevin Harvick will have Jimmy John’s, Kyle Busch will have M&M’s Caramel and Martin Truex Jr. will have Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats.

The green flag for the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 400, is scheduled to fly at approximately 2:46 p.m. ET from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayMcDonald'sChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiMiller LiteFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonDow WeatherTechChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickJimmy John'sFordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneGreat ClipsChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneRoush FerformanceFordRoush Fenway Racing
77Ross Chastain (i)TBDChevroletTommy Baldwin Racing
810Danica PatrickAspen DentalFordStewart-Haas Racing
911Denny HamlinFedEx ExpressToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1013Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1114Clint BowyerHaas AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
1215Reed SorensonExchange of AmericaChevroletPremium Motorsports
1317Ricky Stenhouse Jr.FastenalFordRoush Fenway Racing
1418Kyle BuschM&M's CaramelToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1519Daniel SuarezARRISToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1620Matt KensethDEWALT Hurricane RecoveryToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1721Ryan BlaneyMotorcrafr/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1822Joey LoganoTBDFordTeam Penske
1923Corey LaJoiemyfreedomsmoke.comToyotaBK Racing
2024Chase ElliottNAPAChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2127Paul MenardRichmond/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2231Ryan NewmanCaterpillarChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2332Matt DiBenedettoCan-Am/KappaFordGO FAS Racing
2433Jeffrey EarnhardthuluChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2534Landon CassillLove's Travel Stops/Roller BitesFordFront Row Motorsports
2637Chris BuescherCloroxChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2738David RaganWeather Channel/Flagship SolutionsFordFront Row Motorsports
2841Kurt BuschMonster Energy/Haas AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
2942Kyle LarsonCredit One/DC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
3043Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3147AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3248Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3351Ray Black II (i)Rick Ware RacingChevroletRick Ware Racing
3466Carl Long (i)EurekaChevroletMotorsports Business Management
3572Cole WhittTriStar MotorsportsChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3677Erik Jones5-hour ENERGY Extra StrengthToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3778Martin Truex Jr.Bass Pro Shops/Tracker BoatsToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3888Dale Earnhardt Jr.AxaltaChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3995Michael McDowellTBDChevroletLeavine Family Racing

