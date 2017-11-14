Entry List: 2017 Ford EcoBoost 400

It all comes down to this.

Yes, as cliche as that sounds, the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will come to a close this weekend from Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday afternoon.

There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will not be at full capacity, barring any entry list changes.

The No. 00 StarCom Racing entry of Derrike Cope is a subtraction this week. Some other notable additions include the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing entry (driven by Ross Chastain), the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports (driven by Reed Sorenson), the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry (driven by Ray Black Jr.) and the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management entry (driven by Carl Long).

As for the four championship contenders, they have their usual colors on the car this weekend. Brad Keselowski will have Miller Lite, Kevin Harvick will have Jimmy John’s, Kyle Busch will have M&M’s Caramel and Martin Truex Jr. will have Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats.

The green flag for the season finale, the Ford EcoBoost 400, is scheduled to fly at approximately 2:46 p.m. ET from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list