Fitzgerald Glider Kits Expands Team Penske Sponsorship

On Wednesday morning, Team Penske announced an expansion of Fitzgerald Glider Kits’ partnership with the race team. For 2018, the company will serve as the primary sponsor of Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford Mustang in the XFINITY Series for 16 races. All of the races were not announced, but highlighted events include Daytona in February, both Bristol races and Homestead. In addition, Fitzgerald Glider Kits will serve as an associate sponsor in those races in which they are not the primary sponsor.

In addition, they will serve as the primary sponsor of Ryan Blaney‘s No. 12 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the night race at Bristol. Finally, they will also serve as a sponsor of Josef Newgarden‘s No. 1 in the Verizon IndyCar Series. Team Penske did not indicate which races will feature the Fitzgerald Glider Kits backing.

Team owner Roger Penske is thrilled to see Fitzgerald Glider Kits increase their support.

“Team Penske continues to grow its relationship with Fitzgerald Glider Kits and we welcome the company’s increased role as a sponsor with the No. 22 Ford Mustang team in 2018,” Penske stated. “We work closely with Fitzgerald in our trucking business and the company has certainly made the most of its partnership with our race teams across different platforms since it joined Team Penske in 2016. We look to continue to build the Fitzgerald Glider Kits brand as we move to the next level next season.”

For Fitzgerald Glider Kits, their partnership with Team Penske has allowed the company to substantially increase their brand awareness.

“Working with Roger and Team Penske has been a real privilege over the past few years,” said Tommy Fitzgerald Sr., founder of Fitzgerald Glider Kits. “I truly appreciate the all the new friendships we’ve built and the time that the team took to get to know our company and to understand the goals of our brand. Becoming a primary sponsor with Team Penske was a natural fit for the Fitzgerald Companies. The opportunity to display our colors on the hauler and the race car will give us a great tie into the transportation side of racing, which means maximum exposure in our industry. Seeing our company logo in the winner’s circle provides a feeling of pride unlike anything we have done as a family and as a company. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Team Penske by growing our commitment to the No. 22 NASCAR XFINITY Series program.”

With 16 races on the No. 22 (up from five in 2017), Fitzgerald Glider Kits is considered to be the primary sponsor of the No. 22 for 2018. They will replace Discount Tire in that role. Team Penske previously announced that Discount Tire would serve as a primary sponsor on Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for 10 races in 2018.