Daily Fantasy Forecast Powered by DraftKings: Ford EcoBoost 400 Preview

DraftKings’ daily fantasy NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for the Ford EcoBoost 400. This race marks the final event of the season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The green flag flies Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Cars will hit the track on Friday at 12:30 p.m. for first practice, and then at 6:15 p.m. for Coors Light Pole Qualifying.

Here are eight drivers to keep an eye on this weekend for your DraftKings lineups.

THE CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR:

Martin Truex Jr. ($11,100)

Homestead: 12 starts, three top fives (25%), seven top 10s (58.3%)

Average finish at Homestead: 12.3

Truex is the odds-on favorite to win the championship this weekend. His dominance at 1.5-mile tracks is unprecedented, with six of his seven wins coming on intermediate tracks. His 2,175 laps led this season ranks first among cup series drivers and is 195 more than second place. Truex also has the best average finish (9.7), top-five finishes (18), and top-10 finishes (25), more than any other driver this season.

In Miami, Truex ranks fourth among active drivers with more than one start in average finish (12.3). He has seven top-10 finishes in 12 career starts.

All of these things make Truex the go-to play this weekend on DraftKings.

Kyle Busch ($10,500)

Homestead: 12 starts, one win, two top fives (16.7%), five top 10s (41.7%)

Average finish at Homestead: 19.8

Busch took the checkered flag at Homestead in 2015 to capture his first career Cup championship. He has recorded four top-10 finishes in the last six races at Miami.

Busch has also been fierce on the intermediate tracks this season and has led laps in seven straight races at the 1.5-mile tracks, totaling 460 laps led. That number ranks him third in the series over that span.

Brad Keselowski ($9,900)

Homestead: Nine races, two top fives, three top 10s

Average finish at Homestead: 15.9

Keselowski enters this weekend as the underdog pick for the championship. His performance at Phoenix left much to be desired but thanks to Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin’s acrimonious relationship, Keselowski made the final four.

He has had a great run at Homestead over the past few races. He finished sixth in 2013 and then roped together back-to-back third places in 2014 and 2015. Last year, Keselowski was running in seventh place when the wreck that changed the course of history occurred.

Keselowski should not be counted out this weekend. He runs well here and provides a salary cushion if picked over the more expensive drivers.

Kevin Harvick ($9,700)

Homestead: 16 starts, one win, eight top fives (50%), 14 top 10s (87.5%)

Average finish at Homestead: 6.9

The 2014 series champion has an unbelievable Homestead streak right now. He has finished inside the top 10 in nine straight races at the track, dating back to 2008. He finished third in 2016. Harvick has the best average finish among all active drivers at Miami and has only finished outside the top 10 twice over the span of 16 starts.

Harvick is carrying a load of momentum to Miami. He has three straight top-five finishes, including the win at Texas that locked him into the championship race. The team has found the speed necessary to outrun the two top Toyotas.

THE SPOILERS:

Chase Elliott ($9,400)

Homestead: One race, on 11th place finish

Average finish at Homestead: 11.0

Elliott only has one start at Homestead and that came last season. He started fifth and finished 11th.

“The People’s Champion” has run his tail off throughout the course of the playoffs. He has finished second four times, including last weekend at Phoenix and he has also led more laps over the span of the last three rounds than he did all season long. Chase is locked in right now.

Denny Hamlin ($8,900)

Homestead: 12 starts, two wins, four top fives (33.3%), eight top 10s (66.7%)

Average finish at Homestead: 10.6

Hamlin has two wins at Homestead, but neither has clinched the elusive championship. Unfortunately, that will be the case if he were to win again this weekend. Denny was eliminated from the championship race after a cut tire ended his afternoon at Phoenix.

Hamlin has been phenomenal of 1.5-mile tracks this season with six straight top-5 finishes, and he led laps in five of them. As for over in the playoff itself, Hamlin five finishes of seventh or better in the last six races.

Clint Bowyer ($8,500)

Homestead: 11 starts, three top fives (27.3%), six top 10s (54.5%)

Average finish at Homestead: 14.9

Bowyer has had a good deal of success at Homestead over his career. He has six top-10 finishes in 11 starts. He had seven race streak from 2008 to 2014 in which he didn’t have a finish worse than 12th. That included a second-place finish at Homestead in 2012.

This year has been Bowyer’s best statistical season since 2013. The move to Stewart-Haas Racing has been an obvious breath of fresh air for the 11-year veteran.

Jamie McMurray ($7,700)

Homestead: 15 starts, three top fives (20%), five top 10s (33.3%)

Average finish at Homestead: 15.6

McMurray is on pace to finish 12th in series points standings. That would be his highest finish since 2005. His average race finishing position of 14.7 and his 17 top 10s are his best since the early years of his career as he has been the model of consistency in 2017.

Two if McMurray’s three career top-five finishes at Homestead have come within the last three seasons. He finished fifth in both 2014 and 2016. Expect him to finish between there and his career average of 15.6.

