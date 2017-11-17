2017 is Danica Patrick’s Final Full-Time Season as Driver, Running Daytona 500 and Indy 500 in 2018

On Friday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Danica Patrick announced that 2017 will be her final full-time season as a racecar driver, but will compete in the 60th annual Daytona 500 and end her career at the 102nd Indianapolis 500 in 2018.

Patrick admitted that coming into the 2017 season, she faced something she never had to face before — sponsorship woes. It took “months” to come to the realization that retirement was in her future.

“I don’t necessarily feel like I was pushed into doing this,’ Patrick said while sobbing. “I’m excited about the next phase, trust me.”

Since coming to NASCAR, Patrick had a best finish of sixth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2014. She posted six other top-10 finishes throughout her 189-race career, including a season-high 10th at Dover International Speedway this season.