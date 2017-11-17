Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

Johnny Sauter Leads Opening Trucks Homestead Practice

Zach Catanzareti November 17, 2017

A nice way to start the weekend off for one of the Championship 4 contenders for the Camping World Truck Series title.

Johnny Sauter, who advanced to the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway with back-to-back race wins in 2017, led opening practice Friday morning at 32.023 seconds (168.629 mph.)

Kaz Grala was second quickest, only 0.002 behind the reigning champion, while title contender Christopher Bell was third. Noah Gragson and Ben Rhodes completed the top five.

The third title contender of Austin Cindric finished sixth fastest while the lowest title man Matt Crafton was back in the 13th spot, 0.613 behind Sauter.

Ryan Truex, Stewart Friesen, John Hunter Nemechek and Justin Haley rounded out the top 10.

Myatt Snider turned the most laps of the one-hour session at 35, while Chris Windom completed the least at only one

