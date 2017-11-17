Ryan Blaney Picks Up Two-Race Cup Sponsor For 2018

The 2018 sponsorship picture for Ryan Blaney’s new No. 12 Team Penske Ford Fusion is slowly coming together. The team announced Friday morning that REV Group, a manufacturer of specialized vehicles, will continue their partnership by moving up to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for two races with Blaney.

REV Group will serve as primary during the spring at Bristol Motor Speedway and in the fall at Talladega Superspeedway; they’ll be a major associate sponsor of the No. 12 the rest of the season. REV has sponsored Team Penske’s NASCAR and IndyCar efforts since 2016.

“We are always looking for ways to give our partners more exposure and teaming REV up with Ryan Blaney in the Cup Series was a perfect opportunity,” said team owner Roger Penske in a press release. “We’ve been able to build a great relationship with the entire REV organization over the last couple of years.”

REV Group has 29 brands spread across ambulances, buses, fire trucks, mobility vans, recreational vehicles and street sweepers.

“It will be great to have REV on board with our No. 12 Ford Fusion next season,” said Blaney. “They have been an important sponsor for Team Penske’s XFINITY Series program and growing the relationship and taking it to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series level is exciting. Not only that, but I’ve utilized one of their motorhomes each weekend at the track and I love it. It’s great to see a partner continue to build their program with us year after year. We’ll be working hard to bring REV to the Cup Series Victory Lane in 2018.”

REV Group is just the latest company to join the new third Team Penske effort. Fitzgerald Glider Kits will sponsor Blaney in the fall Bristol race while Menards will sponsor 14 races.

REV Group will also be a full-time associate sponsor for Team Penske’s reigning INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden and his No. 1 Chevrolet. They’ll also back Helio Castroneves‘ No. 3 for the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

Blaney, 24, has driven full-time in MENCS for two years with Wood Brothers Racing, notching a win, eight top fives and 25 top 10s. Over in the XFINITY Series, Blaney has six wins, 37 top fives and 50 top 10s.