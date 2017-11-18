Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: Ford EcoBoost 400 Predictions

November 18, 2017

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Ford EcoBoost 400

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.
Corey BrewerMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.
Mark HowellKyle BuschKevin HarvickKevin Harvick
Huston LadnerMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschKevin Harvick
Davey SegalMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.
Bryan GableMartin Truex Jr.Kevin HarvickKyle Larson
Michael MassieDenny HamlinMartin Truex Jr.Kyle Busch
Christian KoelleMartin Truex Jr.Brad KeselowskiKyle Busch
Jeff WolfeMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex Jr.Brad KeselowskiMartin Truex Jr.
Dan GreeneDale Earnhardt Jr.Dale Earnhardt Jr.Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Results: First Data 500

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonClint BowyerKyle BuschKevin Harvick5th3
Corey BrewerDenny HamlinKevin HarvickKevin Harvick5th3
Mark HowellRyan BlaneyJoey LoganoBrad Keselowski16th0
Dustin AlbinoRyan BlaneyKevin HarvickMatt Kenseth1st5
Davey SegalKyle BuschDenny HamlinMatt Kenseth1st5
Bryan GableChase ElliottKevin HarvickKevin Harvick5th3
Michael MassieRyan BlaneyDenny HamlinRyan Blaney17th1
Christian KoelleRyan BlaneyRyan BlaneyRyan Blaney17th0
Jeff WolfeRyan BlaneyChase ElliottRyan Blaney17th0
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex Jr.Kevin HarvickKevin Harvick5th3
John HaverlinRyan BlaneyKyle LarsonJoey Logano12th0

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer753551524
Amy Henderson74-13551825
Davey Segal70-53581623
Bryan Gable61-143261220
Dustin Albino61-143551620
Michael Massie55-203361116
Clayton Caldwell52-233421319
Mark Howell49-263501321
Dan Greene49-262821319
Huston Ladner46-293031113
Jeff Wolfe43-32324916
Vito Pugliese35-40204611
Joseph Wolkin33-42211913
Frank Velat28-47222811
John Haverlin21-548156
John Douglas17-587055
Samarth Kanal13-6210224
Matteo Marcheschi12-634222
Greg Davis10-6512047
Christian Koelle6-6911035
Michael Finley3-723011
Phil Allaway0-751000
Zach Catanzareti-1-762000
Tom Bowles-2-772000
Danny Peters-3-781000

 

