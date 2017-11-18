2017 Frontstretch Cup: Ford EcoBoost 400 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Ford EcoBoost 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Corey Brewer Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Mark Howell Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Huston Ladner Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Davey Segal Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Bryan Gable Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Kyle Larson Michael Massie Denny Hamlin Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Christian Koelle Martin Truex Jr. Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Jeff Wolfe Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex Jr. Brad Keselowski Martin Truex Jr. Dan Greene Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Results: First Data 500

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Total Points Amy Henderson Clint Bowyer Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick 5th 3 Corey Brewer Denny Hamlin Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick 5th 3 Mark Howell Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Brad Keselowski 16th 0 Dustin Albino Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick Matt Kenseth 1st 5 Davey Segal Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Matt Kenseth 1st 5 Bryan Gable Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick 5th 3 Michael Massie Ryan Blaney Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney 17th 1 Christian Koelle Ryan Blaney Ryan Blaney Ryan Blaney 17th 0 Jeff Wolfe Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Ryan Blaney 17th 0 Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick 5th 3 John Haverlin Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson Joey Logano 12th 0

