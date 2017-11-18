2017 Frontstretch Cup: Ford EcoBoost 400 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: Ford EcoBoost 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Mark Howell
|Kyle Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|Huston Ladner
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Davey Segal
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Bryan Gable
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Larson
|Michael Massie
|Denny Hamlin
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Christian Koelle
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|Jeff Wolfe
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Brad Keselowski
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Dan Greene
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Results: First Data 500
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Total Points
|Amy Henderson
|Clint Bowyer
|Kyle Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|5th
|3
|Corey Brewer
|Denny Hamlin
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|5th
|3
|Mark Howell
|Ryan Blaney
|Joey Logano
|Brad Keselowski
|16th
|0
|Dustin Albino
|Ryan Blaney
|Kevin Harvick
|Matt Kenseth
|1st
|5
|Davey Segal
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|Matt Kenseth
|1st
|5
|Bryan Gable
|Chase Elliott
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|5th
|3
|Michael Massie
|Ryan Blaney
|Denny Hamlin
|Ryan Blaney
|17th
|1
|Christian Koelle
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney
|17th
|0
|Jeff Wolfe
|Ryan Blaney
|Chase Elliott
|Ryan Blaney
|17th
|0
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|5th
|3
|John Haverlin
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Larson
|Joey Logano
|12th
|0
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|75
|—
|35
|5
|15
|24
|Amy Henderson
|74
|-1
|35
|5
|18
|25
|Davey Segal
|70
|-5
|35
|8
|16
|23
|Bryan Gable
|61
|-14
|32
|6
|12
|20
|Dustin Albino
|61
|-14
|35
|5
|16
|20
|Michael Massie
|55
|-20
|33
|6
|11
|16
|Clayton Caldwell
|52
|-23
|34
|2
|13
|19
|Mark Howell
|49
|-26
|35
|0
|13
|21
|Dan Greene
|49
|-26
|28
|2
|13
|19
|Huston Ladner
|46
|-29
|30
|3
|11
|13
|Jeff Wolfe
|43
|-32
|32
|4
|9
|16
|Vito Pugliese
|35
|-40
|20
|4
|6
|11
|Joseph Wolkin
|33
|-42
|21
|1
|9
|13
|Frank Velat
|28
|-47
|22
|2
|8
|11
|John Haverlin
|21
|-54
|8
|1
|5
|6
|John Douglas
|17
|-58
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Samarth Kanal
|13
|-62
|10
|2
|2
|4
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-63
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Greg Davis
|10
|-65
|12
|0
|4
|7
|Christian Koelle
|6
|-69
|11
|0
|3
|5
|Michael Finley
|3
|-72
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-75
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-76
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-77
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-78
|1
|0
|0
|0