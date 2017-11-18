Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast: Danica Patrick Steps Away

Dustin Albino November 18, 2017 Dustin Albino, Podcast Leave a comment

Frontstretch Podcast with Tom Bowles, Phil AllawayDustin AlbinoZach Catanzareti and Joseph Wolkin.

In a special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast live from Homestead-Miami Speedway, a handful of our writers (Dustin, Zach, Joe, Tom and Phil) break down the huge news of 2017 being Danica Patrick‘s final full-time season as a driver. However, she announced she will compete in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 in 2018.

The gang breaks down Patrick’s legacy and what she has meant to the world of racing as well as Christopher Bell‘s Camping World Truck Series championship.

 

