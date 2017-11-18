2017 Frontstretch Podcast: William Byron Breaks Through

Frontstretch Podcast about William Byron‘s XFINITY Series championship with Tom Bowles, Dustin Albino, Zach Catanzareti and Joseph Wolkin.
In a special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast live from Homestead-Miami Speedway, a handful of our writers (Dustin, Zach, Joe and Tom)) break down Saturday’s XFINITY Series championship race. William Byron picks up first NASCAR title, while Cole Custer dominates. The gang also previews the Cup Series finale, two of our experts pick Kyle Busch to be crowned champion, while the other two pick Martin Truex Jr.