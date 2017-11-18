Denny Hamlin Tops Morning Practice at Homestead

After being the first driver to take time in Saturday’s 55-minute morning practice session, Denny Hamlin topped the chart at 171.130 mph. The No. 11 car stayed atop the scoring pylon for the duration of the session.

On Friday, Hamlin won the pole for Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400. In this session, the No. 11 proved it has race speed, by being the quickest car by nearly one-tenth of a second. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was second on the board (170.681 mph).

Martin Truex Jr. was the first of the Championship 4 on one-lap speed at 170.020 mph, placing third on the chart. However, with roughly 25 minutes remaining in the practice, the No. 78 car slapped the outside wall, damaging the rear corner panel.

Kurt Busch (169.545 mph) and Kasey Kahne (168.972 mph) filled out the rest of the top five.

Ryan Newman, Joey Logano, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski filled position six through 10.

Championship competitors Kyle Busch ad Kevin Harvick were mired down in 16th and 17th on one-lap speed. The No. 4 car was one of the final teams to turn a lap in the practice.

Jamie McMurray and Chase Elliott each got into the wall off Turn 4 in the first 15 minutes of the session. Toward the end of the practice Bayne also made contact with the retaining wall.

37 of 39 drivers took time in the practice. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon ran 43 laps, the most of all drivers.