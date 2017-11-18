Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / Denny Hamlin Tops Morning Practice at Homestead
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Denny Hamlin Tops Morning Practice at Homestead

Dustin Albino November 18, 2017 Cup Series, Dustin Albino Leave a comment

After being the first driver to take time in Saturday’s 55-minute morning practice session, Denny Hamlin topped the chart at 171.130 mph. The No. 11 car stayed atop the scoring pylon for the duration of the session.

On Friday, Hamlin won the pole for Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400. In this session, the No. 11 proved it has race speed, by being the quickest car by nearly one-tenth of a second. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was second on the board (170.681 mph).

Martin Truex Jr. was the first of the Championship 4 on one-lap speed at 170.020 mph, placing third on the chart. However, with roughly 25 minutes remaining in the practice, the No. 78 car slapped the outside wall, damaging the rear corner panel.

Kurt Busch (169.545 mph) and Kasey Kahne (168.972 mph) filled out the rest of the top five.

Ryan Newman, Joey Logano, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski filled position six through 10.

Championship competitors Kyle Busch ad Kevin Harvick were mired down in 16th and 17th on one-lap speed. The No. 4 car was one of the final teams to turn a lap in the practice.

Jamie McMurray and Chase Elliott each got into the wall off Turn 4 in the first 15 minutes of the session. Toward the end of the practice Bayne also made contact with the retaining wall.

37 of 39 drivers took time in the practice. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon ran 43 laps, the most of all drivers.

Tags

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2017 marks his third full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he is currently enrolled at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. Growing up in the Finger Lakes region of Central New York, he's known since he was a little kid that he wanted to be around fast cars on the media side.

Check Also

2017 is Danica Patrick’s Final Full-Time Season as Driver, Running Daytona 500 and Indy 500 in 2018

On Friday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Danica Patrick announced that 2017 will be her final …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.