Elliott Sadler: This Is The Biggest Disappointment In My Career

As soon as Elliott Sadler parked his car on pit road, it was a shouting match between Ryan Preece and he. The fury in Sadler’s eyes said it all as he didn’t even second-guess his actions.

“Who is he racing?” Sadler angrily asked. “He just gave me a lack of respect.”

Sadler and Preece had been battling for the third position with just over 10 laps to go. But Sadler couldn’t pass the 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion on the low line.

Instead, rookie William Byron drove beneath Sadler, cruising to the championship stage over the final handful of laps.

As Sadler attempted to make one last charge at his JR Motorsports counterpart, he made contact with Preece, nearly wrecking as the two got sideways in the midst of the corner.

“I didn’t know it was going to come down to a guy who isn’t racing for anything and holding us down,” Sadler said. “With 10 laps left, he’s not racing a soul. It’s just the way it ended up.”

Sadler’s No. 1 car limped across the finish line, coming home in eighth with a blown tire. Byron finished third, taking home the championship trophy for JR Motorsports.

When the pit road argument ended after a couple of tense seconds, Sadler stared at the ground for a few moments. As he tried to collect himself, he simply didn’t know how to react.

Sadler immediately placed blame on Preece. While the No. 18 team was up for the owner’s title, Sam Hornish Jr. was nearly a half-lap ahead in the Team Penske machine that claimed the title.

But Preece felt otherwise.

“What else could you do?” Preece asked. “I’m just doing what I’m doing for Joe [Gibbs, team owner]. They told me to race for the owner championship. We were trying to race the [No.] 9. When he got behind me, I was going to let those two race at it. There isn’t much more to it than that.”

Even with Preece’s explanation, saying it was “team orders,” Sadler was in disbelief over what he called the “biggest disappointment of my career.”

Sadler is now a XFINITY Series runner-up for the fourth time since returning to the division full-time in 2011.

“This is very disappointing,” Sadler said. “To be that close and not win a championship is frustrating. I don’t have many years left and I wanted to try to fulfill a childhood dream.”

The 42-year-old driver had battled with a loose racecar throughout the night. He continuously battled Byron for a spot in the top five, the ultimate decider in the championship battle. With about 25 laps to go, he got around his rookie teammate.

But Byron, who slapped the wall multiple times, methodically worked his way back into Sadler’s vicinity. When the No. 9 car had the chance, he used Preece as a pick.

Preece went on to say how he has the utmost respect for him, going as far as saying, “The last person you want to get into is Elliott Sadler.”

Sadler’s dream of winning a championship will be put on hold for yet another year. His 2017 season concludes with 12 top fives and 25 top 10s, failing to earn a victory for the second time in three years.

Said Sadler, “It just got taken away from us there. I just don’t get it. I don’t understand it.”