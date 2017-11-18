Goodyear Renews Deal as NASCAR’s Exclusive Tire for National Series

On Saturday morning, NASCAR announced that Goodyear has renewed their sponsorship agreement with the sanctioning body. As a result, Goodyear will remain as NASCAR’s exclusive tire supplier for the National Series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, XFINITY and the Camping World Truck Series). The team of the agreement is five years, starting with 2018.

Goodyear tires have been the only tires raced in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since Hoosier pulled out at the end of 1994. They have been the exclusive tire supplier since 1997.

NASCAR officials are very pleased to have Goodyear back on-board.

“We proudly join Goodyear in celebrating our renewed and longstanding partnership,” said NASCAR president Brent Dewar. “For more than half a century, NASCAR and our teams have trusted Goodyear tires. Our partners’ commitment to innovation and excellence plays a key role in our unyielding pursuit to deliver the best racing product in the world.”

Goodyear is also pleased to continue their longstanding relationship with NASCAR.

“We are tremendously proud of the pivotal role Goodyear play in the best racing competition in the world and excited that NASCAR drivers will be crossing the finish line on Goodyear tires in the years ahead,” said Rich Kramer, president and CEO of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. “With this new agreement in place, we celebrate our enduring relationship with NASCAR and the continuing value of NASCAR to the Goodyear brand.”

In addition to the exclusive supplier deal, Goodyear will continue their sponsorship deal with NASCAR itself. As a result, Goodyear will continue to be designated as “The Official Tire of NASCAR.”